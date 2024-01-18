[ad_1]

Dallas Cowboys Play on What Channel on Thanksgiving: A Tradition Like No Other

Thanksgiving is a day filled with joy, gratitude, and delicious food. However, for football enthusiasts, it is also synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys taking the field. For decades, the Cowboys have been an integral part of the Thanksgiving tradition, captivating fans across the nation. In this article, we will explore the channel on which you can catch the Cowboys’ thrilling Thanksgiving games, along with some interesting facts about the team.

The Dallas Cowboys have become a staple of Thanksgiving Day, with their games being broadcast on the FOX network. FOX has held the exclusive rights to air the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving games since 1994. They have consistently provided viewers with an exceptional viewing experience, bringing the excitement of the game right into our living rooms.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the Dallas Cowboys:

1. Thanksgiving tradition: The Dallas Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving Day every year since 1966, with the exception of two years during the 1970s. This longstanding tradition has made the Cowboys synonymous with the holiday, creating a unique bond between the team and its fans.

2. Five-time Super Bowl champions: The Cowboys have a rich history of success, having won the Super Bowl a remarkable five times. Their victories came in the years 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, and 1995, establishing them as one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

3. The iconic “America’s Team” label: The Cowboys are often referred to as “America’s Team,” a nickname given to them by NFL Films in the late 1970s. This label reflects their immense popularity and widespread fan base, which extends far beyond the borders of Dallas.

4. The legendary coach: The Cowboys’ success can be attributed, in part, to their iconic coach, Tom Landry. Landry led the team for 29 seasons, from 1960 to 1988, and was instrumental in their rise to prominence. He is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

5. Home at AT&T Stadium: The Cowboys play their home games at the impressive AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington, Texas. With a seating capacity of over 100,000, it is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL. The stadium’s state-of-the-art facilities and architectural grandeur make it a sight to behold.

Now, let’s tackle some common questions about the Dallas Cowboys:

Q1. Who is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys?

A1. The Dallas Cowboys are owned by Jerry Jones.

Q2. Who is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

A2. The current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is Mike McCarthy.

Q3. How many Super Bowls have the Cowboys won?

A3. The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls.

Q4. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys?

A4. Emmitt Smith holds the record for being the all-time leading rusher for the Cowboys.

Q5. Which quarterback led the Cowboys to their Super Bowl victories in the 1990s?

A5. Troy Aikman was the quarterback who led the Cowboys to their Super Bowl victories in the 1990s.

Q6. Who is the most iconic player in Dallas Cowboys history?

A6. Many consider Emmitt Smith, the all-time leading rusher, to be the most iconic player in Cowboys history.

Q7. How many Thanksgiving Day games have the Cowboys won?

A7. As of 2021, the Cowboys have won 31 of their 53 Thanksgiving Day games.

Q8. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a single Thanksgiving Day game for the Cowboys?

A8. Tony Romo holds the record with 456 passing yards in a single Thanksgiving Day game.

Q9. What is the overall win-loss record for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day?

A9. As of 2021, the Cowboys have a 31-22 record on Thanksgiving Day.

Q10. How many times have the Cowboys played against the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day?

A10. The Cowboys and the Washington Football Team have faced each other 10 times on Thanksgiving Day.

Q11. When did the tradition of the Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day start?

A11. The tradition started in 1966.

Q12. Why do the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving Day?

A12. The tradition began with the Cowboys’ first general manager, Tex Schramm, who saw Thanksgiving as an opportunity to showcase the team to a national audience.

Q13. Has any other team played on Thanksgiving Day as consistently as the Cowboys?

A13. The Detroit Lions are the only other team that has played on Thanksgiving Day as consistently as the Cowboys.

Q14. How many times have the Cowboys played on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions?

A14. The Cowboys have played against the Detroit Lions 13 times on Thanksgiving Day.

As you sit down to enjoy your Thanksgiving feast, make sure to tune in to FOX to catch the Dallas Cowboys’ exciting game. Their presence on this special day has become a cherished tradition for football fans across the nation. So, grab a slice of pumpkin pie and get ready to cheer on “America’s Team” as they continue to write their storied Thanksgiving legacy.

