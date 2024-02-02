

Dark Souls 3 Ashes Of Ariandel Trophies: A Guide to Conquering the Frozen Realm

Dark Souls 3 is widely known for its challenging gameplay, intricate lore, and the satisfaction that comes with conquering seemingly insurmountable odds. Ashes of Ariandel, the first DLC expansion for Dark Souls 3, adds a whole new layer of depth and difficulty to an already demanding game. In this article, we will delve into the Ashes of Ariandel trophies, providing you with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions, enabling you to emerge victorious in this frozen realm.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Painted World of Ariandel:

Ashes of Ariandel takes you to the Painted World of Ariandel, a desolate and frozen realm. This world is reminiscent of the Painted World of Ariamis, a beloved location from the original Dark Souls. The DLC pays homage to its predecessor by including familiar enemies, locations, and themes.

2. Sister Friede, the Main Boss:

The central boss of Ashes of Ariandel is Sister Friede, a powerful and multi-phased adversary. She wields a scythe and possesses a range of deadly abilities. Defeating her is no easy task, requiring patience, precision, and a deep understanding of her attack patterns.

3. The Crow Quills:

One of the most sought-after weapons in Ashes of Ariandel is the Crow Quills. This versatile weapon combines a thrusting sword with throwing knives, allowing players to engage enemies at both close and medium range. Its unique moveset and high critical damage make it a formidable choice for any skilled player.

4. The Millwood Greatbow:

In addition to the Crow Quills, the Millwood Greatbow is another powerful weapon that can be obtained in Ashes of Ariandel. This massive bow allows players to shoot arrows with incredible force and range, making it an invaluable tool for long-range combat and taking down formidable foes.

5. The Frozen Weapon Spell:

One of the new spells introduced in Ashes of Ariandel is the Frozen Weapon spell. This sorcery imbues your weapon with frost, causing additional damage and potentially slowing down enemies. It adds a new layer of strategy to the game, allowing players to exploit elemental weaknesses and gain an advantage in combat.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I access the Ashes of Ariandel DLC?

To access the Ashes of Ariandel DLC, you need to own the season pass or purchase it separately through your platform’s respective store. Once purchased, you can access the DLC by traveling to the Cleansing Chapel bonfire in the Cathedral of the Deep and interacting with a new NPC called Gael.

2. How do I defeat Sister Friede?

Defeating Sister Friede requires precise timing and patience. It is crucial to learn her attack patterns and take advantage of openings. Be cautious during her second phase when Father Ariandel joins the fight. Focus on dodging and retaliating, and don’t be afraid to summon help if needed.

3. Where can I find the Crow Quills?

The Crow Quills can be found in the Painted World of Ariandel, specifically in the Corvian Settlement area. Explore the rooftops and defeat the corvian enemies until they drop the Crow Talons weapon. Ascend the tower nearby to find the Crow Quills.

4. How do I obtain the Millwood Greatbow?

The Millwood Greatbow is obtained by defeating the Champion’s Gravetender boss in Ashes of Ariandel. Once defeated, the boss will drop the Champion’s Gravetender’s Ashes. Give these ashes to the Shrine Handmaid in Firelink Shrine, and she will begin selling the Millwood Greatbow.

5. What are the recommended stats for using the Frozen Weapon spell?

To effectively use the Frozen Weapon spell, it is recommended to have high intelligence and attunement stats. This will increase the spell’s damage and allow you to equip more spells. Additionally, invest in upgrading your catalyst to maximize its effectiveness.

6. Are there any new armor sets in Ashes of Ariandel?

Yes, Ashes of Ariandel introduces several new armor sets, including the Millwood Knight set, Vilhelm’s set, and the Slave Knight set. These sets provide different benefits and can be obtained by defeating specific enemies or exploring hidden areas.

7. Can I access Ashes of Ariandel in New Game Plus?

Yes, you can access Ashes of Ariandel in New Game Plus or any subsequent playthrough. However, keep in mind that enemies will become significantly tougher, so be prepared for an even greater challenge.

8. What is the recommended level for tackling Ashes of Ariandel?

The recommended level for Ashes of Ariandel is around 80-100. However, it ultimately depends on your skill level and experience with the game. If you feel confident in your abilities, you can attempt it at a lower level, but be prepared for a significant challenge.

9. Are there any new PvP arenas in Ashes of Ariandel?

Yes, Ashes of Ariandel introduces two new PvP arenas: the Hollow Arena and the Dragon Ruins. These arenas provide dedicated spaces for players to engage in intense PvP battles, testing their skills against other players from around the world.

10. What are the rewards for completing the Ashes of Ariandel DLC?

Completing the Ashes of Ariandel DLC rewards you with several unique items and weapons. These include the Rose of Ariandel (a whip that doubles as a chime), the Valorheart (a unique sword and shield combination), and the Soul of Sister Friede, which can be used to create powerful boss weapons.

11. How long does it take to complete Ashes of Ariandel?

The time it takes to complete Ashes of Ariandel varies depending on your playstyle and familiarity with the game. On average, it takes around 4-6 hours to complete all the main content, including defeating Sister Friede and exploring the additional areas.

12. Can I continue playing after completing Ashes of Ariandel?

Yes, after completing Ashes of Ariandel, you can continue playing in the main game world. However, keep in mind that the DLC areas will be permanently locked off, so ensure you have completed all desired content before defeating Sister Friede.

13. Can I summon NPCs for help in Ashes of Ariandel?

Yes, there are several NPCs that can be summoned to aid you in Ashes of Ariandel. These NPCs include Slave Knight Gael, Sir Vilhelm, and the Londor Pale Shade. Their summon signs can be found in specific locations throughout the DLC areas.

14. Are there any new spells in Ashes of Ariandel besides Frozen Weapon?

Yes, in addition to Frozen Weapon, Ashes of Ariandel introduces several new spells such as Snap Freeze, Way of White Corona, and Floating Chaos. Each spell offers unique abilities and can be acquired by exploring the DLC areas and defeating specific enemies.

15. Can I invade other players’ worlds in Ashes of Ariandel?

Yes, Ashes of Ariandel allows players to invade other players’ worlds and engage in PvP combat. By equipping the appropriate covenant item, you can invade specific areas and hunt down unsuspecting players, adding an additional layer of challenge and excitement to your gameplay experience.

Final Thoughts:

Dark Souls 3 Ashes of Ariandel offers a challenging and immersive experience for players seeking to further explore the dark and treacherous world of Dark Souls. With its impressive boss fights, intriguing lore, and new weapons and spells, the DLC provides a fresh and exciting adventure for veterans and newcomers alike. By arming yourself with the knowledge provided in this article, you will be well-equipped to face the trials and tribulations that await you in the frozen realm of Ariandel. Good luck, and may the flames guide your way.



