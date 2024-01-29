

Title: Dallas Cowboys Past Running Backs: A Legacy of Excellence

Introduction:

The Dallas Cowboys have a storied history when it comes to running backs. From the early days of the franchise to the present, the Cowboys have produced some of the most exciting and talented players at this position in NFL history. In this article, we will delve into the past running backs of the Dallas Cowboys, exploring their contributions to the team and the sport as a whole. We will also uncover some interesting facts and tricks associated with these players. Additionally, we will address common questions surrounding the Cowboys’ running backs. Let’s lace up our boots and dive into the world of Dallas Cowboys running backs!

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Emmitt Smith: The King of Rushing Yards

– Emmitt Smith, who played for the Cowboys from 1990 to 2002, is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards.

– Smith also holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a career, with 164.

– One of Smith’s tricks was his exceptional vision on the field, allowing him to find open running lanes and make the right cuts.

2. Tony Dorsett: The Longest Run in Cowboys History

– In 1982, Tony Dorsett made the longest run in Cowboys history, covering 99 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.

– Dorsett’s electrifying speed and agility allowed him to make explosive plays and break tackles.

– One of Dorsett’s tricks was his ability to change direction quickly, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

3. Herschel Walker: A Trade for the Ages

– The Cowboys made one of the most significant trades in NFL history in 1989, acquiring a multitude of draft picks from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Herschel Walker.

– This trade laid the foundation for the Cowboys’ success in the 1990s, as they used the acquired picks to draft key players like Emmitt Smith and Darren Woodson.

– Walker’s trick was his versatility, as he could excel as a runner, receiver, and return specialist.

4. Calvin Hill: The Rookie Sensation

– Calvin Hill was the Cowboys’ first-round pick in the 1969 NFL Draft and went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

– Hill’s combination of speed, power, and agility made him a formidable force on the field.

– One of Hill’s tricks was his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, adding another dimension to his game.

5. Marion Barber: The Barbarian

– Marion Barber, known as “The Barbarian,” was a bruising running back who played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010.

– Barber’s physical running style often saw him break tackles and gain extra yards after contact.

– One of Barber’s tricks was his ability to protect the football, rarely fumbling despite his aggressive running style.

15 Common Questions about Dallas Cowboys Running Backs:

1. Who is the greatest running back in Dallas Cowboys history?

– Emmitt Smith is widely regarded as the greatest running back in Cowboys history due to his numerous records and contributions to the team’s success.

2. How many Super Bowls did the Cowboys win with their past running backs?

– The Cowboys won three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with their past running backs, primarily led by Emmitt Smith.

3. Who was the fastest running back in Cowboys history?

– Tony Dorsett is considered the fastest running back in Cowboys history, known for his breakaway speed and long touchdown runs.

4. What made Emmitt Smith so successful as a running back?

– Smith’s success can be attributed to his durability, vision, and ability to make quick decisions on the field. He had a unique balance of power and finesse.

5. How did the Herschel Walker trade impact the Cowboys?

– The Herschel Walker trade was a turning point for the Cowboys, as it provided them with a wealth of draft picks that led to the acquisition of key players instrumental to their Super Bowl victories.

6. Who was the first running back in Cowboys history?

– Don Perkins was the first running back in Cowboys history, playing for the team from 1961 to 1968.

7. Which running back had the most single-season rushing yards for the Cowboys?

– DeMarco Murray holds the single-season rushing record for the Cowboys, with 1,845 yards in 2014.

8. Who was the last running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season for the Cowboys?

– Ezekiel Elliott was the last running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season for the Cowboys, accomplishing the feat in 2019.

9. How many Pro Bowl selections did Tony Dorsett receive?

– Tony Dorsett was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career.

10. Which Cowboys running back had the most receiving yards in a single season?

– Herschel Walker holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season by a Cowboys running back, with 837 yards in 1986.

11. Who was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to win the NFL MVP award?

– Emmitt Smith became the first Cowboys running back to win the NFL MVP award in 1993.

12. How many career touchdowns did Calvin Hill score for the Cowboys?

– Calvin Hill scored 39 career touchdowns for the Cowboys.

13. Which running back had the most 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cowboys?

– Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cowboys, with 11.

14. Who was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– Tony Dorsett became the first Cowboys running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

15. How many rushing yards did Marion Barber accumulate during his career?

– Marion Barber rushed for 4,358 yards during his NFL career, with the majority of them coming as a member of the Cowboys.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys have a rich history of talented and influential running backs. From Emmitt Smith’s record-breaking career to the explosive speed of Tony Dorsett, these players have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the sport of football. Their unique skills, tricks, and contributions have shaped the Cowboys’ success and continue to inspire future generations of running backs. As we look towards the future, it’s exciting to think about the potential for new stars to emerge and carry on the legacy of greatness established by these past Cowboys running backs.



