

Days Gone: How to Get into Chemult College + 6 Interesting Facts

Days Gone is an action-packed, open-world video game that takes players on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic Oregon. One of the key locations in the game is Chemult College, a fortified survivor camp that provides safety and resources for those lucky enough to gain entry. In this article, we will guide you on how to get into Chemult College and also provide you with 6 interesting facts about this intriguing location.

How to Get into Chemult College:

1. Complete Story Missions: Progress through the main storyline of Days Gone to unlock the mission “I Know Things Are Strange.” This mission will eventually lead you to Chemult College.

2. Meet the Requirements: Before you can enter the college, you must complete certain tasks and meet specific requirements. These include acquiring a gas mask and completing various story missions.

3. Improve Your Reputation: Gain trust and build relationships with other camps and characters in the game. This will increase your reputation and make it more likely for you to be accepted into Chemult College.

4. Complete Side Missions: Engaging in side missions and helping other survivors in need will not only earn you valuable rewards but also increase your chances of being accepted into Chemult College.

5. Upgrade Your Bike: Having a well-maintained and upgraded bike is crucial in the world of Days Gone. Ensure that your bike is in top condition as it will impress the people of Chemult College and increase your chances of getting in.

Interesting Facts about Chemult College:

1. Safe Haven: Chemult College is considered one of the safest places in the game. Its fortified walls and strict security measures make it an ideal sanctuary for survivors.

2. Resource Hub: The college serves as a resource hub, providing survivors with food, water, medical supplies, and ammunition. It is a crucial location for players to restock and prepare for their next mission.

3. Merchant Shops: Chemult College houses various merchant shops where players can buy weapons, bike upgrades, and other useful items to aid them in their journey.

4. Survivor Stories: Interacting with the survivors in Chemult College allows players to uncover intriguing stories and personal experiences, adding depth and emotion to the game.

5. Camp Activities: The college offers various activities for its residents, including shooting ranges, crafting workshops, and training facilities. Engaging in these activities can improve your skills and help you survive in the harsh world outside.

6. Challenging Horde Attacks: Chemult College is constantly under threat from hordes of infected creatures known as Freakers. Surviving these intense battles is not only exhilarating but also rewards players with valuable resources and reputation points.

Frequently Asked Questions about Chemult College:

1. Can I enter Chemult College at any time during the game?

No, you can only gain entry to Chemult College after completing specific story missions and meeting the necessary requirements.

2. Are there any specific tasks I need to complete before entering the college?

Yes, you need to acquire a gas mask and complete certain story missions to gain access to Chemult College.

3. Can I fast travel to Chemult College?

Yes, once you have unlocked Chemult College, you can fast travel to and from the location, making it easier to access resources and continue your journey.

4. How can I increase my reputation with Chemult College?

Completing tasks, side missions, and helping other survivors will increase your reputation with the college.

5. Are there any unique weapons or upgrades available at Chemult College?

Yes, Chemult College houses various merchant shops that offer exclusive weapons, bike upgrades, and other useful items.

6. Can I bring companions with me to Chemult College?

No, you are not allowed to bring companions with you to Chemult College. The college has strict security measures in place to ensure the safety of its residents.

7. Are there any benefits of joining Chemult College?

Yes, joining Chemult College provides you with access to valuable resources, a safe haven, and opportunities to improve your skills and reputation.

8. Can I rest and heal at Chemult College?

Yes, Chemult College provides resting areas where you can heal, restock on ammunition, and prepare for your next mission.

9. Can I participate in activities and training at Chemult College?

Yes, Chemult College offers various activities and training facilities to help you improve your skills and abilities.

10. Can I recruit survivors from Chemult College to join my camp?

No, the survivors at Chemult College are dedicated to protecting their own community and cannot be recruited to join your camp.

11. Are there any hidden secrets or collectibles in Chemult College?

Yes, exploring the college thoroughly will reveal hidden secrets and valuable collectibles that can enhance your gameplay experience.

12. How often are hordes of Freakers attacking Chemult College?

Hordes of Freakers attack Chemult College periodically, providing exciting and challenging gameplay moments.

13. Can I complete missions for Chemult College?

Yes, there are missions and tasks available within Chemult College that will enable you to contribute to the community and earn rewards.

14. Is Chemult College the only survivor camp in Days Gone?

No, Days Gone features several survivor camps throughout the game, each with its own unique characteristics and challenges.

15. Can I return to Chemult College after leaving?

Yes, once you have gained entry to Chemult College, you can return to the location whenever you need to restock, heal, or engage in activities.

In summary, Chemult College is a vital location in Days Gone, offering safety, resources, and opportunities for survivors. By following the necessary steps and meeting requirements, players can gain entry to this fortified survivor camp and unlock a range of benefits. Explore the intriguing stories, engage in activities, and prepare yourself for the intense battles against hordes of Freakers. The journey through Chemult College is sure to be an unforgettable experience in the post-apocalyptic world of Days Gone.





