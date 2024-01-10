Deus Ex Human Revolution Directorʼs Cut Walkthrough Pc



Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut Walkthrough PC – A Thrilling Cyberpunk Adventure

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut is an action role-playing game that takes players on an immersive journey through a dystopian future. Developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix, this game offers a captivating storyline, stunning visuals, and intense gameplay. In this article, we will provide a walkthrough for the PC version of the Director’s Cut, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players may have, providing answers to help them navigate this thrilling cyberpunk adventure.

Walkthrough for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut on PC

1. Introduction to the Game:

– The game is set in 2027, where players assume the role of Adam Jensen, a security specialist who is forced to undergo cybernetic augmentations after a near-fatal attack.

– The story centers around uncovering a global conspiracy involving powerful corporations, secret societies, and the evolution of humanity.

2. Stealth or Combat Approach:

– Players have the freedom to choose their playstyle, whether it be a stealthy approach, avoiding enemies and using hacking skills to evade detection, or a more combat-focused strategy, utilizing augmented abilities and a vast arsenal of weapons.

3. Augmentations and Skill Upgrades:

– As players progress through the game, they earn experience points that can be used to upgrade Adam Jensen’s augmentations, enhancing his combat and stealth capabilities.

– Players can also invest points in various skills, such as hacking, stealth, or combat, allowing for customization and tailoring gameplay to personal preferences.

4. Choices and Consequences:

– Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut is renowned for its branching narrative and the impact player choices have on the storyline.

– Choices made throughout the game can lead to different outcomes, affecting relationships with characters, alliances, and even the final ending.

5. Hacking and Exploration:

– The game features a robust hacking mechanic, allowing players to gain access to secure areas, disable security systems, and manipulate electronic devices.

– Exploring the meticulously crafted environments is also rewarding, as hidden paths, secret areas, and valuable resources can be discovered.

6. Director’s Cut Enhancements:

– The Director’s Cut version of the game includes enhanced boss battles, improved graphics, and revamped mechanics, addressing some of the criticisms of the original release.

– Additionally, the Director’s Cut integrates the “Missing Link” DLC seamlessly into the main campaign, providing a more cohesive experience.

Interesting Facts About Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut

1. Inspirations:

– The game draws inspiration from various sources, including the original Deus Ex game, Blade Runner, and the works of cyberpunk author William Gibson.

2. Music:

– The game’s soundtrack, composed by Michael McCann, received critical acclaim for its atmospheric and futuristic themes, perfectly complementing the game’s cyberpunk setting.

3. Multiple Endings:

– Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut offers four different endings, reflecting the choices made by players throughout the game.

– These endings range from uplifting to bleak, giving players a sense of agency and consequence.

4. Transhumanism and Ethical Dilemmas:

– The game explores themes of transhumanism, raising thought-provoking questions about the ethics and implications of human augmentation.

– Players are confronted with decisions that challenge their moral compass and force them to consider the consequences of their actions.

5. Global Relevance:

– The game’s narrative, centered around corporate power, political corruption, and the control of information, resonates with real-world issues, making it a thought-provoking experience.

6. Cultural Impact:

– Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut has garnered a dedicated fanbase, with its memorable characters, engrossing storyline, and immersive gameplay making it a standout in the cyberpunk genre.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I play Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut on consoles?

– Yes, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U.

2. Is there a New Game Plus mode?

– Yes, the Director’s Cut includes a New Game Plus mode, allowing players to replay the game with their upgraded augmentations and unlocked abilities.

3. Are there multiple difficulty levels?

– Yes, players can choose between four difficulty levels, ranging from easy to the challenging “Give Me Deus Ex” mode.

4. How long does it take to complete the game?

– The average playtime for a single playthrough is around 25-30 hours, depending on the player’s playstyle and exploration.

5. Can I change my augmentations and skills after investing points?

– No, once points are allocated, they cannot be changed. However, players can respec their augmentations using in-game items called Praxis Kits.

6. Are there any missable achievements in the game?

– Yes, some achievements are tied to specific choices or actions, so it’s advisable to consult a guide if aiming for a completionist playthrough.

7. Can I save and load my progress at any time?

– Yes, the game features manual save slots, allowing players to save their progress whenever they want.

8. Is there a multiplayer mode?

– No, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut is a single-player game without any multiplayer components.

9. Can I play the Director’s Cut version if I already own the original game?

– Yes, the Director’s Cut is available as a separate game, but it also offers a discounted upgrade option for owners of the original game.

10. Does the Director’s Cut improve the game’s visuals?

– Yes, the Director’s Cut features improved graphics, including enhanced lighting and visual effects, making the game even more visually stunning.

11. Are there any differences between the Director’s Cut and the original game’s story?

– The Director’s Cut includes the “Missing Link” DLC, which integrates seamlessly into the main campaign, providing additional story content.

12. Can I romance characters in the game?

– No, romantic relationships are not a focus of Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut. The game primarily focuses on its cyberpunk narrative.

13. Are there any significant changes to the boss battles in the Director’s Cut?

– Yes, one of the major criticisms of the original game was its boss battles. The Director’s Cut addresses these concerns, offering improved boss encounters.

14. Can I carry over my save file from the original game to the Director’s Cut?

– No, save files from the original game are not compatible with the Director’s Cut. However, players can manually input their choices using the in-game “Recap” feature.

15. Is there any post-game content or replayability?

– After completing the main campaign, players can continue exploring the world, complete side missions, and discover hidden secrets, providing additional replayability.

In conclusion, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut for PC offers an enthralling and thought-provoking cyberpunk experience. With its engaging storyline, immersive gameplay, and multiple choices, players are sure to embark on an unforgettable journey through this dystopian future. Whether you prefer a stealthy approach or a more combat-focused playstyle, this game caters to a wide variety of preferences. So, dive into the world of Deus Ex and uncover the secrets of a society on the brink of evolution.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.