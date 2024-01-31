

Dez Bryant Stats Vs Redskins: A Dominant Rivalry in NFL History

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins is one of the most heated and storied in NFL history. Over the years, this matchup has produced some incredible moments, and one player who often stood out during these clashes is Dez Bryant. In this article, we will delve into the Dez Bryant stats versus the Redskins, highlighting his dominance, and providing some interesting facts and tricks related to this specific sports topic.

1. Dez Bryant’s Dominance:

Dez Bryant, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was known for his physicality, athleticism, and ability to make acrobatic catches. He consistently showcased his skills against the Redskins, leaving a lasting impact on the rivalry. In 16 career games against Washington, Bryant recorded 84 receptions for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns. These impressive numbers demonstrate his ability to dominate the Redskins’ defense.

2. Red-Zone Threat:

One of the reasons why Dez Bryant excelled against the Redskins was his effectiveness in the red zone. Bryant possessed a unique blend of size and athleticism, which made him a tough cover for any cornerback. In his matchups against Washington, Bryant scored a total of 13 touchdowns, with many of them coming in crucial red-zone situations. His ability to find the end zone consistently proved to be a game-changer for the Cowboys.

3. Big-Play Ability:

Dez Bryant was known for his ability to make explosive plays, and his performances against the Redskins were no exception. He averaged an impressive 14.7 yards per reception in games against Washington, often turning short catches into significant gains. His knack for big plays added an extra dimension to the Cowboys’ offense and made him a constant threat to the Redskins’ defense.

4. Career Highlights:

Dez Bryant had several standout performances against the Redskins throughout his career. One notable game came in 2013 when he torched Washington’s secondary for 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Another memorable moment occurred in 2014 when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass with just over a minute left, securing a crucial victory for the Cowboys. These highlights showcase Bryant’s impact on the rivalry and his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

5. Dez Bryant’s Influence:

Beyond the stats, Dez Bryant’s presence on the field had a psychological impact on the Redskins’ defense. His physicality and intensity often gave him an edge over defenders, frustrating them and forcing them to alter their game plans. Bryant’s ability to draw double coverage also opened up opportunities for his teammates, causing headaches for the Redskins’ coaching staff. His impact extended far beyond the numbers, solidifying his status as a true rival to the Redskins.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions related to Dez Bryant’s performances against the Redskins:

1. Did Dez Bryant have a favorite Redskins cornerback to play against?

There isn’t a specific cornerback that Bryant had a favorite matchup against, but he consistently found success against various Redskins defenders throughout his career.

2. What was Dez Bryant’s most dominant game against the Redskins?

Bryant’s most dominant game against the Redskins came in 2013 when he recorded 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

3. Did Dez Bryant have any rivalry moments with Redskins players?

Bryant had several intense moments with Redskins players, most notably with cornerback Josh Norman. Their matchups were highly anticipated and always filled with intensity.

4. How did the Redskins try to limit Dez Bryant’s impact?

The Redskins often used double coverage and physical cornerbacks to try to limit Bryant’s impact. However, his skill set often allowed him to overcome these challenges and make significant plays.

5. Were there any specific plays where Dez Bryant showcased his acrobatic skills against the Redskins?

Bryant had numerous acrobatic catches against the Redskins, with one of the most memorable being a one-handed touchdown grab in 2014 that left spectators in awe.

6. Did Dez Bryant have any rivalries with Redskins fans?

As with any intense rivalry, Dez Bryant had his fair share of heated interactions with Redskins fans. His on-field performances often fueled the fire, leading to passionate exchanges.

7. What was the overall win-loss record for the Cowboys against the Redskins with Dez Bryant on the team?

During Dez Bryant’s tenure with the Cowboys, the team had a winning record against the Redskins, securing victories in the majority of their matchups.

8. How did the Redskins game plan specifically for Dez Bryant?

The Redskins often game planned to contain Bryant by focusing on double-teaming him, using physical cornerbacks, and providing safety help over the top.

9. Did Dez Bryant ever have a game-winning play against the Redskins?

Yes, Bryant had a game-winning touchdown catch against the Redskins in 2014, securing a crucial victory for the Cowboys.

10. What were the most memorable moments from Dez Bryant’s matchups against the Redskins?

Some of the most memorable moments include his acrobatic catches, game-winning touchdown, and dominating performances that left a lasting impact on the rivalry.

11. Did Dez Bryant have any specific pregame rituals or superstitions before facing the Redskins?

While there is no specific information about pregame rituals against the Redskins, Bryant was known for his intense pregame routines and focus on mental preparation.

12. How did Dez Bryant’s performances against the Redskins compare to his overall career stats?

Bryant’s performances against the Redskins were in line with his overall career stats, showcasing his consistency and ability to perform at a high level against any opponent.

13. Did Dez Bryant’s dominance against the Redskins lead to any changes in how they defended him?

The Redskins were forced to adjust their defensive strategies due to Bryant’s dominance, implementing specific game plans to contain him. However, containing him proved to be a difficult task.

14. Did Dez Bryant have any memorable interactions with Redskins players off the field?

While there may have been some interactions off the field, Bryant’s most memorable interactions with Redskins players occurred during heated on-field matchups.

15. What impact did Dez Bryant’s performances against the Redskins have on the rivalry?

Dez Bryant’s performances against the Redskins elevated the intensity of the rivalry, making him a true rival to Washington. His dominance added fuel to the fire and added another layer of excitement to the matchup.

In conclusion, Dez Bryant’s stats against the Redskins showcase his dominance and impact on the historic rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins. His ability to find the end zone, make big plays, and influence the game beyond the numbers solidified his status as a true rival to the Redskins. The battles between Dez Bryant and the Redskins will forever be etched in NFL history, leaving fans with unforgettable moments and a renewed appreciation for this storied rivalry.



