

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2015: A Glimpse into the Future

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans around the world. It is the moment where teams have the opportunity to select the next generation of superstars who will don their colors and lead them to victory. In 2015, the Dallas Cowboys had their eyes set on building a strong roster capable of bringing them back to greatness. In this article, we will delve into the Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2015, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding this memorable event.

Interesting Facts:

1. Trading Down for Value:

One interesting fact about the Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2015 is that they traded down not once but twice in the first round. Initially holding the 27th overall pick, they traded with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the 19th overall pick. Then, they traded down again with the Buffalo Bills, ultimately ending up with the 27th pick once more. This strategy allowed the Cowboys to accumulate additional draft picks while still securing their desired players.

2. The First Running Back:

For the first time since 1998, the Dallas Cowboys selected a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft. They chose Ohio State standout, Ezekiel Elliott, with the fourth overall pick. This decision proved to be a game-changer for the Cowboys, as Elliott quickly became one of the league’s premier running backs, leading the league in rushing yards in his rookie season.

3. Defensive Focus:

The Dallas Cowboys had a clear focus on improving their defense in the 2015 NFL Draft. Out of their nine selections, seven were defensive players. This emphasis on defensive talent aimed to address the team’s weaknesses and create a more balanced roster.

4. The Quarterback Controversy:

In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected quarterback Dak Prescott from Mississippi State. At the time, Tony Romo was the established starting quarterback for the Cowboys, leading to a potential quarterback controversy. Little did they know, Prescott would go on to become the face of the franchise after Romo’s departure, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

5. Unearthing Hidden Gems:

The Dallas Cowboys’ front office has a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough during the NFL Draft. In 2015, they struck gold with their seventh-round pick, cornerback Geoff Swaim. Although not initially expected to make a major impact, Swaim developed into a reliable tight end and played a significant role in the Cowboys’ offensive schemes.

Tricks:

1. Identifying Team Needs:

One trick the Cowboys’ front office employed in the 2015 NFL Draft was thoroughly assessing the team’s needs. By identifying their weaknesses, they were able to prioritize certain positions and select players who could address those gaps effectively.

2. Trading Wisely:

Trading down in the draft can be a strategic move to acquire additional picks, as the Dallas Cowboys demonstrated in 2015. By trading down twice in the first round, they maximized their chances of finding impactful players while still securing their desired talent.

3. Trusting the Scouts:

Scouts play a crucial role in evaluating talent and providing insights into potential draft picks. The Dallas Cowboys’ front office understood the importance of trusting their scouting department when making crucial draft decisions.

4. Analyzing Character:

Character assessment is a vital aspect of the draft process. The Cowboys’ front office emphasized selecting players with strong character traits, ensuring they would fit well within the team’s culture and contribute positively to the locker room.

5. Balancing Immediate Impact and Future Potential:

When drafting players, teams must balance immediate impact with future potential. The Cowboys’ front office sought players who could make an immediate impact on the team while also possessing the potential for long-term growth and development.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who did the Dallas Cowboys select with their first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys selected running back Ezekiel Elliott from Ohio State with the fourth overall pick.

2. Did the Dallas Cowboys trade any of their draft picks in 2015?

Yes, the Cowboys traded down twice in the first round, acquiring additional picks in the process.

3. Which position did the Dallas Cowboys focus on in the 2015 NFL Draft?

The Cowboys focused heavily on improving their defense, selecting seven defensive players out of their nine picks.

4. Did any of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2015 draft picks become standout players?

Yes, both Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, the team’s first and fourth-round picks, respectively, became standout players for the Cowboys.

5. How did Ezekiel Elliott perform in his rookie season?

Ezekiel Elliott had an exceptional rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

6. Did Dak Prescott immediately become the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys?

No, Dak Prescott initially served as the backup quarterback to Tony Romo. However, due to Romo’s injury, Prescott got an opportunity to showcase his talent and eventually became the starter.

7. Did any late-round picks from the 2015 NFL Draft contribute significantly to the Cowboys’ success?

Yes, cornerback Geoff Swaim, the Cowboys’ seventh-round pick, developed into a reliable tight end and played a significant role in the team’s offensive schemes.

8. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ draft choices in 2015 impact the team’s overall performance in subsequent seasons?

The draft choices made in 2015, particularly the selections of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, played a crucial role in the Cowboys’ success in subsequent seasons, leading them to multiple playoff appearances.

9. Were there any notable players the Dallas Cowboys missed out on in the 2015 NFL Draft?

While it is impossible to predict the future, the Cowboys’ selections in the 2015 NFL Draft proved to be highly successful. However, there were other talented players available in the draft, such as Jalen Ramsey and Joey Bosa, who also became stars in the league.

10. Did the Dallas Cowboys’ emphasis on defense in the 2015 NFL Draft pay off?

Yes, the Cowboys’ emphasis on defense in the 2015 NFL Draft helped improve their defensive performance and create a more balanced roster.

11. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ draft strategy in 2015 differ from previous years?

The 2015 NFL Draft marked a departure from the Cowboys’ previous draft strategies, as they focused heavily on improving their defense and selecting offensive skill positions early in the draft.

12. Did the Dallas Cowboys win any championships with the players selected in the 2015 NFL Draft?

While the Dallas Cowboys did not win any championships with the players selected in the 2015 NFL Draft, they made multiple playoff appearances and laid the foundation for future success.

13. Did any of the players selected in the 2015 NFL Draft become Pro Bowl selections?

Yes, both Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ first and fourth-round picks, respectively, became Pro Bowl selections.

14. How did the Dallas Cowboys’ selections in the 2015 NFL Draft impact the team’s long-term success?

The selections made in the 2015 NFL Draft, particularly Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, played a significant role in the team’s long-term success, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and establishing them as contenders in the league.

15. Did the Dallas Cowboys’ draft choices in 2015 set them up for future success?

Yes, the draft choices made by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, particularly the selections of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, set the team up for future success by establishing a strong offensive foundation and improving the defense.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2015 was a turning point for the franchise. The strategic moves made by the front office, including trading down and focusing on defense, proved to be instrumental in revitalizing the team. The selections of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, along with the unearthing of hidden gems like Geoff Swaim, set the stage for future success. As football fans, we can only anticipate the excitement and hopes that each draft brings, as teams strive to find the missing pieces that will lead them to glory.



