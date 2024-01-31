Dallas Cowboys Wide Receivers 2000



The Dallas Cowboys have a rich history of talented wide receivers, who have played a significant role in the success of the team. In the 2000s, the Cowboys had a mix of exciting and impactful wide receivers who left a lasting impact on the franchise and the NFL. In this article, we will explore the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers from the 2000s, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and answering common questions about them. Let’s dive into the world of Cowboys wide receivers!

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Terrell Owens: One of the most notable wide receivers to play for the Cowboys in the 2000s was Terrell Owens. He joined the team in 2006 and became an instant sensation. Owens had a remarkable season in 2007, recording 81 receptions for 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set a franchise record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season. Owens was known for his incredible speed, agility, and ability to make acrobatic catches.

2. Dez Bryant: Another standout wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 2000s was Dez Bryant. He was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010 and quickly made an impact. Bryant showcased his exceptional athleticism and catching ability, often making highlight-reel plays. In 2014, he had a career-best season with 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. Bryant’s physicality and strong hands made him a dangerous threat in the red zone.

3. Terry Glenn: Terry Glenn was a key contributor to the Cowboys’ receiving corps in the early 2000s. He played for the team from 2003 to 2007 and had several productive seasons. Glenn had a career year in 2005, recording 62 receptions for 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns. He was known for his precise route-running and ability to create separation from defenders.

4. Miles Austin: Miles Austin emerged as a talented wide receiver for the Cowboys in the late 2000s. He had a breakout season in 2009, amassing 81 receptions for 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns. Austin’s speed and size made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. He had a knack for making big plays and became a favorite target for Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

5. Roy Williams: Roy Williams joined the Cowboys in 2008, adding another weapon to their receiving corps. Although his time with the team was short-lived, Williams had a productive season in 2009, recording 38 receptions for 596 yards and seven touchdowns. He showcased his physicality and ability to make tough catches in traffic. Williams’ tenure with the Cowboys may not have lived up to expectations, but he still contributed to the team during his time there.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the most productive wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 2000s?

Terrell Owens had the most productive seasons as a wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 2000s. His record-breaking 2007 season, with 15 touchdowns, stands out as one of the best individual performances in franchise history.

2. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers make it to the Pro Bowl during the 2000s?

Yes, several Cowboys wide receivers earned Pro Bowl selections during the 2000s. Terrell Owens made it to the Pro Bowl three times (2006, 2007, and 2008), while Dez Bryant received the honor three times as well (2013, 2014, and 2016).

3. Which wide receiver had the most receiving yards in a single season during the 2000s?

Dez Bryant had the most receiving yards in a single season during the 2000s for the Cowboys. In 2012, he recorded 1,382 receiving yards, showcasing his ability to consistently gain yards and move the chains.

4. Who was the longest-tenured wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 2000s?

Terry Glenn was the longest-tenured wide receiver for the Cowboys in the 2000s, playing for the team from 2003 to 2007. He provided stability and experience to the receiving corps during his time with the Cowboys.

5. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers win any individual awards during the 2000s?

Terrell Owens won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2006, recognizing his exceptional performance after recovering from an injury. This award highlighted his impact on the Cowboys and the league as a whole.

6. Were there any memorable playoff performances by the Cowboys wide receivers in the 2000s?

Yes, several Cowboys wide receivers had memorable playoff performances in the 2000s. Terrell Owens had a remarkable game in the 2007 NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks, recording four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, despite playing with a severe ankle injury.

7. Who was the most consistent wide receiver for the Cowboys in terms of receptions during the 2000s?

Jason Witten, a tight end rather than a wide receiver, was the most consistent pass-catcher for the Cowboys in the 2000s. He consistently recorded a high number of receptions each season, becoming a reliable target for the Cowboys’ quarterbacks.

8. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers break any franchise records in the 2000s?

Yes, Terrell Owens set the franchise record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 15 in 2007. This record still stands today and showcases Owens’ impact on the team.

9. How did the Cowboys’ wide receivers contribute to the team’s overall success in the 2000s?

The Cowboys’ wide receivers in the 2000s played a crucial role in the team’s success. They provided explosive playmaking ability, contributed to the team’s scoring, and created matchup problems for opposing defenses. Their performances helped propel the team to the playoffs and made them a formidable offensive unit.

10. Who was the Cowboys’ starting quarterback during the 2000s?

The Cowboys had a few different starting quarterbacks during the 2000s, including Quincy Carter, Vinny Testaverde, Drew Bledsoe, and Tony Romo. Tony Romo, who took over as the starter in 2006, had the most significant impact and played with most of the wide receivers mentioned.

11. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers have a rivalry with other players or teams?

Terrell Owens had a well-known rivalry with Philadelphia Eagles player Donovan McNabb. Their rivalry began during their time together in Philadelphia before Owens joined the Cowboys. Their heated matchups added an extra layer of intensity to Eagles-Cowboys games.

12. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers have a significant impact off the field?

Terrell Owens was known for his flamboyant personality and off-field antics. He often made headlines with his celebrations and controversial statements, making him one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL.

13. Were there any memorable game-winning plays involving the Cowboys’ wide receivers in the 2000s?

Dez Bryant made a memorable game-winning catch in the 2014 NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions. With only seconds left on the clock, Bryant caught a pass from Tony Romo, scoring a touchdown and securing the victory for the Cowboys.

14. Did any of the Cowboys wide receivers struggle with injuries during the 2000s?

Terry Glenn had several injury concerns during his time with the Cowboys. He had to battle through knee injuries, which affected his playing time and overall performance.

15. How did the Cowboys’ wide receivers contribute to the team’s overall offensive strategy in the 2000s?

The Cowboys’ wide receivers in the 2000s were essential in stretching the field, creating opportunities for other offensive weapons, such as the running game and tight ends. Their ability to make big plays and force defenses to respect their deep threats opened up the playbook for the Cowboys’ offense.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receivers in the 2000s were a talented and impactful group of players who left a lasting legacy on the franchise. From Terrell Owens’ record-breaking performances to Dez Bryant’s acrobatic catches, these wide receivers brought excitement and success to the Cowboys. Their contributions helped propel the team to the playoffs and made them a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. As the Cowboys continue to build their franchise, they will undoubtedly look back on the wide receivers of the 2000s as a source of inspiration and a standard of excellence.



