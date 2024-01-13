

Dark Souls 3 How To Get Proper Bow: A Guide to Acquiring This Unique Weapon

Dark Souls 3 is a challenging game known for its intricate combat mechanics and vast array of weapons. One of the unique weapons that players can obtain is the Proper Bow. In this article, we will discuss how to obtain this weapon and delve into six interesting facts about it. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to Dark Souls 3.

How to Get Proper Bow in Dark Souls 3:

To acquire the Proper Bow, you need to defeat the boss known as Pontiff Sulyvahn. Located in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley, Pontiff Sulyvahn is a formidable foe that requires careful strategy to overcome. Once you defeat him, you will receive the Soul of Pontiff Sulyvahn, which can be transposed into the Profaned Greatsword or used to create the Proper Bow.

Using the Soul of Pontiff Sulyvahn, you can transpose it into the Profaned Greatsword by speaking to Ludleth of Courland in Firelink Shrine. However, for the Proper Bow, you will need to speak to Ludleth and select the “Create Boss Soul Weapon” option. This will allow you to obtain the Proper Bow by sacrificing the soul.

Six Interesting Facts about the Proper Bow:

1. Unique Weapon Art: The Proper Bow has a unique weapon art called “Proper Bow.” When used, it performs an elegant bow with a flourish, demonstrating respect towards other players or enemies. It is a stylish and honorable gesture that sets it apart from other bows in the game.

2. Versatility: The Proper Bow is not only a weapon, but it also serves as a gesture of goodwill towards other players. It allows you to communicate and interact with other players in a non-violent manner, making it a versatile tool for multiplayer interactions.

3. Skillful Aim: The Proper Bow has excellent range and accuracy, making it ideal for long-range combat. Its arrows fly straight and true, allowing players to hit distant targets with precision. Mastering its aim can make it a deadly weapon in the hands of a skilled player.

4. Lightweight: The Proper Bow is relatively lightweight compared to other bows, making it an excellent choice for players who prioritize mobility. It allows for quick and agile movements, enabling players to react swiftly in combat situations.

5. Unique Design: The Proper Bow stands out with its sleek and slender design. It features intricate engravings and a refined appearance, adding to its overall elegance. Its design reflects the art and craftsmanship of Dark Souls 3.

6. Rare Availability: The Proper Bow is a rare weapon in Dark Souls 3, making it highly sought after by collectors and players looking for unique items. Its scarcity adds to its allure and makes it a prized possession among the game’s community.

Common Questions about Dark Souls 3:

1. Can I obtain the Proper Bow without defeating Pontiff Sulyvahn?

No, defeating Pontiff Sulyvahn is a necessary step to obtain the Proper Bow.

2. Can I use the Proper Bow in PvP battles?

Yes, the Proper Bow can be used in PvP battles to show respect to other players.

3. Is the Proper Bow a viable weapon for combat?

Yes, the Proper Bow is a viable weapon for combat, especially for long-range engagements.

4. Can I upgrade the Proper Bow?

Yes, like other weapons in Dark Souls 3, the Proper Bow can be upgraded using Titanite Shards.

5. Can I enchant the Proper Bow with spells or buffs?

No, the Proper Bow cannot be enchanted with spells or buffs.

6. Can I obtain multiple Proper Bows in a single playthrough?

No, you can only obtain one Proper Bow per playthrough.

7. Is the Proper Bow effective against bosses?

The Proper Bow’s effectiveness against bosses depends on the player’s skill and strategy. While it may not deal significant damage, it can be useful for creating distance and exploiting weak points.

8. Can I use the Proper Bow with any build?

Yes, the Proper Bow can be used with any build, as it does not require specific stats or attributes.

9. Can I parry attacks with the Proper Bow?

No, the Proper Bow cannot be used to parry attacks.

10. Can I use the Proper Bow in conjunction with other weapons?

Yes, the Proper Bow can be used alongside other weapons, allowing for versatile combat options.

11. Can I infuse the Proper Bow with elemental damage?

No, the Proper Bow cannot be infused with elemental damage.

12. Can I trade the Proper Bow with other players?

Yes, you can trade the Proper Bow with other players if you drop it and they pick it up in their world.

13. Can I respec my character to use the Proper Bow effectively?

Yes, if you have not yet allocated your character’s stats, you can respec to optimize your build for the Proper Bow.

14. Can I use the Proper Bow without meeting the required stats?

No, you need to meet the required stats to effectively use the Proper Bow.

15. Can I use the Proper Bow to initiate backstabs?

No, the Proper Bow cannot be used to initiate backstabs, as it is primarily a ranged weapon.

In conclusion, obtaining the Proper Bow in Dark Souls 3 requires defeating Pontiff Sulyvahn and transposing his soul. This unique weapon offers a range of interesting features, including a stylish weapon art and versatility in both combat and multiplayer interactions. Alongside six fascinating facts, we have answered fifteen common questions related to the game, providing valuable insights for players embarking on their Dark Souls 3 journey.





