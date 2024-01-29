

The Dallas Cowboys Draft Grade 2015: A Recap of an Important Year

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL), and their draft picks are always closely scrutinized. In 2015, the team’s draft choices were met with both excitement and skepticism. In this article, we will review the Dallas Cowboys Draft Grade 2015, discussing five interesting facts and tricks, answering fifteen common questions, and ending with some final thoughts on the team’s performance during that year.

1. Interesting Fact: The Cowboys’ First-Round Steal

The Cowboys had the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Many analysts expected them to address their defensive needs, but the team surprised everyone by selecting Byron Jones, a versatile defensive back from the University of Connecticut. Jones quickly proved to be a valuable asset, earning a reputation as a lockdown cornerback. This pick was considered a steal for the Cowboys, as Jones became an integral part of their defense for years to come.

2. Interesting Fact: The Importance of Depth

While the Cowboys’ first-round pick was praised, their later picks also played a significant role in the team’s success. In the fourth round, they selected Damien Wilson, a linebacker from the University of Minnesota. Wilson provided crucial depth and versatility to the defense, filling in for injured starters and making impactful plays throughout the season.

3. Interesting Fact: The Underrated Gem

One of the most impressive picks of the 2015 draft for the Cowboys was La’el Collins, an offensive lineman from LSU. Collins, who was initially projected as a first-round talent, fell to the seventh round due to unfortunate circumstances surrounding his draft eligibility. The Cowboys took a chance on Collins, and it paid off tremendously. He quickly established himself as a dominant force on the offensive line, earning a reputation as one of the league’s best guards.

4. Interesting Trick: Trading for Value

The Cowboys are known for being shrewd in their draft-day maneuvers. In 2015, they traded away their fifth-round pick to acquire Darren McFadden, a veteran running back from the Oakland Raiders. McFadden, who had struggled with injuries in previous seasons, provided a much-needed boost to the Cowboys’ rushing attack, becoming the team’s leading rusher that year. This trade showcased the Cowboys’ ability to find value in the later rounds of the draft.

5. Interesting Trick: The Importance of Combining Talent and Character

The Cowboys have often been criticized for taking risks on players with character concerns, but in 2015, they prioritized character and leadership. The team selected players who not only possessed great talent but also demonstrated strong work ethics and leadership qualities. This strategy paid off, as the Cowboys’ draft class of 2015 proved to be a cohesive and motivated group that contributed positively to the team’s overall success.

Now, let’s move on to answering fifteen common questions about the Dallas Cowboys Draft Grade 2015:

1. Q: What was the overall grade given to the Cowboys’ 2015 draft class?

A: The Cowboys’ 2015 draft class received a B+ grade from most analysts.

2. Q: Who was the most impactful player from the draft class?

A: Byron Jones, the team’s first-round pick, was the most impactful player from the draft class, making an immediate impact on the defense.

3. Q: Did the Cowboys address their defensive needs adequately?

A: While the Cowboys did select defensive players in the draft, some critics felt they could have done more to address their defensive needs.

4. Q: Which player from the draft class had the most unexpected impact?

A: La’el Collins, a seventh-round pick, had the most unexpected impact. He quickly became one of the league’s best guards.

5. Q: Were there any notable busts from the Cowboys’ 2015 draft class?

A: No, there were no notable busts from the Cowboys’ 2015 draft class. All the drafted players made positive contributions to the team.

6. Q: How did the Cowboys’ draft class compare to other teams’ drafts that year?

A: The Cowboys’ draft class was considered one of the better ones in the league, with several impactful players.

7. Q: Did the Cowboys’ draft choices have an immediate impact on the team?

A: Yes, many of the draft picks had an immediate impact, particularly Byron Jones and La’el Collins.

8. Q: Did the Cowboys make any trades during the draft?

A: Yes, the Cowboys traded away their fifth-round pick to acquire Darren McFadden, a running back from the Oakland Raiders.

9. Q: How did the team’s draft choices affect their overall performance in 2015?

A: The draft choices significantly improved the team’s defense and offensive line, contributing to their overall success in 2015.

10. Q: Were there any notable undrafted free agent signings after the draft?

A: Yes, the Cowboys signed several undrafted free agents who went on to make the team and contribute positively.

11. Q: Did the Cowboys’ draft choices have long-term success with the team?

A: Yes, many of the draft choices had long-term success with the team, becoming key contributors for several seasons.

12. Q: Did the Cowboys miss any opportunities in the draft?

A: While the Cowboys had a successful draft, some critics felt they missed opportunities to address certain positions of need.

13. Q: What areas of the team did the Cowboys prioritize in the draft?

A: The Cowboys prioritized their defense, offensive line, and running back positions in the draft.

14. Q: Did the Cowboys’ draft choices help them improve their overall record?

A: Yes, the Cowboys’ draft choices contributed to their improved record in 2015, as they won the NFC East division.

15. Q: Did any of the drafted players become Pro Bowl selections?

A: Yes, both Byron Jones and La’el Collins became Pro Bowl selections in subsequent seasons, showcasing their impact and talent.

Finally, let’s conclude with some final thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys Draft Grade 2015. The Cowboys had an impressive draft class that year, selecting players who became integral parts of their roster for years to come. The team’s emphasis on character and leadership paid off, as the players not only excelled on the field but also contributed positively to the team culture. The Cowboys’ ability to find value in the later rounds of the draft and make impactful trades showcased their front office’s astuteness. Overall, the 2015 draft class played a significant role in the Cowboys’ success that year and laid the foundation for future accomplishments.



