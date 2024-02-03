

Title: Detroit Lions Running Backs 2011: A Glimpse into the Dynamic Backfield

Introduction:

The Detroit Lions’ running back corps in 2011 was a fascinating blend of talent, versatility, and resilience. Led by Jahvid Best and Kevin Smith, the team’s running game provided a crucial complement to their formidable passing attack. In this article, we will explore the standout performances, interesting facts, and common questions surrounding the Lions’ running backs during the 2011 NFL season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Jahvid Best’s explosive start: In the first two games of the 2011 season, Best showcased his incredible speed and agility, rushing for 98 yards and scoring three touchdowns. This electric start positioned him as one of the most exciting running backs in the league.

2. Kevin Smith’s comeback: After struggling with injuries in previous seasons, Kevin Smith made a remarkable comeback in 2011. He joined the Lions midway through the season and emerged as a reliable rusher, often making key contributions in crucial situations.

3. Best’s concussion woes: Despite his early-season success, Jahvid Best’s season was marred by multiple concussions, which eventually led to him being placed on injured reserve. This unfortunate turn of events highlighted the ongoing concern surrounding head injuries in the NFL.

4. Balanced rushing attack: The Lions’ running back committee in 2011 showcased a balanced approach, with Jahvid Best’s speed and agility perfectly complementing Kevin Smith’s power running style. This diversity allowed the team to keep defenses on their toes and exploit various matchups.

5. Receiving threat out of the backfield: Both Best and Smith were effective receiving options out of the backfield. They frequently caught check-down passes, creating additional offensive opportunities and providing an outlet for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the primary starting running back for the Detroit Lions in 2011?

Jahvid Best began the season as the primary starting running back, but his injuries and subsequent placement on injured reserve opened the door for Kevin Smith to take on a more prominent role.

2. How did Kevin Smith perform in 2011?

Kevin Smith had a remarkable season in 2011, considering his previous injury history. He rushed for 356 yards and scored four touchdowns in just seven games, providing a much-needed boost to the Lions’ running game.

3. What was Jahvid Best’s most memorable game in 2011?

Best’s standout performance came in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, where he rushed for 163 yards and scored a touchdown. This game showcased his explosive speed and elusiveness as a runner.

4. How did the Lions’ running backs contribute to the team’s overall success in 2011?

The running backs played a vital role in the Lions’ success by providing balance to their high-powered passing attack. Their ability to move the chains and convert short-yardage situations helped sustain drives and control the tempo of games.

5. Were there any other notable running backs on the Lions’ roster in 2011?

Besides Best and Smith, Maurice Morris also contributed as a backup running back. Though not as flashy as his teammates, Morris was a reliable and experienced option for the Lions when called upon.

6. Did the Lions rely more on their passing game or running game in 2011?

The Lions’ offense was predominantly pass-oriented, with Matthew Stafford leading a potent aerial attack. However, the running game became increasingly important, especially in controlling the clock and providing a change of pace.

7. How did the Lions’ running backs fare in the playoffs?

Unfortunately, the Lions were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and the running game struggled to find its rhythm against the New Orleans Saints’ stout defense. Best’s absence due to injury was a significant blow to their offensive game plan.

8. Did the Lions make any significant changes to their running back corps after the 2011 season?

Following the 2011 season, the Lions added talented running back Reggie Bush, who brought a different skill set to the team. This acquisition further diversified the Lions’ offensive options.

9. Were there any standout games for Kevin Smith in 2011?

Kevin Smith’s most notable game came in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, where he rushed for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns. This performance helped secure a crucial victory for the Lions.

10. What were the strengths of Jahvid Best as a running back?

Jahvid Best’s greatest strengths were his exceptional speed, agility, and elusiveness. He had the ability to turn any play into a big gain and was a threat to score every time he touched the ball.

11. How did the Lions’ running backs contribute to the passing game?

Both Best and Smith were reliable receiving options out of the backfield. They frequently caught check-down passes, providing additional offensive options for Stafford and taking advantage of mismatches against linebackers.

12. What were the main challenges faced by the Lions’ running backs in 2011?

The primary challenge for the Lions’ running backs in 2011 was staying healthy. Both Best and Smith battled injuries throughout the season, limiting their overall impact on the offense.

13. How did the Lions’ running backs perform in short-yardage situations?

While Best excelled in open-field situations, Smith was the go-to option in short-yardage and goal-line situations. His power running style allowed him to break tackles and gain tough yards when needed.

14. Did the Lions’ running backs contribute to pass protection?

Yes, both Best and Smith were effective in pass protection, often sacrificing their bodies to give Stafford extra time in the pocket. Their ability to pick up blitzes and provide solid pass protection was crucial for the success of the Lions’ passing game.

15. What was the biggest takeaway from the Lions’ running backs in the 2011 season?

The 2011 season highlighted the importance of a well-rounded backfield. The Lions’ running backs showcased the ability to impact the game both on the ground and through the air, providing a vital balance to their explosive passing attack.

Final Thoughts:

The Detroit Lions’ running back duo of Jahvid Best and Kevin Smith in 2011 brought excitement and diversity to the team’s offense. Despite facing injuries and adversity, both players demonstrated their unique skill sets and made significant contributions to the team’s success. The blend of speed, power, and versatility provided by these running backs added another dimension to the Lions’ offensive arsenal, making them a force to be reckoned with during the 2011 NFL season.



