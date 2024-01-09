Deus Ex Human Revolution Canon Ending Mankind Divided



Deus Ex: Human Revolution, released in 2011, is a critically acclaimed action role-playing game that serves as a prequel to the original Deus Ex game. Set in a cyberpunk future, the game explores themes of transhumanism, corporate power, and conspiracy theories. With its gripping narrative and immersive gameplay, Deus Ex: Human Revolution leaves players questioning their own perceptions of humanity and morality. This article will delve into the canon ending of the game, as well as provide six interesting facts about its sequel, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Canon Ending of Deus Ex: Human Revolution:

Deus Ex: Human Revolution offers players multiple endings, each with its own consequences for the future. However, the canon ending, as confirmed by the developers and in preparation for the sequel, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is the “Panchaea” ending. In this ending, protagonist Adam Jensen chooses to destroy the installation known as Panchaea, which controls global augmentation signals. By doing so, Jensen cripples the Illuminati’s control over augmented individuals and prevents them from forcibly activating a “kill switch” that would have devastating consequences for augmented people worldwide.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the aftermath:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, released in 2016, takes place two years after the events of Human Revolution. In this sequel, society has become divided between those who support and embrace augmentation and those who fear and discriminate against augmented individuals. Players once again assume the role of Adam Jensen, who now works for an Interpol counter-terrorism unit called Task Force 29. Jensen’s primary objective is to uncover the truth behind a terrorist attack that has further fueled tensions between augmented and non-augmented people.

Six Interesting Facts about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided:

1. Choice-driven gameplay: Similar to its predecessor, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided offers players a wide range of choices and consequences. The decisions players make throughout the game shape the narrative and affect how other characters perceive Jensen.

2. Augmentations and abilities: The game introduces new augmentations and abilities that allow players to customize Jensen’s playstyle. Whether players prefer stealth, combat, or hacking, they can tailor Jensen’s abilities to suit their preferred approach.

3. Breach Mode: Mankind Divided features a new gameplay mode called Breach, which offers a different perspective on the game’s world. In this mode, players engage in fast-paced, puzzle-like challenges as a rogue hacker infiltrating corporate servers.

4. Expanded hub world: The game’s hub world, Prague, is significantly larger and more detailed than the previous game’s hub, Detroit. Prague is filled with side quests, hidden secrets, and interesting characters to interact with, providing players with a rich and immersive experience.

5. Improved graphics and gameplay mechanics: Mankind Divided boasts enhanced graphics and refined gameplay mechanics, making it a visually stunning and smooth-playing experience.

6. Critically acclaimed: Despite some criticism for its short main story campaign, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was praised for its engaging narrative, thought-provoking themes, and immersive world design. It received positive reviews from both critics and players alike.

15 Common Questions about Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided:

1. Can I play Mankind Divided without playing Human Revolution?

Yes, Mankind Divided can be enjoyed as a standalone game, but playing Human Revolution will provide a deeper understanding of the world and characters.

2. Are the choices made in Human Revolution carried over to Mankind Divided?

The choices made in Human Revolution have an impact on the world and narrative of Mankind Divided, but the game also provides opportunities for players to shape the story further.

3. Can I choose a different ending in Mankind Divided?

No, the events of Human Revolution’s “Panchaea” ending are considered the canon events leading into Mankind Divided.

4. Is Mankind Divided the final game in the Deus Ex series?

No, the Deus Ex series has a long history, and while Mankind Divided was intended to be part of a larger narrative, the future of the series is uncertain.

5. Can I play Mankind Divided on older consoles?

Mankind Divided was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is not available on older console generations.

6. Can I stealth through the game without engaging in combat?

Yes, Mankind Divided allows players to approach situations using stealth, avoiding combat whenever possible.

7. Are there multiple endings in Mankind Divided?

Yes, Mankind Divided offers players different endings based on the choices they make throughout the game.

8. Will my augmentations from Human Revolution carry over to Mankind Divided?

No, Mankind Divided starts with Jensen’s augmentations reset, allowing players to choose new abilities and upgrades.

9. Can I complete all side quests in a single playthrough?

Due to the branching nature of the game and the choices players make, it may be impossible to complete all side quests in one playthrough.

10. Can I customize Jensen’s appearance in Mankind Divided?

No, players cannot customize Jensen’s appearance, but they can personalize his abilities and playstyle.

11. Are there any new factions introduced in Mankind Divided?

Yes, Mankind Divided introduces new factions, such as the Augmented Rights Coalition (ARC), and expands on existing ones from Human Revolution.

12. Can I make friends or allies in Mankind Divided?

Yes, players can form alliances with certain characters and factions, which can influence the outcome of the game.

13. Is Mankind Divided a multiplayer game?

No, Mankind Divided is primarily a single-player game, although it includes the Breach Mode for a separate multiplayer-like experience.

14. Can I make Jensen a pacifist character?

Yes, players can choose to play Jensen as a pacifist, avoiding killing enemies whenever possible.

15. Does Mankind Divided have downloadable content (DLC)?

Yes, Mankind Divided has several DLCs that expand on the game’s narrative and provide additional gameplay experiences.

In conclusion, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and its sequel, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, offer players a thought-provoking and immersive experience. The canon ending of Human Revolution sets the stage for the events in Mankind Divided, where players navigate a divided society and uncover the truth behind a terrorist attack. With its choice-driven gameplay, intriguing narrative, and improved mechanics, Mankind Divided continues the legacy of the Deus Ex series.





