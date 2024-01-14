

Dark Souls 2: Best Way to Farm Souls

Dark Souls 2, the critically acclaimed action role-playing game, is known for its challenging gameplay and unforgiving difficulty. One of the key aspects of the game is the need to collect souls, which act as both currency and experience points. In this article, we will explore the best way to farm souls in Dark Souls 2, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have about soul farming.

Best Way to Farm Souls:

1. Bonfire Ascetics: Bonfire Ascetics are consumable items that increase the difficulty of an area, resetting it to New Game+ levels. Using these items effectively can lead to increased soul rewards from enemies and bosses. However, it’s important to note that this method is recommended for experienced players, as it significantly increases the challenge.

2. Giant Lord: The Giant Lord boss fight in the Memory of Jeigh is one of the most efficient ways to farm souls. By defeating this boss repeatedly, players can accumulate a significant amount of souls. This method requires the King’s Ring and the Ashen Mist Heart to access the memory.

3. Covetous Silver Serpent Ring: This ring increases the number of souls acquired from defeated enemies by 10%. Obtaining this ring early in the game can greatly enhance soul farming efficiency.

4. Rusted Coin: This consumable item temporarily increases item discovery, which can result in more souls being dropped by enemies. Using a Rusted Coin before engaging in soul farming can be beneficial.

5. Amana Shrine: The area after the Demon of Song boss fight in Shrine of Amana is an excellent spot for soul farming. The area is filled with enemies that can be easily defeated for a decent amount of souls.

6. Bell Keepers Covenant: Joining the Bell Keepers Covenant and participating in PvP multiplayer matches can be a viable method for farming souls. Successful invasions or defending the bell tower in Belfry Luna or Belfry Sol can reward players with a substantial amount of souls.

Interesting Facts:

1. Development Challenges: Dark Souls 2 faced several development challenges, including a change in the game director during production. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the series, stepped back from directing Dark Souls 2, resulting in some differences in the overall tone and level design compared to the previous game.

2. Adaptability Stat: Dark Souls 2 introduced the Adaptability stat, which governs the player’s agility and resistance to status effects. This addition aimed to provide more variety in character builds and playstyles.

3. Scholar of the First Sin: Dark Souls 2 received an enhanced re-release called “Scholar of the First Sin” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This version included improved graphics, additional content, and changes to enemy and item placements.

4. Multiple Endings: Similar to other games in the series, Dark Souls 2 offers multiple endings depending on the player’s choices and actions throughout the game. This feature adds replayability and encourages exploration.

5. Gravestones: When players die in Dark Souls 2, their gravestones appear in other players’ worlds. These gravestones can be interacted with to see the last moments of the deceased player’s life, adding a unique multiplayer aspect to the game.

6. Scholar of the First Sin NPC: In the Scholar of the First Sin edition, a new NPC named Aldia, the Scholar of the First Sin, was added. Aldia provides additional lore and dialogue, expanding the game’s narrative.

Common Questions:

1. How do I farm souls efficiently in Dark Souls 2?

– The best method is to use Bonfire Ascetics, defeat the Giant Lord, wear the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring, and use Rusted Coins.

2. Can I farm souls in early game areas?

– While it is possible, the amount of souls acquired will be significantly lower compared to later game areas.

3. Are there any other enemies or bosses worth farming for souls?

– Yes, the Dragon Aerie and Throne Watcher/Defender bosses are also popular choices for soul farming.

4. Does the amount of souls earned depend on the player’s level?

– No, the soul rewards are fixed and do not depend on the player’s level.

5. Can I use Soul Memory to farm souls?

– Soul Memory is not directly related to farming souls but rather determines matchmaking for online play.

6. Can I farm souls offline?

– Yes, you can farm souls offline without any issues.

7. Are there any specific strategies for farming souls in PvP?

– Utilizing effective PvP builds and tactics can increase the chances of successful invasions, resulting in more souls.

8. Can I use a Bonfire Ascetic on any bonfire?

– Bonfire Ascetics can be used on specific bonfires that correspond to areas or bosses you wish to farm.

9. How long does it take to farm a significant amount of souls?

– The time required varies depending on the method used, player skill, and desired soul amount. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.

10. Can I lose my accumulated souls while farming?

– Yes, dying before reaching a bonfire to spend your souls will result in losing them.

11. Can I farm souls without defeating bosses?

– While defeating bosses yields higher soul rewards, it is possible to farm souls from regular enemies without engaging in boss fights.

12. Is it possible to farm souls indefinitely?

– Yes, as long as you have the necessary resources and patience, you can continue farming souls indefinitely.

13. Are there any alternatives to farming souls?

– Completing optional side quests, participating in PvP matches, or using consumable soul items are alternative methods to acquire souls.

14. Can I farm souls in New Game+ or subsequent playthroughs?

– Yes, enemies and bosses in New Game+ and subsequent playthroughs provide increased soul rewards.

15. Is it worth investing time in soul farming?

– Soul farming can be beneficial for leveling up, purchasing rare items, or simply enhancing your character’s power. However, it ultimately depends on individual player preferences and goals.

In conclusion, farming souls efficiently in Dark Souls 2 requires strategic choices such as using Bonfire Ascetics, defeating the Giant Lord, and utilizing specific items and equipment. Additionally, exploring alternative methods like PvP and joining specific covenants can yield considerable soul rewards. By understanding the best techniques for soul farming and exploring the game’s unique features, players can enhance their Dark Souls 2 experience and overcome its challenging gameplay.





