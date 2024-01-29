

Title: Detroit Lions Mock Draft 2015: Predicting the Future for the Pride of Motor City

Introduction:

The Detroit Lions have always been a team with potential, but their inability to consistently perform at a high level has left fans yearning for a breakthrough. With the 2015 NFL Draft just around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at the Lions’ potential draft picks and how they could reshape the team. This article will provide a mock draft analysis, along with five interesting facts and tricks, and answer fifteen commonly asked questions about the Detroit Lions’ draft strategy. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on the team’s prospects for the upcoming season.

Mock Draft Analysis:

1. First Round (23rd Overall): La’el Collins, Offensive Tackle (LSU)

Collins possesses excellent size, strength, and versatility, making him an ideal pick to protect Matthew Stafford’s blindside. His ability to play both tackle and guard positions gives the Lions added flexibility on the offensive line.

2. Second Round (54th Overall): Eddie Goldman, Defensive Tackle (Florida State)

With the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the Lions are in desperate need of a disruptive force in the middle of their defense. Goldman’s raw power and ability to collapse the pocket will help fill that void.

3. Third Round (88th Overall): Jeremy Langford, Running Back (Michigan State)

Detroit’s rushing attack has struggled in recent years, and Langford’s combination of speed, agility, and pass-catching ability make him an intriguing option to bolster the backfield.

4. Fourth Round (119th Overall): Chris Conley, Wide Receiver (Georgia)

The Lions need to add depth to their receiving corps, and Conley’s impressive athleticism and deep threat potential make him an intriguing prospect.

5. Fifth Round (155th Overall): Hau’oli Kikaha, Outside Linebacker (Washington)

Kikaha’s relentless motor, solid pass-rushing skills, and ability to drop into coverage make him an intriguing fit in the Lions’ defensive scheme.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Lions hold the record for the worst record in a 16-game NFL season, going 0-16 in 2008.

2. Detroit has only won one playoff game since 1957, highlighting their long-standing struggles.

3. Barry Sanders, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, spent his entire career with the Lions before retiring abruptly in 1999.

4. The Lions’ Thanksgiving Day games have become a tradition since their inaugural game in 1934, making them the oldest continuous holiday game in the league.

5. Calvin Johnson, also known as “Megatron,” set the single-season receiving yards record in 2012, cementing his status as one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Will the Lions trade up in the draft to secure a higher pick?

While it’s always a possibility, the Lions’ current draft position suggests they are more likely to stay put or potentially trade down for additional picks.

2. Are the Lions more likely to address their offensive or defensive needs in the draft?

Considering the departure of several key defensive players, it’s expected that the Lions will focus on shoring up their defense in the draft.

3. Could the Lions draft a quarterback to eventually replace Matthew Stafford?

While it’s not a priority in the current draft, it’s always a possibility for the Lions to consider a quarterback in later rounds for developmental purposes.

4. Who are some potential sleeper picks for the Lions?

Look out for smaller school prospects like Darius Slayton (WR, Auburn) and Khalen Saunders (DT, Western Illinois) who could provide value in later rounds.

5. Will the Lions prioritize drafting offensive skill players or focus on building their trenches?

The Lions’ recent acquisitions suggest they will prioritize bolstering their offensive and defensive lines to provide a stronger foundation for their team as a whole.

6. Are there any character concerns with the players projected in the mock draft?

La’el Collins, the projected first-round pick, had his draft stock affected by a murder investigation involving his ex-girlfriend, but he was later cleared of any involvement.

7. Can Eddie Goldman fill the void left by Ndamukong Suh?

While Goldman may not reach Suh’s level immediately, he possesses the potential to develop into a disruptive force in the interior defensive line.

8. Will Jeremy Langford be able to contribute as a rookie?

Langford’s versatility and experience in a pro-style offense at Michigan State make him a prime candidate to make an immediate impact in the Lions’ backfield.

9. How does Chris Conley fit into the Lions’ offensive scheme?

Conley’s deep threat ability and potential to stretch the field will complement Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate, providing a valuable weapon for Matthew Stafford.

10. Could Hau’oli Kikaha be a Day 1 starter for the Lions?

Kikaha’s skill set makes him a valuable asset in both pass-rushing and coverage situations, and he could earn significant playing time in his rookie season.

11. What other positional needs should the Lions address in the draft?

The Lions should also consider adding depth at cornerback, offensive guard, and linebacker positions to round out their roster.

12. Will the Lions draft any players from local colleges?

Selecting Jeremy Langford from Michigan State would provide a local connection, but the Lions’ priority will ultimately be finding the best fits for their team.

13. Could the Lions draft a tight end to replace Brandon Pettigrew?

While possible, the Lions are more likely to address the tight end position in later rounds or through free agency due to the depth of this year’s draft class.

14. How will the Lions’ draft strategy be influenced by their new coaching staff?

The Lions’ new coaching staff, led by head coach Jim Caldwell, will likely prioritize players who fit their offensive and defensive schemes.

15. What are the Lions’ expectations for the upcoming season?

With a revamped roster and a fresh coaching staff, the Lions aim to make a playoff push and establish themselves as a competitive force in the NFC North.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 NFL Draft presents an opportunity for the Detroit Lions to address their weaknesses, add depth, and lay the foundation for a successful season. By prioritizing positions such as offensive tackle, defensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, and outside linebacker, the Lions can strengthen their team and put themselves in a better position to compete in the NFC North. While the draft is just the first step, it provides an exciting glimpse into the future for the Pride of Motor City.



