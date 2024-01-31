Destiny 2 How To Get Heir Apparent



Destiny 2, developed by Bungie, has been a popular online multiplayer shooter game since its release in 2017. With its immersive gameplay and vast world, players have been engrossed in the Destiny universe for years. One of the most sought-after weapons in the game is Heir Apparent, an exotic heavy machine gun that packs a punch. In this article, we will delve into how to obtain Heir Apparent, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this powerful weapon.

But first, let’s explore some interesting facts about Heir Apparent:

1. Heir Apparent’s Unique Perk: Heir Apparent comes with a unique perk called “Armored Plating.” This perk grants players increased resilience while wielding the weapon, making it a formidable choice for both PvE and PvP activities.

2. Inspired by Real-Life Events: Heir Apparent’s design is inspired by historical events. Its appearance is reminiscent of a World War II era tank, paying homage to the bravery and resilience of soldiers during that time.

3. Festival of the Lost: Heir Apparent was first introduced during the Festival of the Lost event in 2019. This event is Destiny 2’s version of Halloween, where players can participate in various activities and earn exclusive rewards.

4. Limited-Time Availability: Initially, Heir Apparent was only available during the Festival of the Lost event. However, Bungie later made it accessible through other means, allowing players who missed the event to obtain this powerful weapon.

5. Catalyst for Enhancement: Heir Apparent also has a catalyst that can be obtained by completing Triumphs related to the Guardian Games event. This catalyst enhances the weapon’s stats, making it even deadlier in combat.

Now, let’s move on to some tricks and tips to help you acquire Heir Apparent:

1. Festival of the Lost: During the Festival of the Lost event, visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start the questline for Heir Apparent. The quest, named “Classified,” will guide you through various activities and missions to earn the weapon.

2. Scarecrow Ciphers: While progressing through the quest, you will come across Scarecrow Ciphers. These ciphers can be obtained by completing Festival of the Lost bounties, participating in activities, or simply by defeating enemies. Collecting 50 of these ciphers is a requirement to unlock Heir Apparent.

3. Triumphs: In addition to the Scarecrow Ciphers, you will also need to complete specific Triumphs to unlock Heir Apparent. These Triumphs are related to various activities, such as defeating enemies using specific subclasses, participating in Gambit matches, and completing Nightfall strikes.

4. Guardian Games: If you missed the Festival of the Lost event, don’t worry! Bungie made Heir Apparent available through the Guardian Games event. This event happens annually and usually takes place in April. Keep an eye out for the event announcement and participate to earn Heir Apparent.

5. Catalyst Completion: Once you have obtained Heir Apparent, you can further enhance its abilities by completing the catalyst. To do this, you need to earn Laurels while participating in the Guardian Games event. These Laurels drop from defeated enemies and can be collected during the event. Collect enough Laurels to complete the catalyst and unlock its benefits.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about Heir Apparent:

1. Can I still obtain Heir Apparent if I missed the Festival of the Lost event?

Yes, you can still obtain Heir Apparent by participating in the Guardian Games event, which usually takes place in April.

2. How do I start the questline for Heir Apparent during the Festival of the Lost event?

Visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start the questline. She will guide you through the steps to obtain Heir Apparent.

3. How many Scarecrow Ciphers do I need to unlock Heir Apparent?

You need to collect 50 Scarecrow Ciphers to unlock Heir Apparent.

4. Can I complete the Triumphs required for Heir Apparent during the Festival of the Lost event?

Yes, you can complete the required Triumphs during the Festival of the Lost event or at any other time. These Triumphs are not time-limited.

5. How do I complete the catalyst for Heir Apparent?

To complete the catalyst, you need to earn Laurels during the Guardian Games event. Defeat enemies and collect Laurels that drop from them to progress towards completing the catalyst.

6. Is Heir Apparent a good weapon for PvE activities?

Yes, Heir Apparent is a powerful heavy machine gun that excels in both PvE and PvP activities. Its Armored Plating perk provides increased resilience, making it a valuable asset in challenging encounters.

7. Can I use Heir Apparent in PvP activities?

Yes, Heir Apparent can be used in PvP activities. Its high damage output and increased resilience make it a formidable choice in player-versus-player encounters.

8. Can I infuse Heir Apparent with higher power level gear?

Yes, you can infuse Heir Apparent with higher power level gear to increase its overall power level. This allows you to use the weapon effectively in higher-level activities.

9. Can I obtain multiple copies of Heir Apparent on the same character?

No, you can only obtain one copy of Heir Apparent per character. However, you can obtain additional copies on other characters or through the Collections tab.

10. Can I trade or gift Heir Apparent to other players?

No, Heir Apparent is bound to the character that obtains it and cannot be traded or gifted to other players.

11. Does Heir Apparent have any alternate firing modes or abilities?

No, Heir Apparent does not have any alternate firing modes or abilities. However, its unique perk, Armored Plating, sets it apart from other heavy machine guns.

12. Can I use Heir Apparent in activities with power level advantages enabled?

Yes, you can use Heir Apparent in activities with power level advantages enabled. However, keep in mind that your overall power level affects your performance in such activities.

13. Can Heir Apparent be used in raids and end-game activities?

Yes, Heir Apparent can be used in raids and other end-game activities. Its high damage output and resilience make it a valuable asset in challenging encounters.

14. Can I dismantle Heir Apparent to obtain upgrade materials?

No, dismantling Heir Apparent does not yield any upgrade materials. It is recommended to keep the weapon, as it is a valuable exotic weapon.

15. Can I use Heir Apparent in the Crucible?

Yes, Heir Apparent can be used in the Crucible, Destiny 2’s player-versus-player mode. Its high damage output and increased resilience can give you an advantage over other players.

In conclusion, Heir Apparent is a highly sought-after weapon in Destiny 2, known for its unique perks and powerful abilities. Whether you obtain it during the Festival of the Lost event or the Guardian Games event, this heavy machine gun is a valuable asset in both PvE and PvP activities. So, gear up, complete the necessary quests and triumphs, and equip Heir Apparent to unleash its devastating power on your enemies in the world of Destiny 2.



