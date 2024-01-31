

Title: Detroit Lions Running Backs Since 2000: A Legacy of Struggles and Triumphs

Introduction:

The Detroit Lions, one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have had their fair share of ups and downs when it comes to their running backs since the turn of the millennium. From promising talents to underwhelming performances, the Lions’ backfield has seen it all. In this article, we will take a closer look at the running backs who have donned the Honolulu blue and silver since 2000, highlighting their achievements, notable facts, and answering common questions about this position.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Barry Sanders’ Abrupt Retirement: The year 1998 marked a significant event in the Lions’ running back history when the legendary Barry Sanders unexpectedly retired at the peak of his career. Sanders’ departure left a void that the franchise struggled to fill for years to come.

2. Billy Sims: Before Barry Sanders, Billy Sims was the face of the Lions’ running game. Sims was drafted in 1980 and had an impressive career with the team, earning three Pro Bowl selections. Although his career ended abruptly due to a knee injury in 1984, Sims’ legacy as one of Detroit’s great running backs lives on.

3. Kevin Jones’ Rookie Campaign: In 2004, Kevin Jones burst onto the scene as the Lions’ first-round draft pick. Jones had a sensational rookie season, rushing for 1,133 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Despite this promising start, injuries plagued his career, and he was unable to replicate the same level of success in subsequent seasons.

4. Joique Bell’s Late Bloom: Joique Bell, an undrafted free agent signing in 2011, had a slow start to his NFL career, bouncing around several teams before finding a home in Detroit. Bell’s breakthrough season came in 2013 when he recorded over 1,000 total yards and eight touchdowns. His hard-nosed running style and versatility made him a fan favorite during his time with the Lions.

5. The 2019 Tandem: In recent years, the Lions have employed a running back by committee approach, utilizing multiple backs to share the workload. In 2019, the duo of Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough showed promise, with both players displaying flashes of brilliance. However, injuries and inconsistency prevented this tandem from reaching its full potential.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single season for the Detroit Lions since 2000?

Answer: Barry Sanders still holds this record with an astounding 2,053 rushing yards in the 1997 season.

2. Which running back had the longest tenure with the Lions since 2000?

Answer: Despite his early retirement, Barry Sanders had the longest tenure, playing for the Lions from 1989 to 1998.

3. Who is the Lions’ all-time leading rusher since 2000?

Answer: Despite playing just 10 seasons, Barry Sanders remains the Lions’ all-time leading rusher with 15,269 yards.

4. Have any Lions running backs achieved Pro Bowl selections since 2000?

Answer: Yes, Kevin Jones (2004) and Kerryon Johnson (2018) both earned Pro Bowl selections during their careers.

5. Which Lions running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season since 2000?

Answer: James Stewart holds this record, scoring 10 rushing touchdowns in the 2000 season.

6. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons have the Lions had since 2000?

Answer: The Lions have had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons since 2000, with Barry Sanders achieving this feat three times and Kevin Jones once.

7. Who was the most recent Lions running back to have a 1,000-yard rushing season?

Answer: The most recent Lions running back to achieve a 1,000-yard rushing season was Reggie Bush in 2013.

8. Has any Lions running back won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award since 2000?

Answer: No, none of the Lions’ running backs have won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award since 2000.

9. Who was the Lions’ leading rusher in the 2008 season?

Answer: In 2008, Kevin Smith led the Lions in rushing with 976 yards.

10. Who holds the record for the most rushing attempts in a single season for the Lions since 2000?

Answer: Kevin Jones holds this record with 241 rushing attempts in the 2004 season.

11. Which Lions running back had the highest yards-per-carry average in a single season since 2000?

Answer: Ameer Abdullah holds this record with an average of 5.6 yards per carry in the 2015 season.

12. Has any Lions running back been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2000?

Answer: No, no Lions running back has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2000. Barry Sanders, however, was inducted in 2004, well before the turn of the millennium.

13. Who is the most recent Lions running back to have a 100-yard rushing game?

Answer: In 2019, Kerryon Johnson had the most recent 100-yard rushing game for the Lions.

14. Which Lions running back had the most receiving yards in a single season since 2000?

Answer: Theo Riddick holds this record, recording 697 receiving yards in the 2015 season.

15. How many playoff games have the Lions won since 2000?

Answer: The Lions have not won any playoff games since 2000, making it a challenging environment for their running backs to shine on the big stage.

Final Thoughts:

The Detroit Lions’ running back position since 2000 has been marked by both moments of brilliance and struggles to find consistency. While the legacy of Barry Sanders looms large, the franchise has yet to find a long-term replacement for the legendary running back. Despite the challenges, several Lions running backs have showcased their talents and left their mark on the team’s history. As the search for a true franchise back continues, the Lions hope to find a player who can carry on the legacy and bring renewed success to the running game in Detroit.



