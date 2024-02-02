

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints 2014: A Battle of Titans

In the world of American football, few matchups capture the attention and excitement of fans quite like a clash between two powerhouse teams. The 2014 meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints was a game that had all the ingredients for an unforgettable showdown. With star-studded rosters, high stakes, and exceptional plays, this game stands out as a memorable moment in sports history. In this article, we will delve into the details of this thrilling encounter, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and answering 15 common questions about the game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Record-Breaking Performance:

One of the standout moments of the 2014 Cowboys vs Saints game was Drew Brees’ exceptional performance. Brees, the Saints’ star quarterback, threw for an astounding 392 yards, completing 34 of 41 passes. He also fired four touchdown passes and achieved a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This remarkable display of skill solidified Brees’ status as one of the most elite quarterbacks in the league.

2. DeMarco Murray’s Record Rushing Streak:

The 2014 season was a breakout year for Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray. In the game against the Saints, Murray continued his impressive streak of 100-yard rushing games, extending it to seven consecutive games. This feat broke Jim Brown’s long-standing record of six straight games with 100 or more rushing yards. Murray’s dominance on the ground played a crucial role in the Cowboys’ victory.

3. High-Scoring Affair:

The Cowboys vs Saints game was a shootout, with both offenses firing on all cylinders. The final score was 38-17 in favor of the Cowboys. The teams combined for a staggering total of 55 points, showcasing the explosive capabilities of both squads.

4. Tony Romo’s Efficient Performance:

Despite facing a formidable Saints defense, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo delivered an efficient and effective performance. Romo completed 22 of 29 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure and make crucial plays when it mattered most.

5. Defensive Dominance:

While the game was largely remembered for its offensive fireworks, the Cowboys’ defense deserves recognition for their outstanding performance. They limited the high-powered Saints offense to just 17 points, shutting down their passing attack and causing disruptions in the backfield.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who won the Cowboys vs Saints game in 2014?

The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious, defeating the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 38-17.

2. Where was the game played?

The game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which serves as the home stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Did the game have any playoff implications?

Yes, the game had significant playoff implications. Both the Cowboys and the Saints were vying for a playoff spot in their respective conferences, making this matchup a crucial one in their pursuit of postseason success.

4. How did the Cowboys’ running game perform in the game?

The Cowboys’ running game, led by DeMarco Murray, was exceptional in the game. Murray rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries, averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per attempt.

5. How did the Saints’ passing game fare?

Despite Drew Brees’ record-breaking performance, the Saints’ passing game struggled to find consistent success. Brees faced pressure from the Cowboys’ defense, resulting in two interceptions and limited opportunities to connect with his receivers.

6. Were there any notable injuries during the game?

There were no significant injuries reported during the Cowboys vs Saints matchup in 2014.

7. Who were the key playmakers for the Cowboys?

DeMarco Murray, Tony Romo, and Dez Bryant were the key playmakers for the Cowboys in this game. Murray’s dominant rushing performance, Romo’s efficient passing, and Bryant’s explosive plays all contributed to the Cowboys’ victory.

8. How did the Saints’ defense perform?

The Saints’ defense struggled to contain the Cowboys’ offense, allowing 38 points and failing to generate turnovers or substantial stops. Their inability to slow down the Cowboys’ rushing attack proved to be a significant factor in the outcome of the game.

9. Were there any notable penalties or controversial calls?

There were no notable penalties or controversial calls that significantly impacted the outcome of the game.

10. How did the win impact the Cowboys’ season?

The win against the Saints provided a significant boost to the Cowboys’ season. It improved their record to 3-1, helping them establish themselves as serious contenders in the NFC.

11. Did the Saints make the playoffs that season?

Despite the loss to the Cowboys, the Saints went on to make the playoffs that season. They finished with a record of 7-9, winning their division and securing a playoff spot.

12. How did the Cowboys’ season end?

The Cowboys had a successful season in 2014, finishing with a record of 12-4 and winning the NFC East division. However, their playoff run ended in disappointment, as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

13. Did any players receive individual accolades from this game?

DeMarco Murray was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against the Saints. This recognition highlighted his exceptional contributions to the Cowboys’ victory.

14. Were there any memorable plays in the game?

Several memorable plays occurred during the Cowboys vs Saints game in 2014. Tony Romo’s touchdown passes to Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams, as well as the Saints’ Kenny Vaccaro intercepting Romo, were among the most notable moments.

15. Did the game live up to the hype?

Absolutely! With explosive offenses, record-breaking performances, and playoff implications, the game between the Cowboys and the Saints in 2014 delivered on its promise of excitement and intrigue.

Final Thoughts:

The 2014 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints was a clash of titans that showcased the best of American football. From Drew Brees’ record-breaking performance to DeMarco Murray’s historic rushing streak, this game had it all. Despite the offensive fireworks, the Cowboys’ defense played a crucial role in securing the victory. This game will forever be etched in the memories of fans as a thrilling battle between two elite teams.



