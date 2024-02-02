

The Dallas Cowboys 2014 Draft Picks: A Glimpse into the Future

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans and teams alike. It is a chance for teams to evaluate and select the best college prospects to join their ranks and hopefully shape the future of their franchise. In 2014, the Dallas Cowboys had an intriguing draft class that brought in some promising young talent. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Dallas Cowboys 2014 draft picks, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks along the way. We will also answer some common questions surrounding the draft and provide some final thoughts on the topic.

1. Zack Martin – A Steal at Sixteenth Overall

The Cowboys’ first-round selection in 2014 was offensive lineman Zack Martin from Notre Dame. Martin has proven to be an exceptional pick, immediately making an impact on the team’s offensive line. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since his rookie season and has solidified himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the league.

2. DeMarcus Lawrence – A Promising Pass Rusher

In the second round, the Cowboys selected defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence from Boise State. Lawrence has shown flashes of brilliance as a pass rusher, recording double-digit sack seasons in 2017 and 2019. He has become a key component of the Cowboys’ defense and is known for his relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks.

3. Anthony Hitchens – A Linebacking Gem

The Cowboys struck gold in the fourth round with their selection of linebacker Anthony Hitchens from Iowa. Hitchens quickly became a starter for the team, showcasing his versatility and ability to make plays all over the field. While he has since moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs, his impact on the Cowboys’ defense during his tenure cannot be understated.

4. Devin Street – A Wide Receiver Prospect

In the fifth round, the Cowboys selected wide receiver Devin Street from Pittsburgh. Although Street did not have a significant impact during his time in Dallas, he showcased glimpses of potential. However, he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the team’s offense and eventually moved on to other teams.

5. Ben Gardner – A Promising Defensive End

With their seventh-round pick, the Cowboys selected defensive end Ben Gardner from Stanford. Gardner was a promising prospect, but unfortunately, his NFL career was marred by injuries. He was unable to make a meaningful impact for the Cowboys and was waived in 2016.

Now that we have explored some interesting facts about the Dallas Cowboys 2014 draft picks, let’s move on to answering some common questions surrounding the draft.

1. How did the Dallas Cowboys fare in the 2014 NFL Draft?

Overall, the Dallas Cowboys had a solid draft in 2014. They selected key players like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence, who have become cornerstones of the team. However, there were also some misses, like Devin Street and Ben Gardner, who did not pan out as expected.

2. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks make the Pro Bowl?

Yes, both Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence have made multiple Pro Bowl appearances. Martin has been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since his rookie season, while Lawrence has made it twice.

3. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ draft class in 2014 impact the team?

The 2014 draft class had a significant impact on the Dallas Cowboys. Zack Martin has been instrumental in protecting the team’s quarterback and opening up running lanes, while DeMarcus Lawrence has been a force on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, the draft class helped solidify the team’s offensive line and pass rush.

4. What were the strengths and weaknesses of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft class?

The strength of the 2014 draft class was undoubtedly the selection of Zack Martin. He has been a consistent and dominant force on the Cowboys’ offensive line. However, the weaknesses lie in the later rounds, with players like Devin Street and Ben Gardner not living up to expectations.

5. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks win any awards during their careers?

Zack Martin has been the most decorated player from the Cowboys’ 2014 draft class. He has been named to the All-Pro First Team four times and was the recipient of the 2014 PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

6. How long did the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks stay with the team?

Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence are still with the Dallas Cowboys as of 2021. Anthony Hitchens left the team in 2018 to join the Kansas City Chiefs, while Devin Street and Ben Gardner were waived by the Cowboys in 2016.

7. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks contribute to the team’s success?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks played a crucial role in the team’s success during their tenure. Zack Martin has been a key part of the offensive line that has helped the Cowboys’ offense thrive, while DeMarcus Lawrence has been a force on defense. Their contributions have been vital to the team’s overall performance.

8. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks face any significant challenges during their careers?

DeMarcus Lawrence faced a significant challenge during the 2016 season when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. However, he bounced back from this setback and continued to excel on the field.

9. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks suffer from any major injuries?

Ben Gardner, the seventh-round pick, suffered from multiple injuries during his NFL career, which ultimately limited his playing time and effectiveness.

10. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks compare to other teams’ draft classes that year?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft class was solid but not exceptional when compared to other teams’ draft classes. While they found success with players like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence, they also had some misses in the later rounds.

11. What impact did the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks have on the team’s future drafts?

The success of players like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence showcased the importance of drafting and developing talent. It likely influenced the Cowboys’ approach to future drafts, emphasizing the need to find impact players who can contribute immediately.

12. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks have any memorable moments or plays?

One memorable moment involving the 2014 draft picks was Zack Martin’s performance in his rookie season. He was a key contributor to the Cowboys’ dominant offensive line that helped DeMarco Murray rush for over 1,800 yards in that season.

13. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks have any off-field issues?

None of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks had any significant off-field issues during their time with the team.

14. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks impact the team’s salary cap?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks, particularly Zack Martin, have had a significant impact on the team’s salary cap. Martin signed a lucrative contract extension in 2018, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.

15. Are any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks still playing in the NFL?

As of 2021, Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence are still playing in the NFL. Anthony Hitchens is currently with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Devin Street and Ben Gardner are no longer active in the league.

In conclusion, the Dallas Cowboys’ 2014 draft picks brought in some promising talent, with players like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence becoming key contributors to the team’s success. However, there were also some misses in the later rounds, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the draft. Overall, the 2014 draft class has had a significant impact on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster and serves as a reminder of the importance of evaluating talent and making smart draft decisions.



