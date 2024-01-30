Dallas Cowboys Best Players 2016



The Dallas Cowboys have long been one of the most iconic teams in the National Football League (NFL). With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the team has produced some of the best players to ever grace the field. In 2016, they had a roster filled with talent that made them a force to be reckoned with. In this article, we will delve into the Dallas Cowboys’ best players of 2016, highlighting their skills, achievements, and impact on the team. We will also include interesting facts and tricks about these players, as well as answer common questions about them.

1. Dak Prescott – Quarterback:

Dak Prescott burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2016, leading the Cowboys to an impressive 13-3 record. He threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding 282 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Prescott’s poise, accuracy, and decision-making skills earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Interesting Fact: Prescott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, making his success even more remarkable.

Trick: Prescott’s ability to read defenses and make quick decisions allowed him to thrive in the Cowboys’ offense. He often used play-action passes and bootlegs to create mismatches and find open receivers.

2. Ezekiel Elliott – Running Back:

Ezekiel Elliott was a dominant force in his rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631. He also scored 15 touchdowns and showed exceptional vision, speed, and power. Elliott’s contributions were vital in establishing the Cowboys’ run-first offense.

Interesting Fact: Elliott was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact on the team.

Trick: Elliott’s ability to find running lanes and break tackles made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He often used his patience and agility to wait for his blocks to develop before bursting through the hole.

3. Dez Bryant – Wide Receiver:

Dez Bryant has been a star for the Cowboys since he was drafted in 2010. In 2016, he recorded 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. Although injuries limited his playing time, Bryant’s combination of size, strength, and leaping ability made him a dangerous weapon in the red zone.

Interesting Fact: Bryant holds numerous Cowboys’ records, including the most touchdown receptions in a season (16 in 2014).

Trick: Bryant’s physicality and contested catch ability made him a favorite target for Prescott. He often used his body positioning and strong hands to outmuscle defenders and come down with difficult catches.

4. Tyron Smith – Offensive Tackle:

Tyron Smith is widely regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. In 2016, he continued to dominate in pass protection and open up running lanes for Elliott. Smith’s athleticism, technique, and strength made him an anchor on the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Interesting Fact: Smith was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career.

Trick: Smith’s footwork and hand placement were key to his success. He often used quick, precise movements to control opposing pass rushers and maintain a clean pocket for Prescott.

5. Sean Lee – Linebacker:

Sean Lee is a relentless and instinctive linebacker who has been a defensive leader for the Cowboys. In 2016, he recorded 145 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Lee’s ability to diagnose plays and make tackles sideline-to-sideline made him an invaluable asset to the Cowboys’ defense.

Interesting Fact: Lee was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has overcome multiple injuries to become a standout player.

Trick: Lee’s film study and football IQ allowed him to anticipate plays and be in the right position at the right time. He often used his awareness and quickness to disrupt opposing offenses.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the Dallas Cowboys’ best players of 2016:

1. Did the Cowboys make the playoffs in 2016?

Yes, the Cowboys won the NFC East division and secured a playoff spot with a 13-3 record.

2. How far did the Cowboys go in the playoffs that year?

The Cowboys advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs but were defeated by the Green Bay Packers.

3. Did Dak Prescott win any awards in 2016?

Yes, Prescott was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

4. How many rushing yards did Ezekiel Elliott have in 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards with 1,631 yards.

5. What were Dez Bryant’s stats in 2016?

In 2016, Dez Bryant had 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

6. How many Pro Bowls has Tyron Smith been selected to?

Tyron Smith has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career.

7. How many tackles did Sean Lee record in 2016?

Sean Lee recorded 145 tackles in the 2016 season.

8. Who was the head coach of the Cowboys in 2016?

Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

9. Did the Cowboys have any other notable players in 2016?

Yes, the Cowboys had several other notable players in 2016, including Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and Morris Claiborne.

10. How did Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott perform in their rookie season?

Prescott and Elliott had exceptional rookie seasons, exceeding all expectations and becoming integral parts of the Cowboys’ success.

11. Did the Cowboys have a strong offense or defense in 2016?

The Cowboys had a balanced team in 2016, with a potent offense led by Prescott and Elliott, and a defense anchored by players like Sean Lee and Morris Claiborne.

12. Did any of the players mentioned in this article receive All-Pro honors in 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith both received All-Pro honors in 2016, indicating their exceptional performance throughout the season.

13. How did injuries affect the Cowboys in 2016?

Injuries, particularly to key players like Dez Bryant and Morris Claiborne, impacted the team’s performance at times but did not prevent them from having a successful season.

14. Did any of these players continue to have successful careers beyond 2016?

Yes, many of these players have continued to excel in subsequent seasons. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tyron Smith, in particular, have maintained their status as top players in the NFL.

15. Did the Cowboys make any significant changes to their roster after the 2016 season?

The Cowboys made some changes to their roster in the years following 2016, as is typical for any NFL team. However, they managed to retain many key players, ensuring continuity and stability.

In conclusion, the Dallas Cowboys’ best players of 2016 left an indelible mark on the team’s history and showcased their exceptional skills on the field. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith, and Sean Lee were instrumental in the team’s success and brought excitement to Cowboys fans. These players displayed remarkable talent, achieved individual accolades, and contributed to a memorable season. Their impact continues to resonate in the NFL, solidifying their place among the all-time greats in Cowboys’ history.



