

Dance Competition Songs For Kids in 2024

Dance competitions have always been an exciting and thrilling experience for young dancers. It is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent, skills, and creativity on stage. However, selecting the perfect song for their performance can be a daunting task for both dancers and their parents. The right song can make all the difference, setting the mood and enhancing the overall impact of the dance routine. In this article, we will explore some popular dance competition songs for kids in 2024, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams (2013):

This upbeat and energetic song has been a favorite among young dancers for years. Its catchy melody and positive lyrics make it a perfect choice for a lively and joyful dance routine. The song’s popularity and familiarity with the audience can also create a connection and add to the overall performance.

2. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake (2016):

Released as part of the soundtrack for the animated movie “Trolls,” this song became an instant hit. Its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibes make it an ideal choice for a high-energy dance routine. The song’s popularity and recognizable tune can engage the audience and create a memorable experience.

3. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (2014):

With its retro-inspired sound and funky beats, “Uptown Funk” is a popular choice among dancers of all ages. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic tempo can inspire dynamic and impressive choreography. Its timeless appeal and popularity make it a reliable choice for any dance competition.

4. “Roar” by Katy Perry (2013):

This empowering anthem has been a go-to song for young dancers looking to convey strength and confidence through their performance. The powerful lyrics and catchy melody create an atmosphere of determination and resilience, making it a perfect choice for solo or group routines.

5. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift (2014):

With its catchy lyrics and infectious beat, “Shake It Off” has become a favorite among young dancers. This upbeat and fun song encourages dancers to let go of any inhibitions and embrace their own unique style. Its popularity and relatability can make it an instant crowd-pleaser.

6. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons (2017):

“Believer” is a powerful and energetic song that can ignite the stage with its intense beats and inspiring lyrics. This song is an excellent choice for dancers who want to convey determination and passion through their performance. Its strong and captivating melody can captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression.

7. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I (2019):

This chart-topping hit has taken the world by storm with its catchy tune and infectious energy. “Dance Monkey” is a favorite among young dancers for its playful and dynamic rhythm, allowing for creative and energetic choreography. Its popularity and contemporary sound make it a surefire hit in any dance competition.

8. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic (2013):

“Counting Stars” is a feel-good song that combines uplifting lyrics with a catchy melody. This song’s infectious rhythm and positive message make it a great choice for dancers who want to convey a sense of optimism and joy. Its versatility and popularity have made it a classic choice for many dance competitions.

9. “Happier” by Marshmello ft. Bastille (2018):

This emotional and heartfelt song has resonated with audiences worldwide. With its beautiful melody and poignant lyrics, “Happier” is an excellent choice for dancers who want to express a range of emotions through their performance. Its popularity and emotional depth make it a standout choice for any dance competition.

Now, let’s answer some common questions that parents and dancers often have when it comes to selecting dance competition songs for kids:

1. Q: How important is song selection in a dance competition?

A: Song selection is crucial as it sets the mood and enhances the overall impact of the dance routine. The right song can engage the audience and make the performance more memorable.

2. Q: Are there any restrictions on song choices for dance competitions?

A: Some competitions may have restrictions on explicit lyrics or adult themes. It is essential to review the competition guidelines before selecting a song.

3. Q: How do I choose a song that suits my child’s dance style?

A: Consider your child’s dance style, strengths, and preferences. The song should complement their abilities and allow them to express themselves fully.

4. Q: Should I choose a popular or lesser-known song for the competition?

A: It depends on the desired impact. Popular songs can create a connection with the audience, while lesser-known songs can bring a fresh and unique element to the performance.

5. Q: How can I ensure that the song is age-appropriate for my child?

A: Listen to the song’s lyrics and consider its message and themes. If in doubt, consult with dance instructors or competition organizers for guidance.

6. Q: Can my child dance to a remix or mashup of songs?

A: Remixes and mashups can add a creative touch to the performance, but make sure they are well-executed and enhance the routine rather than distract from it.

7. Q: Is it better to choose a fast-paced or slow-paced song for a dance competition?

A: It depends on the desired effect and the style of the routine. Fast-paced songs are great for energetic and dynamic performances, while slow-paced songs can convey emotions and allow for more intricate movements.

8. Q: Should I consider the length of the song when selecting it for a competition?

A: Yes, the song’s length should be appropriate for the competition guidelines. Too short or too long of a song can affect the overall impact and coherence of the routine.

9. Q: Can my child dance to a song from a different era or genre?

A: Absolutely! Choosing a song from a different era or genre can bring uniqueness and diversity to the routine. Just ensure that the song complements the dance style and showcases your child’s skills effectively.

10. Q: How can I help my child connect with the song and convey emotions through their performance?

A: Encourage your child to listen to the song carefully, understand its message, and interpret it through their movements. Practice and rehearsal will also help them develop a strong emotional connection to the song.

11. Q: Can my child’s dance routine have vocals or spoken words?

A: Including vocals or spoken words can add depth and narrative to the routine, but make sure they are well-integrated and do not overshadow the dance movements.

12. Q: How important is the tempo of the song in a dance competition?

A: The tempo of the song sets the pace for the routine. It should complement the dance style and allow for synchronization and dynamic movements.

13. Q: Can my child perform a solo routine to a group song?

A: Yes, it is possible for a dancer to perform a solo routine to a group song. However, ensure that the song’s lyrics and overall feel align with the solo performance.

14. Q: Should my child select a song they personally connect with or a song that has a broader appeal?

A: It is essential to strike a balance. A song that resonates with your child can enhance their performance, but also consider the audience’s preferences and the competition’s atmosphere.

15. Q: Can my child dance to instrumental or classical music in a dance competition?

A: Absolutely! Instrumental or classical music can create a unique and elegant atmosphere. Ensure that the music’s rhythm and mood suit your child’s dance style.

16. Q: How can I help my child practice and prepare for the competition using the selected song?

A: Create a dedicated practice routine that focuses on the specific movements and emotions of the dance routine. Listening to the song regularly and visualizing the performance can also be beneficial.

17. Q: Is it important to have a strong opening and closing section in the dance routine?

A: Yes, a strong opening and closing section can captivate the audience and create a lasting impression. It sets the tone for the entire performance and ensures a memorable start and end.

In conclusion, selecting the right dance competition songs for kids in 2024 is a crucial aspect of creating a memorable and impactful performance. The songs mentioned above are just a few examples of popular choices that can resonate with the audience and enhance the dancers’ abilities. Ultimately, it is important to consider the dancers’ style, the atmosphere of the competition, and the overall impact of the song on the routine. With careful consideration and practice, young dancers can deliver breathtaking performances that leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Final Thoughts:

Dance competitions provide young dancers with an opportunity to showcase their talent and passion. Choosing the perfect song can elevate their performance and create a memorable experience for both the dancers and the audience. In 2024, the songs mentioned above, such as “Happy” by Pharrell Williams and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, continue to be popular choices due to their energetic and catchy nature. However, it is important to remember that song selection should be tailored to each dancer’s style and preferences. By carefully considering the song’s message, tempo, and overall impact, dancers can create breathtaking routines that captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression. So, let the music play, and let the young dancers shine on stage!



