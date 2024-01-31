

The Denver Broncos’ 2013 Draft Picks: A Look Back at the Future of the Franchise

The NFL Draft is an annual event that brings excitement and anticipation to football fans around the world. It is a time when teams have the opportunity to add new talent to their rosters and potentially shape the future of their franchise. In 2013, the Denver Broncos made several key selections that would go on to have a significant impact on the team. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Denver Broncos’ 2013 draft picks, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering fifteen common questions about their selections.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was Sylvester Williams, a defensive tackle out of North Carolina. Williams was known for his quickness and agility, which made him a disruptive force on the defensive line. He played a crucial role in the Broncos’ run defense, helping them become one of the top-ranked units in the league.

2. Montee Ball, a running back from Wisconsin, was the Broncos’ second-round pick. Ball was a record-breaking college player, setting the NCAA career rushing touchdown record with 77 scores. The Broncos hoped he could bring that same level of production to their offense. Although Ball’s NFL career did not live up to expectations, he provided valuable depth in the Broncos’ backfield during his time with the team.

3. Kayvon Webster, a cornerback from South Florida, was selected by the Broncos in the third round. Webster quickly established himself as a reliable cornerback, earning a starting role in his rookie season. His physicality and ball skills made him a valuable asset to the Broncos’ secondary.

4. The Broncos made a savvy move in the fifth round by selecting Quanterus Smith, a defensive end from Western Kentucky. Smith showed tremendous pass-rushing ability in college, recording 12.5 sacks in his senior season. Unfortunately, his NFL career was plagued by injuries, preventing him from reaching his full potential.

5. The Broncos’ seventh-round pick, Zac Dysert, was a quarterback from Miami (Ohio). Dysert spent most of his career as a backup and practice squad player, but he gained valuable experience learning under Peyton Manning during his time in Denver. Although he never played a regular-season snap for the Broncos, Dysert’s time with the team helped him develop as a quarterback.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What impact did Sylvester Williams have on the Broncos?

Sylvester Williams provided a solid presence on the Broncos’ defensive line, helping to anchor their run defense. He played a key role in the team’s success, and his contributions were evident in their top-ranked defensive statistics.

2. Did Montee Ball live up to expectations?

Unfortunately, Montee Ball did not live up to the high expectations set for him. While he provided valuable depth in the Broncos’ backfield, injuries and off-field issues hindered his ability to make a significant impact.

3. How did Kayvon Webster contribute to the Broncos’ success?

Kayvon Webster quickly established himself as a reliable cornerback for the Broncos. He became a starter in his rookie season and played a crucial role in the team’s pass defense, often matching up against some of the league’s top receivers.

4. What happened to Quanterus Smith?

Quanterus Smith’s NFL career was derailed by injuries. He struggled to stay healthy, which prevented him from reaching his full potential as a pass rusher. Despite his setbacks, Smith showcased impressive skills when he was on the field.

5. Did Zac Dysert ever get a chance to play for the Broncos?

Although Zac Dysert never played a regular-season snap for the Broncos, his time with the team was valuable in terms of his development as a quarterback. Learning from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Peyton Manning, certainly had a positive impact on his growth.

6. Were there any notable undrafted free agents signed by the Broncos in 2013?

Yes, the Broncos signed several notable undrafted free agents in 2013, including C.J. Anderson, a running back who would go on to have a significant impact on the team. Anderson played a key role in the Broncos’ run to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

7. How did the Broncos’ 2013 draft class contribute to the team’s success?

The 2013 draft class played a significant role in the Broncos’ success during that era. While some players did not live up to expectations, others, like Sylvester Williams and Kayvon Webster, made substantial contributions to the team’s defense.

8. Did any of the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks make it to the Pro Bowl?

Of the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks, only Sylvester Williams and Montee Ball made it to the Pro Bowl. Williams received the honor in 2016, while Ball earned the recognition in 2014.

9. How long did the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks remain with the team?

Sylvester Williams, Montee Ball, Kayvon Webster, and Zac Dysert all spent four seasons with the Broncos before moving on to other teams. Quanterus Smith was released after two seasons due to his injury issues.

10. Did any of the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks win a Super Bowl with the team?

Yes, several players from the Broncos’ 2013 draft class were part of the team that won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. Sylvester Williams, Kayvon Webster, and Zac Dysert all received Super Bowl rings for their contributions.

11. How did the Broncos’ 2013 draft class compare to other draft classes in recent years?

The Broncos’ 2013 draft class was relatively successful compared to some other recent draft classes. While there were a few disappointments, several players made significant contributions to the team, and a couple even earned Pro Bowl honors.

12. Did any of the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks continue their careers in the NFL after leaving the team?

Yes, some of the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks continued their careers in the NFL after leaving the team. Sylvester Williams, Kayvon Webster, and Montee Ball all played for other teams before eventually retiring from the league.

13. How did the Broncos’ 2013 draft class impact the team’s long-term success?

Although the Broncos’ 2013 draft class did not have a lasting impact on the team’s long-term success, it provided valuable contributions during their time in Denver. The draft class helped the Broncos remain competitive and make a Super Bowl appearance.

14. How did the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks fit into the team’s overall strategy?

The Broncos’ 2013 draft picks were part of the team’s strategy to bolster their defense and provide depth on offense. While not all of the picks panned out as expected, they were still an integral part of the team’s plan to compete for a championship.

15. What lessons can be learned from the Broncos’ 2013 draft class?

The Broncos’ 2013 draft class serves as a reminder that the draft can be unpredictable. While some players may seem like surefire stars, injuries, off-field issues, and other factors can derail their careers. It also highlights the importance of finding value in later rounds, as players like Kayvon Webster and C.J. Anderson made significant impacts despite not being high draft picks.

Final Thoughts:

The Denver Broncos’ 2013 draft class may not have produced the long-term superstars that some fans hoped for, but it still made a significant impact on the team. Sylvester Williams, Montee Ball, Kayvon Webster, and Zac Dysert all contributed to the Broncos’ success during their time in Denver. While injuries and other factors prevented some players from reaching their full potential, the 2013 draft class serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL Draft. Despite the ups and downs, the Broncos’ 2013 draft picks played a part in the team’s journey to a Super Bowl appearance and left a lasting impact on the franchise.



