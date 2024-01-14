

Cyberpunk 2077: How to Start New Game Plus and 6 Interesting Facts

Cyberpunk 2077, developed and published by CD Projekt Red, is an open-world action role-playing game set in the dystopian Night City. The game offers players a vast array of choices and possibilities, with multiple endings and branching storylines. If you’ve completed the game and are eager to dive back into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, you might be interested in starting a New Game Plus. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to start a New Game Plus and share six interesting facts about Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Start New Game Plus in Cyberpunk 2077:

1. Complete the Main Story: Before you can start a New Game Plus, you need to complete the main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077. This means reaching the end of the game and witnessing one of the multiple endings.

2. Save Your Progress: Once you’ve completed the game, make sure to save your progress. This will create a separate save file that you can use to start a New Game Plus.

3. Load the Save File: After saving your progress, go to the main menu and select “Load Game.” Choose the saved file you want to start the New Game Plus with.

4. Select Difficulty and Lifepath: When starting the New Game Plus, you’ll be prompted to choose the difficulty level and lifepath for your character. The lifepath determines your background story and starting attributes.

5. Retain Your Character Progression: In New Game Plus, you’ll carry over your character’s progression, including their experience points, abilities, and perks. This allows you to start the game with a more powerful character and access to higher-level skills.

6. Explore New Choices: Alongside your character progression, some choices made during your previous playthrough may carry over into the New Game Plus. These choices can impact the storyline and provide a fresh experience, even if you’re playing through familiar quests.

6 Interesting Facts about Cyberpunk 2077:

1. Development Delays: Cyberpunk 2077’s release was highly anticipated but faced several delays. Initially scheduled for release in April 2020, the game was delayed multiple times and finally launched in December 2020. The delays were aimed at ensuring the game’s quality and addressing technical issues.

2. Keanu Reeves’ Appearance: One of the most surprising moments in Cyberpunk 2077 is the appearance of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves as a character named Johnny Silverhand. Reeves’ likeness and voice acting make Johnny a prominent character in the game’s story.

3. Immersive Open World: Night City, the setting of Cyberpunk 2077, is a sprawling open world filled with detail and immersion. From its towering skyscrapers to its seedy underbelly, Night City offers players a vast playground to explore and interact with.

4. Customization Options: Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their character’s appearance, including facial features, hairstyles, tattoos, and clothing. This level of customization adds a personal touch to the game and allows players to create a unique protagonist.

5. Branching Storylines: The choices you make in Cyberpunk 2077 have a significant impact on the game’s story. The branching narrative system ensures that your decisions shape the outcome, leading to multiple endings and different quest outcomes.

6. Diverse Gameplay Styles: Cyberpunk 2077 offers players the freedom to approach missions and combat in various ways. Whether you prefer a stealthy approach, using hacking skills to manipulate enemies, or a more direct, guns-blazing playstyle, the game accommodates different gameplay preferences.

15 Common Questions about Cyberpunk 2077:

1. Is Cyberpunk 2077 available on all platforms?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

2. Can I change the difficulty level during gameplay?

Yes, you can change the difficulty level at any time in the game’s settings menu.

3. Are there any multiplayer features in Cyberpunk 2077?

Currently, the game only offers a single-player experience, but CD Projekt Red has announced plans to introduce multiplayer features in the future.

4. Can I romance characters in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, you can pursue romantic relationships with certain characters in the game.

5. Are there any microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077?

No, Cyberpunk 2077 does not include any microtransactions.

6. Can I drive vehicles in the game?

Yes, you can drive a variety of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, ranging from cars to motorcycles.

7. Is there a level cap in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, the level cap in the game is currently set at 50.

8. Can I customize my weapons and upgrade them?

Yes, you can customize and upgrade your weapons using various modifications and attachments.

9. Are there any side quests in the game?

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a wide range of side quests that provide additional storylines and rewards.

10. Can I explore outside of Night City?

No, the game is focused on the Night City setting and does not allow exploration beyond its boundaries.

11. Can I play as a different character or choose my gender?

No, in Cyberpunk 2077, you play as the protagonist V, whose gender and appearance can be customized.

12. Is there a New Game Plus mode in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, as discussed earlier in the article, there is a New Game Plus mode available.

13. Are there any DLCs or expansions planned for Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, CD Projekt Red has announced plans for both free DLCs and larger expansions to be released in the future.

14. Can I switch between lifepaths in New Game Plus?

No, once you’ve chosen a lifepath at the start of the New Game Plus, it cannot be changed.

15. Can I replay specific missions or quests?

Yes, you can replay specific missions or quests by selecting them from the game’s journal in your inventory.

In conclusion, starting a New Game Plus in Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to experience the game with a more powerful character and explore different choices. With its immersive open world, branching storylines, and diverse gameplay styles, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a captivating experience for players. Keep in mind the common questions and answers provided to enhance your understanding and enjoyment of the game.





