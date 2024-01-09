

Dark Souls 2: What Order To Do DLC and 6 Interesting Facts

Dark Souls 2, the second installment in the critically acclaimed Dark Souls series, offers players a challenging and immersive experience in a dark fantasy world. With its vast landscapes and intricate gameplay mechanics, the game also includes several downloadable content (DLC) packs that provide additional challenges and content for players to explore. In this article, we will discuss the recommended order to tackle the DLCs and share six interesting facts about Dark Souls 2.

Order to Do DLC in Dark Souls 2:

Before delving into the DLC packs, it’s important to note that they are intended for experienced players who have already completed the main game. Here is the recommended order to tackle the DLCs in Dark Souls 2:

1. Crown of the Sunken King: This DLC takes players to the underground kingdom of Shulva, offering new areas, enemies, and bosses to conquer.

2. Crown of the Old Iron King: The second DLC takes players to a massive tower, the Brume Tower, filled with molten iron and perilous traps.

3. Crown of the Ivory King: The final DLC pack brings players to the frozen land of Eleum Loyce, where they will face the Ivory King and his loyal knights.

By following this order, players can experience the DLCs in a cohesive and immersive manner while gradually increasing the difficulty level.

Interesting Facts about Dark Souls 2:

1. Development Challenges: Dark Souls 2 faced numerous development challenges, including a change in director mid-production. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the first Dark Souls game, stepped back from directing Dark Souls 2 to focus on other projects. However, the game still maintained the challenging and atmospheric gameplay the series is known for.

2. New Game Plus: Dark Souls 2 introduced a revamped New Game Plus (NG+) system. In NG+, players can replay the game with increased difficulty and new enemy placements, providing an even greater challenge for those seeking it.

3. Pursuer’s Distinctive Design: The boss character known as “The Pursuer” in Dark Souls 2 was intentionally designed to be a recurring enemy throughout the game. This unique design choice added an extra layer of challenge for players, as they would encounter him in multiple locations.

4. Bonfire Ascetics: Dark Souls 2 introduced the concept of Bonfire Ascetics, which allow players to increase the difficulty of an area by respawning bosses and enemies. This feature was crucial for obtaining rare items and accessing new areas.

5. Adaptability Stat: Unlike its predecessor, Dark Souls 2 introduced the Adaptability stat, which affected the player’s agility and resistance to certain attacks. This stat added a new layer of complexity to character builds and playstyles.

6. Scholar of the First Sin: Dark Souls 2 received an enhanced version called “Scholar of the First Sin” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This edition included improved graphics, additional enemy placements, and an expanded storyline, providing an even richer experience for players.

15 Common Questions about Dark Souls 2:

1. Can I play the DLCs without completing the main game?

No, the DLCs are intended for players who have completed the main game.

2. Can I access the DLCs from the beginning of the game?

No, the DLCs are accessed through specific in-game locations after progressing through the main game.

3. How long does it take to complete the DLCs?

The duration depends on the player’s skill level and exploration tendencies, but each DLC offers several hours of gameplay.

4. Can I tackle the DLCs in any order?

It’s recommended to follow the order mentioned earlier for a more coherent experience.

5. Are the DLCs standalone stories?

The DLCs expand on the main game’s lore but are not standalone stories.

6. Are the DLCs harder than the main game?

The DLCs generally offer a higher difficulty level, especially in terms of enemy encounters and boss battles.

7. Can I access the DLCs in New Game Plus?

Yes, the DLC areas and content are available in New Game Plus.

8. Are there any new weapons or armor in the DLCs?

Yes, the DLCs introduce new weapons, armor, and spells for players to acquire.

9. Can I summon other players for co-op in the DLC areas?

Yes, players can summon other players for co-op in the DLC areas, just like in the main game.

10. Do the DLCs have their own unique bosses?

Yes, each DLC introduces new challenging bosses for players to face.

11. Can I access the DLCs if I’m playing the original version of Dark Souls 2?

Yes, the DLCs are available for both the original version and Scholar of the First Sin edition.

12. Can I transfer my progress from the original version to Scholar of the First Sin?

No, progress cannot be transferred between the original version and Scholar of the First Sin.

13. Are the DLCs worth the purchase?

If you enjoyed the main game and crave additional challenges, new areas, and lore, the DLCs are definitely worth it.

14. Can I still find players to invade or cooperate with in the DLC areas?

While the player base may have decreased over time, you can still find players to invade or cooperate with in the DLC areas.

15. Are the DLCs included in the Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin edition?

Yes, the DLCs are included in the Scholar of the First Sin edition, offering an enhanced experience right from the start.

In conclusion, Dark Souls 2 offers a robust and challenging gameplay experience, further enriched by its DLC packs. By following the recommended order and exploring the additional content, players can uncover new areas, face formidable bosses, and delve deeper into the dark fantasy world of Dark Souls 2. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the series, the DLCs provide an opportunity for further immersion and challenge.





