Dallas Cowboys Injury List 2016



The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most successful and beloved sports franchises in the United States, have had their fair share of challenges in recent years. Injuries have plagued the team, forcing key players to sit on the sidelines and leaving fans wondering what could have been. In this article, we will delve into the Dallas Cowboys’ injury list of 2016, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about the team’s health.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Cowboys’ 2016 injury list was quite extensive, with several key players missing significant portions of the season. Some notable names on the list included Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, and Orlando Scandrick.

2. Tony Romo, the Cowboys’ star quarterback, suffered a compression fracture in his back during the preseason, forcing him to miss the majority of the regular season. This injury led to the rise of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who exceeded all expectations and became the team’s starting quarterback.

3. Dez Bryant, the Cowboys’ star wide receiver, suffered a hairline fracture in his knee during a game against the Chicago Bears in September 2016. He missed several games but managed to return later in the season.

4. Orlando Scandrick, the Cowboys’ starting cornerback, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during practice in August 2016. This unfortunate injury ended his season before it even began.

5. Despite being plagued by injuries, the Dallas Cowboys had a remarkable season in 2016, finishing with a 13-3 record and clinching the top seed in the NFC. This success can be attributed to the team’s depth and resilience in the face of adversity.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Dallas Cowboys’ injury list of 2016:

1. How did the Cowboys manage to succeed despite the injuries?

The Cowboys’ success can be attributed to the outstanding performances of their backup players, such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who filled in admirably for injured starters. Additionally, the team’s strong offensive line provided solid protection, allowing the offense to thrive.

2. Did Tony Romo ever return to play in the 2016 season?

Tony Romo did return to play in the 2016 season but only in a limited capacity. He made his comeback in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for a brief period before being substituted by Dak Prescott to avoid further injury.

3. How did Dak Prescott perform in his rookie season?

Dak Prescott had an exceptional rookie season, exceeding all expectations. He threw for over 3,600 yards, completing 67.8% of his passes, and had 23 passing touchdowns. He also showcased his ability to run the ball by rushing for six touchdowns.

4. Were there any other significant injuries apart from Romo, Bryant, and Scandrick?

Yes, there were other significant injuries throughout the season. Morris Claiborne, a starting cornerback, suffered a groin injury and missed a significant portion of the season. Barry Church, a starting safety, suffered a forearm injury, and Tyrone Crawford, a starting defensive end, battled through shoulder and hamstring injuries.

5. How did the Cowboys’ defense fare without key defensive players?

Despite the absence of key defensive players, the Cowboys’ defense managed to hold its own. The team’s strong offense often provided them with leads, allowing the defense to play with less pressure. Moreover, the coaching staff made adjustments to maximize the strengths of the players available.

6. Did Dez Bryant’s return make a significant impact on the team’s performance?

Yes, Dez Bryant’s return had a positive impact on the team’s performance. His presence on the field provided a much-needed boost to the offense, adding another threat for opposing defenses to contend with. His chemistry with Dak Prescott was evident, and they connected for numerous touchdowns during the latter half of the season.

7. Who were some unsung heroes on the Cowboys’ roster during the 2016 season?

Several players stepped up and played crucial roles in the team’s success. Cole Beasley, a wide receiver, had a breakout season, leading the team in receptions and providing a reliable target for Dak Prescott. David Irving, a defensive lineman, emerged as a disruptive force, recording four sacks in just eight games.

8. Did the Cowboys make any roster moves to address the injuries?

Yes, the Cowboys made some roster moves to address the injuries. They signed veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez to provide backup support during Tony Romo’s absence. They also signed defensive end Benson Mayowa to bolster the pass rush after injuries to other defensive linemen.

9. How did the Cowboys perform in the playoffs with their injured players returning?

In the playoffs, the Cowboys won their first game against the Green Bay Packers, advancing to the NFC Championship game. However, they were ultimately defeated by the Packers in a thrilling contest. Despite the loss, the team’s performance with their injured players returning was commendable.

10. Did the Cowboys’ injury woes continue into the following seasons?

In the following seasons, the Cowboys’ injury woes persisted to some extent but were not as severe as in 2016. They continued to face injuries to key players like Sean Lee and Tyron Smith but managed to maintain a competitive roster.

11. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ injury list of 2016 impact the team’s future?

The injuries of 2016 forced the Cowboys to reassess their roster depth and reliance on key players. The emergence of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott as reliable starters provided the team with confidence in their ability to perform without their star players. This experience shaped the team’s future approach to roster construction and player development.

12. Did the Cowboys take any specific measures to prevent future injuries?

The Cowboys’ coaching staff and medical team implemented various measures to prevent future injuries. These measures included improved conditioning programs, advanced injury prevention techniques, and tailored workout plans for individual players. The team also focused on maintaining a healthy balance of rest and practice to minimize the risk of overexertion.

13. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ injury list of 2016 impact fan morale?

Initially, the injuries dampened fan morale, raising concerns about the team’s ability to compete. However, the resilience and success of the team, despite the injuries, rejuvenated fan morale and instilled a sense of hope for the future.

14. Did the Dallas Cowboys make any changes to their coaching staff or medical team following the injury-plagued season?

No significant changes were made to the coaching staff or medical team following the injury-plagued season. The team recognized that injuries are an inherent part of the game and focused on implementing measures to mitigate their impact instead of making wholesale changes.

15. How did the Cowboys’ injury list of 2016 influence their draft and offseason decisions?

The Cowboys’ injury list of 2016 likely influenced their draft and offseason decisions to some extent. They may have placed greater emphasis on selecting players who displayed durability and resilience. Additionally, they may have sought to bolster depth in positions that were most affected by injuries, such as the secondary and offensive line.

In conclusion, the Dallas Cowboys’ injury list of 2016 was extensive, with key players like Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, and Orlando Scandrick missing significant playing time. However, the team managed to overcome these challenges and had a successful season, finishing with a 13-3 record. The emergence of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott as reliable starters played a crucial role in the team’s success. While injuries are an unfortunate part of sports, the Cowboys’ ability to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity serves as a testament to their resilience and determination.



