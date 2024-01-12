

Destiny 2 Hidden Triumph Festival Of The Lost: Unveiling the Secrets of the Spooky Event

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost is an annual event that celebrates the Halloween season with a plethora of spooky activities and rewards. This year, Bungie has hidden a secret triumph within the festival that has captured the attention of the Destiny community. In this article, we will dive into the hidden triumph, as well as explore six interesting facts about the event. Furthermore, we will answer 15 common questions related to the Festival of the Lost.

Hidden Triumph: The Whispering Tower

The hidden triumph in this year’s Festival of the Lost is called “The Whispering Tower.” To unlock this triumph, players must embark on a quest to find and collect five hidden bones scattered throughout the Tower. These bones emit an eerie whisper when approached, guiding players to their locations. Once all the bones are collected, the triumph is unlocked, rewarding players with an exclusive emblem and a sense of accomplishment for unraveling the mystery.

Interesting Facts about Festival of the Lost

1. Origins: The Festival of the Lost first appeared in Destiny during the game’s first iteration. It was reintroduced in Destiny 2, with each year adding new activities and rewards.

2. Haunted Forest: One of the main attractions of the Festival of the Lost is the Haunted Forest. This activity pits players against waves of enemies in a race against time. The deeper you progress, the more challenging the enemies become.

3. Masks and Consumables: During the event, players can acquire masks resembling famous Destiny characters or creatures. These masks not only offer a cosmetic change but also provide unique benefits and abilities when equipped.

4. Candy Currency: Festival of the Lost introduces a new currency called “Candy.” Players can earn Candy by completing various activities, such as completing bounties, participating in the Haunted Forest, or defeating enemies. This currency can be exchanged for event-specific loot.

5. Spider Vision: One of the consumables available during the event is the “Spider Vision,” which allows players to see hidden collectibles and lore pieces throughout the game world. This feature adds a new layer of exploration and discovery to the event.

6. Story and Lore: The Festival of the Lost is not only a fun event but also offers insight into the Destiny universe’s lore. Through collectibles, dialogue, and quests, players can uncover hidden stories and learn more about the game’s characters and world.

15 Common Questions about Festival of the Lost (with Answers)

1. When does the Festival of the Lost start?

The Festival of the Lost usually starts in late October or early November. Bungie announces the exact dates closer to the event.

2. How long does the Festival of the Lost last?

The event typically lasts for around three weeks, giving players ample time to participate in activities and earn rewards.

3. Can I participate in the Festival of the Lost if I don’t own the latest expansion?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost is available to all Destiny 2 players, regardless of the expansions they own.

4. Are there any exclusive rewards during the event?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost offers exclusive emotes, shaders, masks, and other cosmetic items that can only be obtained during the event.

5. Can I earn Candy by playing any activity?

Candy can be earned by completing various activities, including bounties, public events, strikes, and Crucible matches.

6. Can I use leftover Candy from previous years?

Unfortunately, leftover Candy from previous years cannot be used. It is best to spend it during the current event.

7. Is the Haunted Forest activity challenging for solo players?

The Haunted Forest can be challenging for solo players, but it is also possible to matchmake with other players to form a fireteam.

8. Can I obtain the Whispering Tower triumph after the event ends?

No, the Whispering Tower triumph can only be completed during the Festival of the Lost. Make sure to collect the bones before the event concludes.

9. Are there any lore implications behind the Whispering Tower triumph?

The Whispering Tower triumph adds a layer of mystery to the Festival of the Lost, but its lore implications are yet to be fully explored by the community.

10. Can I trade or sell the exclusive Festival of the Lost items?

No, Festival of the Lost items are account-bound and cannot be traded or sold to other players.

11. Are there any special activities for PvP players?

Yes, the Festival of the Lost offers a unique PvP mode called “Mayhem,” where players’ abilities recharge much faster, resulting in chaotic battles.

12. Can I earn Festival of the Lost triumphs on multiple characters?

Yes, triumphs can be earned on multiple characters, allowing players to maximize their rewards.

13. Can I earn Festival of the Lost triumphs in the Haunted Forest?

Yes, the Haunted Forest activity offers several triumphs that can be completed while exploring its depths.

14. Are there any hidden secrets or easter eggs in the event?

Bungie often includes hidden secrets and easter eggs throughout the Festival of the Lost, encouraging players to explore and discover the game’s hidden gems.

15. Will the Festival of the Lost return next year?

Bungie has made the Festival of the Lost an annual event, so players can expect it to return in future years, bringing new activities and rewards.

In conclusion, the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 is a thrilling event that combines Halloween festivities with exciting gameplay and rewards. The hidden triumph, “The Whispering Tower,” adds an extra layer of excitement and mystery to the event. With its annual return, players can look forward to new experiences and unearthing the secrets hidden within the festival year after year.





