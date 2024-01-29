

Title: Dallas Cowboys in the Playoffs: A Legacy of Triumphs and Challenges

Introduction:

The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most iconic and successful teams in the history of the National Football League (NFL), have had a storied playoff history. With numerous Super Bowl victories and a passionate fan base, the Cowboys’ playoff journey has been filled with memorable moments and intense rivalries. In this article, we will delve into the Cowboys’ playoff performances, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts on their legacy in the postseason.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Dallas Cowboys have the most playoff appearances in NFL history. Since their inception in 1960, the Cowboys have made it to the playoffs a record 33 times, demonstrating their consistent excellence on the field.

2. The Cowboys have an impressive Super Bowl legacy. They have won the Super Bowl five times (in 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, and 1995), cementing their position among the elite franchises in the league.

3. Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Tom Landry was a master of playoff success. Landry led the Cowboys to 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966 to 1985, a streak that included 18 playoff appearances and five Super Bowl appearances.

4. The “Hail Mary” is a signature play associated with the Cowboys’ playoff history. In the 1975 NFC Divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Roger Staubach launched a last-second, 50-yard pass to Drew Pearson for a touchdown, securing a 17-14 victory. This play became known as the “Hail Mary” and is still remembered as a legendary moment in Cowboys’ playoff lore.

5. The Cowboys have had several intense playoff rivalries over the years. Notably, their matchups against the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s, often referred to as the “Battle of the Bay,” produced some of the most memorable playoff contests in NFL history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many Super Bowls have the Dallas Cowboys won?

The Dallas Cowboys have won the Super Bowl five times.

2. Who are some of the most notable players to have played for the Cowboys in the playoffs?

Some notable players include Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Roger Staubach, and Tony Dorsett.

3. What is the Cowboys’ overall playoff record?

As of the 2021 season, the Cowboys’ playoff record stands at 35 wins and 28 losses.

4. Who is the Cowboys’ biggest playoff rival?

The San Francisco 49ers, with their intense matchups in the 1990s, are often considered the Cowboys’ biggest playoff rival.

5. When was the last time the Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys’ last Super Bowl appearance was in 1995 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

6. How many times have the Cowboys made it to the playoffs in the past decade?

The Cowboys have made it to the playoffs four times in the past decade (2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018).

7. How many playoff games have the Cowboys played at AT&T Stadium?

Since the opening of AT&T Stadium in 2009, the Cowboys have hosted six playoff games at their home stadium.

8. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a Cowboys playoff game?

Tony Romo holds the record for the most passing yards in a Cowboys playoff game, throwing for 392 yards against the Detroit Lions in 2014.

9. How many times have the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs?

The Cowboys have faced the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs eight times, with the most recent matchup occurring in the 2016 NFC Divisional round.

10. How many times have the Cowboys been eliminated in the Wild Card round?

The Cowboys have been eliminated in the Wild Card round nine times, most recently in the 2018 season.

11. Who was the head coach of the Cowboys during their Super Bowl victories?

Tom Landry coached the Cowboys during their Super Bowl victories.

12. How many playoff games have gone into overtime for the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have played in six playoff games that went into overtime.

13. What was the biggest comeback in Cowboys playoff history?

The biggest comeback in Cowboys playoff history came in 1972 when they overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round.

14. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single Cowboys playoff game?

Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single Cowboys playoff game, accumulating 248 yards against the Green Bay Packers in 1995.

15. How many times have the Cowboys lost in the Super Bowl?

The Cowboys have lost in the Super Bowl three times, in 1966, 1970, and 1978.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys’ playoff legacy is a testament to their rich history and enduring success in the NFL. From their Super Bowl victories to intense rivalries, the Cowboys have left an indelible mark on the postseason. While recent years have seen some challenges for the team, their passionate and loyal fan base remains hopeful for future playoff successes. As the Cowboys continue to strive for greatness, their playoff performances will always be a central part of their storied franchise.



