

Destiny: Rise of Iron – How to Get Skeleton Keys and 6 Interesting Facts

Destiny: Rise of Iron is the latest expansion for the popular first-person shooter game Destiny. With new quests, missions, and gear to collect, the expansion has brought new challenges for players to overcome. One of the most sought-after items in the game is the Skeleton Key, which unlocks special loot chests. In this article, we will explore how to obtain Skeleton Keys and share six interesting facts about Destiny: Rise of Iron.

How to Get Skeleton Keys

1. Complete Strikes: The most common way to obtain Skeleton Keys is by completing Strikes. Each time you defeat the boss at the end of a Strike, there is a chance that they will drop a Skeleton Key. The higher the difficulty of the Strike, the higher the chance of obtaining a key.

2. Weekly Nightfall Strike: The Nightfall Strike is a challenging weekly activity in Destiny: Rise of Iron. By completing this Strike, you have a guaranteed chance of receiving a Skeleton Key. It’s worth noting that the Nightfall Strike can only be completed once per week per character.

3. Archon’s Forge: Archon’s Forge is a public event area in the Plaguelands. By participating in the Forge and defeating bosses, you have a chance of receiving a Skeleton Key as a reward. The more bosses you defeat, the higher the chance of obtaining a key.

4. Patrol Chests: Occasionally, while exploring the Plaguelands during Patrol missions, you may come across a special chest. These chests have a chance of containing a Skeleton Key. Keep an eye out for them while exploring, as they are not always easy to find.

5. Strike Hoard Chests: After defeating the boss at the end of a Strike, a Strike Hoard Chest will appear. These chests can only be opened with a Skeleton Key and contain unique and valuable loot.

6. Weekly Bounty: Some of the weekly bounties offered by vendors in Destiny: Rise of Iron may reward you with a Skeleton Key upon completion. Check with the vendors each week to see if any bounties offer this reward.

Interesting Facts about Destiny: Rise of Iron

1. The expansion introduces a new social space called Felwinter Peak. This area serves as the base of operations for players and features vendors, NPCs, and secrets to uncover.

2. The Iron Lords, a group of legendary heroes who fought against the Fallen, play a significant role in the expansion’s story. Players can learn more about their history and their battle against the SIVA virus.

3. Rise of Iron introduces a new enemy faction called the Devil Splicers. These Fallen enemies have been corrupted by the SIVA virus and pose a formidable threat to Guardians.

4. The expansion includes a new raid called Wrath of the Machine. This raid takes place in the SIVA-infested Cosmodrome and requires a team of six players to complete.

5. The Light level cap has been increased to 400, allowing players to further improve their Guardian’s power and abilities.

6. Rise of Iron also introduces new weapons, armor sets, and Exotics for players to collect and upgrade, providing new ways to customize their Guardian’s playstyle.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Can I get multiple Skeleton Keys in a single Strike? No, you can only obtain one Skeleton Key per Strike completion.

2. Can I use Skeleton Keys to open any chest in the game? No, Skeleton Keys can only be used to open Strike Hoard Chests.

3. Can I share Skeleton Keys with other players? No, Skeleton Keys are character-specific and cannot be traded or shared.

4. Can I use Skeleton Keys on older Strikes? No, Skeleton Keys can only be used on Strikes introduced in the Rise of Iron expansion.

5. Do I need to be a certain Light level to obtain Skeleton Keys? No, Skeleton Keys can be obtained regardless of your Light level.

6. Can I farm Skeleton Keys by repeatedly completing Strikes? Yes, you can increase your chances of obtaining Skeleton Keys by repeatedly completing Strikes.

7. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from the Crucible or other PvP activities? No, Skeleton Keys can only be obtained through Strikes and related activities.

8. Can I use Skeleton Keys on the Nightfall Strike chests? No, Skeleton Keys are not required to open Nightfall Strike chests.

9. Can I store Skeleton Keys in my Vault? Yes, Skeleton Keys can be stored in your Vault for easy access across all your characters.

10. Can I dismantle Skeleton Keys for any rewards? No, Skeleton Keys cannot be dismantled and must be used to open Strike Hoard Chests.

11. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from the Archon’s Forge without using a SIVA Offering? Yes, defeating bosses in the Archon’s Forge has a chance of rewarding you with a Skeleton Key.

12. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from completing the weekly Raid? No, Skeleton Keys can only be obtained through Strikes and related activities.

13. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from completing daily bounties? No, Skeleton Keys are only rewarded through specific weekly bounties.

14. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from the Nightfall Strike on multiple characters? Yes, each character has a chance to obtain a Skeleton Key from the Nightfall Strike.

15. Can I obtain Skeleton Keys from the Heroic Strike playlist? Yes, Heroic Strikes have a chance of dropping Skeleton Keys upon completion.

As you venture through Destiny: Rise of Iron and strive to reach new heights of power, obtaining Skeleton Keys will be crucial in acquiring unique and powerful loot. By following the strategies mentioned above and exploring the various activities available, you’ll be well on your way to amassing a collection of these valuable keys. Good luck, Guardian!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.