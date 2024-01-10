

Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost Hidden Triumph: Uncover the Secrets of the Haunted Forest

The Festival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2, bringing with it a plethora of spooky activities and rewards for Guardians to enjoy. Among the many exciting additions to this year’s event, there is a hidden triumph that promises great rewards for those willing to delve deep into the Haunted Forest. In this article, we will explore the hidden triumph, along with six interesting facts about the Festival of the Lost.

Hidden Triumph: A Secret Path in the Haunted Forest

The Haunted Forest, a special activity available during the Festival of the Lost, is an otherworldly, ever-changing labyrinth that challenges even the most seasoned Guardians. While exploring this eerie environment, players have discovered a hidden triumph called “A Secret Path.” To unlock this triumph, Guardians must find and activate hidden switches scattered throughout the Haunted Forest within a specific time frame.

Finding these switches is no easy task, as they blend seamlessly into the environment, requiring keen observation and exploration. Once activated, they will reveal a secret path that leads to a hidden chest, containing powerful rewards such as exclusive Festival of the Lost masks, weapons, and armor.

Interesting Facts about the Festival of the Lost

1. Origins in Destiny 1: The Festival of the Lost made its debut in the original Destiny game, offering players a chance to celebrate and honor fallen Guardians. It has since become an annual tradition in Destiny 2.

2. Festival Delights: During the Festival of the Lost, the Tower and the Reef are adorned with festive decorations, and vendors offer a variety of unique items, consumables, and cosmetics for Guardians to purchase.

3. The Lost Cryptarch: The Festival introduces a new NPC called the Lost Cryptarch, who offers special Festival Engrams that contain exclusive Festival of the Lost gear.

4. Masked Mayhem: One of the festival’s highlights is the ability for Guardians to don masks, transforming into various characters from the Destiny universe. These masks not only enhance your appearance but also grant unique abilities and provide additional rewards.

5. The Haunted Forest: The Haunted Forest is a special activity designed specifically for the Festival of the Lost. It challenges fireteams of three to make their way through a series of procedurally generated arenas, battling hordes of enemies and collecting rewards along the way.

6. The Spider’s Offering: The event also features a special weekly bounty from the Spider, a notorious Fallen crime lord. Completing this bounty will grant players powerful rewards and progress towards unlocking additional Festival of the Lost triumphs.

Common Questions about the Festival of the Lost

1. How long does the Festival of the Lost last?

The Festival of the Lost typically lasts for around three weeks, providing ample time for Guardians to participate in all the festivities.

2. Can I keep the Festival of the Lost masks after the event ends?

Yes, once acquired, Festival of the Lost masks become permanent cosmetic items that can be used at any time.

3. Are there any new weapons or armor introduced during the Festival?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost introduces new weapons and armor sets that can be earned through various activities and by unlocking triumphs.

4. Can I participate in the Haunted Forest solo?

While the Haunted Forest is designed for a fireteam of three, solo players can still enjoy the event by utilizing matchmaking to find other Guardians to join them.

5. Are there any exclusive emotes or dances available during the Festival?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost usually introduces new emotes and dances that can be purchased from vendors or obtained through special activities.

6. Can I earn Festival of the Lost gear by completing regular activities in the game?

Some Festival of the Lost gear can be obtained through regular activities, but the majority of exclusive gear and cosmetics are earned through Festival-specific activities and triumphs.

7. Are there any hidden Easter eggs or secrets in the Festival of the Lost?

Bungie, the developers of Destiny 2, are known for including hidden Easter eggs and secrets in their events. Keep your eyes peeled and explore every nook and cranny for potential surprises!

8. Can I replay the Haunted Forest after completing it once?

Yes, the Haunted Forest can be replayed as many times as you like during the Festival of the Lost.

9. Do Festival of the Lost triumphs offer any unique rewards?

Yes, completing Festival of the Lost triumphs grants exclusive rewards such as emblems, shaders, and even powerful gear.

10. Can I transfer Festival of the Lost items between characters?

Yes, Festival of the Lost items can be transferred between characters using the Destiny 2 vault or the Destiny companion app.

11. Are there any special events or activities exclusive to the Festival of the Lost?

Apart from the Haunted Forest, the Festival of the Lost also features special activities such as the “Masquerade” questline, which offers additional rewards and lore.

12. How do I unlock the “A Secret Path” triumph in the Haunted Forest?

To unlock the “A Secret Path” triumph, Guardians must find and activate hidden switches scattered throughout the Haunted Forest within a specific time frame.

13. Are there any time-limited items or activities during the Festival of the Lost?

Yes, some Festival of the Lost items and activities may be time-limited, so make sure to participate before the event ends.

14. Can I earn Festival Engrams through regular gameplay?

Festival Engrams can be earned through regular gameplay, but they are also available for purchase from the Lost Cryptarch using Bright Dust.

15. Is the Festival of the Lost available for all Destiny 2 players, including free-to-play ones?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost is available to all Destiny 2 players, including those who have access to the free-to-play version of the game.

In conclusion, the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 offers Guardians an opportunity to celebrate and immerse themselves in a spooky and festive atmosphere. By uncovering the hidden triumph in the Haunted Forest and exploring all the event has to offer, players can earn unique rewards and experience the thrill of the Festival of the Lost. So, don your mask, venture into the Haunted Forest, and embrace the spirit of this hauntingly enjoyable event.





