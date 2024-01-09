

D2 Festival of the Lost 2019 Secret Triumph: Unveiling the Mysterious

The Festival of the Lost is an eagerly anticipated event in Destiny 2, providing guardians with a spooktacular experience filled with Halloween-themed activities and rewards. Each year, Bungie introduces new secrets and triumphs for players to uncover, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. In 2019, one secret triumph in particular had guardians scratching their heads and embarking on a journey to unlock its mysteries.

Secret Triumph: The Haunted Forest

The centerpiece of the Festival of the Lost is the Haunted Forest, a spooky, labyrinthine location filled with hordes of enemies. To complete the secret triumph, guardians must venture deep into the Haunted Forest, vanquishing foes and uncovering hidden pathways. The secret triumph requires players to reach Branch 9 of the Haunted Forest, an incredibly challenging feat that demands coordination and skill.

Reaching Branch 9 is no easy task, as the difficulty ramps up significantly with each passing branch. The enemies become tougher, deadlier, and more relentless. However, the rewards for completing the secret triumph are well worth the effort. Guardians will receive a special emblem and a sense of accomplishment like no other.

6 Interesting Facts about the Festival of the Lost 2019

1. The Festival of the Lost is inspired by the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The event pays homage to the deceased, celebrating their lives and remembering their legacies.

2. During the Festival of the Lost, the Tower is transformed into a spooky and vibrant setting, with pumpkins, candles, and colorful decorations adorning every corner. Guardians can partake in various activities, such as the “Monster Mash” PvP mode and the “Spider’s Oracle” questline.

3. The Festival of the Lost allows guardians to temporarily transform their appearance with festive masks. These masks not only add a touch of Halloween flair but also grant additional perks and abilities in activities like the Haunted Forest.

4. Guardians can earn a unique currency, “Fragmented Souls,” by participating in Festival of the Lost activities. These souls can be exchanged for exclusive Festival-themed gear, consumables, and event-specific triumphs.

5. One of the Festival of the Lost’s most beloved activities is the “Mystery Grab Bag.” Guardians can purchase this bag of surprises from Eva Levante, a temporary NPC in the Tower, and receive a random assortment of festival-themed items, including shaders, emotes, and even exotic weapons.

6. The Festival of the Lost is not just about spooky fun; it also provides an opportunity for guardians to give back to the community. Bungie partners with the Bungie Foundation during the event, allowing players to purchase in-game items that directly contribute to various charitable causes.

15 Common Questions about the Festival of the Lost 2019

1. When does the Festival of the Lost 2019 begin?

– The Festival of the Lost typically starts in late October and runs for a few weeks.

2. How can I participate in the Festival of the Lost activities?

– Simply log in to Destiny 2 during the event, and you’ll have access to all the Festival-themed content.

3. Can I earn Festival-themed rewards after the event ends?

– No, Festival-themed rewards can only be obtained during the event. Make sure to participate before it concludes.

4. Where can I find the Haunted Forest?

– The Haunted Forest is accessible through the Tower during the Festival of the Lost.

5. Can I play the Haunted Forest solo?

– Yes, the Haunted Forest can be played solo or with a fireteam.

6. Are there any secrets or hidden triumphs in the Haunted Forest?

– Yes, the Haunted Forest has multiple secret triumphs for guardians to uncover, adding an extra challenge and excitement to the event.

7. How do I unlock the secret triumph, “The Haunted Forest”?

– To unlock the secret triumph, players must reach Branch 9 of the Haunted Forest.

8. What rewards do I get for completing the secret triumph?

– Completing the secret triumph grants players a special emblem and a sense of accomplishment.

9. Can I obtain Festival-themed masks after the event?

– No, Festival-themed masks are only available during the event. However, they can be kept as mementos in your inventory.

10. Are there any activities exclusive to the Festival of the Lost?

– Yes, the Festival of the Lost introduces unique activities, such as the “Monster Mash” PvP mode and the “Spider’s Oracle” questline.

11. Can I donate to charity during the Festival of the Lost?

– Yes, Bungie partners with the Bungie Foundation during the event, allowing players to purchase in-game items that contribute to charitable causes.

12. How long does it take to reach Branch 9 of the Haunted Forest?

– The time it takes to reach Branch 9 varies depending on the skill level and coordination of the fireteam. It can take several attempts and a significant investment of time.

13. Can I replay the Haunted Forest after reaching Branch 9?

– Yes, the Haunted Forest can be replayed as many times as desired during the Festival of the Lost.

14. What happens if I fail to reach Branch 9?

– Failing to reach Branch 9 does not prevent you from participating in other Festival activities or earning other rewards.

15. Can I earn Festival-themed gear in other activities besides the Haunted Forest?

– Yes, Festival-themed gear can be earned through various Festival of the Lost activities, including the “Monster Mash” PvP mode and the “Spider’s Oracle” questline.

The Festival of the Lost 2019 offers guardians a thrilling and chilling experience, filled with secrets, triumphs, and rewards. As you delve into the Haunted Forest and unravel its mysteries, remember to enjoy the festivities, embrace the Halloween spirit, and celebrate the lives of those who have passed.





