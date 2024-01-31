

Title: Detroit Lions Running Backs 2012: A Look Back at the Dynamic Backfield

Introduction

The Detroit Lions have had their fair share of talented running backs throughout their history, and the 2012 season was no exception. In this article, we will delve into the running backs who played for the Lions during the 2012 season, highlighting their performances, interesting facts, and some common questions that fans often ask. So, let’s dive in and explore the dynamic backfield of the Detroit Lions in 2012.

1. Jahvid Best’s Promising Start

Jahvid Best was expected to have a breakout season in 2012 after showing great promise in his rookie year. However, his season was cut short due to a concussion suffered in 2011 that led to ongoing health concerns. Best had tremendous speed and agility, making him a threat both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield.

2. Mikel Leshoure’s Return after Injury

Mikel Leshoure was highly anticipated to make his debut in the NFL in 2012 after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles tendon. He showed glimpses of his potential as a powerful downhill runner, finishing the season with 798 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

3. Joique Bell’s Emergence

Joique Bell, an undrafted free agent, proved to be a valuable asset in the Lions’ backfield in 2012. Bell showcased his versatility, contributing as both a runner and a receiver. He finished the season with 414 rushing yards, 485 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns.

4. The Thunder and Lightning Duo

The combination of Leshoure and Bell provided the Lions with a potent thunder and lightning duo in the backfield. Leshoure’s power and ability to grind out tough yards complemented Bell’s agility and receiving skills. Their contrasting styles kept opposing defenses on their toes.

5. Reggie Bush’s Arrival

While 2012 primarily focused on the trio of Best, Leshoure, and Bell, it’s worth mentioning Reggie Bush, who joined the Lions in 2013. Bush brought a new dimension to the backfield with his elusiveness and ability to contribute as a receiver. However, his impact is beyond the scope of this article.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions in 2012?

Mikel Leshoure led the Lions in rushing in 2012 with 798 yards.

2. How many touchdowns did Joique Bell score in 2012?

Joique Bell scored a total of eight touchdowns in the 2012 season.

3. Did Jahvid Best return to the field in 2012?

No, Jahvid Best did not return to the field in 2012 due to ongoing health concerns related to his concussion.

4. What was Mikel Leshoure’s injury in his rookie year?

Mikel Leshoure tore his Achilles tendon in the preseason of his rookie year, causing him to miss the entire 2011 season.

5. How many total yards did Joique Bell accumulate in 2012?

Joique Bell accumulated a total of 899 yards (414 rushing yards and 485 receiving yards) in the 2012 season.

6. Were the Lions successful in the running game in 2012?

While the Lions had some success in the running game, they primarily relied on their passing attack, which was one of the most potent in the league.

7. Did any of the running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2012?

None of the Lions’ running backs made the Pro Bowl in 2012.

8. How did the Lions’ running backs perform in terms of fumbles in 2012?

The Lions’ running backs had a total of four fumbles in the 2012 season, with Mikel Leshoure accounting for three of them.

9. How did the Lions’ running backs contribute in the passing game?

The running backs, particularly Joique Bell, were heavily involved in the passing game. They provided quarterback Matthew Stafford with reliable options as check-down receivers and screen pass targets.

10. Did any of the running backs have a 100-yard rushing game in 2012?

Yes, Mikel Leshoure recorded one 100-yard rushing game in 2012, gaining 100 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

11. How did the Lions’ running backs perform in short-yardage situations?

Mikel Leshoure excelled in short-yardage situations, using his power and size to pick up first downs and touchdowns near the goal line.

12. Did the Lions’ running backs struggle with injuries in 2012?

While Jahvid Best’s ongoing health concerns kept him off the field, Mikel Leshoure and Joique Bell remained relatively healthy throughout the season.

13. How did the Lions’ running backs perform in the playoffs?

The Lions did not qualify for the playoffs in the 2012 season, so the running backs did not have any postseason performances.

14. Did the Lions have a balanced offense in 2012?

The Lions’ offense leaned heavily towards the passing game in 2012, with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for over 4,900 yards. However, the running backs played a crucial role in providing balance when needed.

15. How did the Lions’ running backs fare in the red zone?

Mikel Leshoure and Joique Bell were effective in the red zone, combining for 14 rushing touchdowns in the 2012 season.

Final Thoughts

The Detroit Lions’ running backs in 2012 showcased a mix of potential, power, and versatility. Despite not having a standout Pro Bowl performer, they collectively contributed to the team’s offense. The thunder and lightning combination of Mikel Leshoure and Joique Bell provided the Lions with a balanced attack, while the speed and agility of Jahvid Best added an element of excitement. Overall, the 2012 season marked a memorable chapter in the history of the Lions’ running back corps.



