Deus Ex Mankind Divided Mission 11 Or 12



Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a critically acclaimed action role-playing game developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix. The game takes place in a dystopian future where humans with mechanical augmentations are segregated from the rest of society. In this article, we will delve into the thrilling missions 11 and 12 of the game, as well as share some intriguing facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 commonly asked questions about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Mission 11, titled “Confronting the Bomb-Maker,” is a pivotal point in the game’s storyline. In this mission, protagonist Adam Jensen must track down and confront Allison Stanek, a bomb-maker responsible for multiple terrorist attacks. The mission takes place in the sewers beneath Prague, a city divided by augmented and non-augmented individuals. As players navigate through the labyrinthine tunnels, they must carefully choose their approach, utilizing stealth, combat, or hacking skills to overcome obstacles and enemies.

Mission 12, known as “The Heist,” follows Jensen as he infiltrates the Palisade Bank, a heavily fortified location, to retrieve a crucial piece of information. The mission showcases the game’s emphasis on player choice, allowing players to decide their approach. They can choose a stealthy approach, avoiding detection and utilizing Jensen’s augmentations to bypass security measures, or opt for a more aggressive playstyle, engaging in combat with heavily armed guards.

Now, let’s move on to six interesting facts about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided:

1. Choice-driven gameplay: The game provides players with multiple paths to navigate missions, allowing them to tackle objectives using stealth, combat, or hacking skills. This emphasis on player choice enhances the replayability of the game, as different approaches lead to diverse outcomes.

2. Augmentations and customization: Players can upgrade Jensen’s augmentations throughout the game, tailoring his abilities to suit their preferred playstyle. These augmentations range from enhanced vision modes to combat-focused abilities, providing players with a wide range of customization options.

3. Detailed world-building: The game’s world is meticulously crafted, immersing players in a cyberpunk-inspired setting. From the bustling streets of Prague to the hidden secrets of the augmented ghettos, the game offers a rich and atmospheric environment to explore.

4. Engaging narrative: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided presents a thought-provoking storyline that tackles themes of discrimination, conspiracy, and the ethics of human augmentation. The game’s narrative keeps players engaged and invested in the outcome of its intriguing plot.

5. Meaningful choices and consequences: The decisions players make throughout the game have a significant impact on the story and its various characters. These choices can lead to branching narratives and multiple endings, adding depth and replay value to the game.

6. Well-developed characters: The game features a diverse cast of characters, each with their own motivations and agendas. Engaging with these characters through conversations and side quests adds depth to the game’s world and provides players with additional narrative opportunities.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided:

Q1. Can I play missions 11 and 12 without completing previous missions?

A1. No, as the game’s narrative is tightly interconnected, it is advisable to play the previous missions to fully understand the storyline.

Q2. Can I complete missions 11 and 12 using non-lethal approaches?

A2. Yes, the game provides players with the option to complete missions without killing any enemies, utilizing stealth and non-lethal takedowns instead.

Q3. Are there multiple endings in the game?

A3. Yes, the choices players make throughout the game can lead to different endings, providing a sense of consequence and replayability.

Q4. How long does it take to complete missions 11 and 12?

A4. The length of these missions can vary depending on the player’s playstyle and exploration tendencies, but on average, they can take around 1 to 2 hours to complete.

Q5. Are there any collectibles or side quests in missions 11 and 12?

A5. Yes, players can discover hidden collectibles and engage in optional side quests during these missions, adding depth to the gameplay experience.

Q6. Can I carry over my progress from previous missions to missions 11 and 12?

A6. Yes, the game allows players to carry over their progress, augmentations, and inventory from previous missions, ensuring a seamless continuation of the gameplay experience.

Q7. Are there any new augmentations introduced in missions 11 and 12?

A7. While there aren’t any new augmentations introduced specifically in these missions, players can continue upgrading their existing augmentations to enhance their abilities.

Q8. Can I choose different difficulty levels for missions 11 and 12?

A8. Yes, the game allows players to select different difficulty levels for each mission, providing options for both casual and hardcore players.

Q9. Can I replay missions 11 and 12 after completing them?

A9. Yes, players can replay any mission in the game after completing it, allowing them to explore different approaches and outcomes.

Q10. Are there any major plot twists in missions 11 and 12?

A10. Without spoiling the storyline, it can be said that both missions contain significant plot developments and revelations that contribute to the overall narrative.

Q11. Can I continue playing the game after completing missions 11 and 12?

A11. Yes, completing missions 11 and 12 does not mark the end of the game. Players can continue exploring the game’s world, engaging in side quests, and uncovering hidden secrets.

Q12. Can I switch between lethal and non-lethal approaches during missions 11 and 12?

A12. Yes, players can switch between lethal and non-lethal approaches on the fly, allowing them to adapt to different combat situations.

Q13. Are there any boss battles in missions 11 and 12?

A13. While there aren’t any traditional boss battles in these missions, players may encounter challenging enemies that require strategic thinking and planning to overcome.

Q14. Can I complete missions 11 and 12 without any combat?

A14. Yes, it is possible to complete these missions without engaging in any combat encounters, utilizing stealth and non-lethal approaches instead.

Q15. Can I complete missions 11 and 12 without any augmentations?

A15. While it is technically possible to complete these missions without any augmentations, having certain augmentations can greatly enhance the player’s abilities and options.

In conclusion, missions 11 and 12 of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided offer thrilling gameplay experiences within a richly crafted cyberpunk world. With their engaging narratives, diverse gameplay options, and thought-provoking themes, these missions exemplify the strengths of the game. By answering common questions and sharing interesting facts, we hope to provide players with a deeper understanding and appreciation for this immersive and captivating experience.





