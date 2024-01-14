

Disgaea 2: I Want To See The Ending – A Must-Play Tactical RPG

Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories, also known as Disgaea 2: I Want To See The Ending, is a tactical role-playing game developed by Nippon Ichi Software. Released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, this game quickly gained popularity among RPG enthusiasts for its engaging gameplay, quirky characters, and unique storyline.

In Disgaea 2, players embark on an epic adventure in the Netherworld, a realm inhabited by demons, monsters, and other fantastical beings. The game follows the story of Adell, a young human boy who is determined to defeat the Overlord Zenon and break the curse he has placed on the human world.

One of the main aspects that make Disgaea 2 a standout title is its addictive and deep gameplay mechanics. The game features a grid-based battle system where players strategically position their characters to outmaneuver enemies and unleash devastating attacks. With a vast array of character classes, skills, and unlockable abilities, players have endless possibilities to customize their team and develop unique strategies.

Moreover, Disgaea 2 offers a plethora of content that will keep players engaged for hours on end. From challenging story missions and optional side quests to the item world, where players can dive into randomly generated dungeons to power up their gear, the game offers an abundance of opportunities for exploration and progression.

In addition to its engaging gameplay, Disgaea 2 also boasts a memorable cast of characters. Adell, the determined protagonist, is joined by a quirky and diverse group of companions, each with their own unique personalities and abilities. From the mischievous demon girl Rozalin to the zombie cowboy Tink, the characters in Disgaea 2 add depth and humor to the overall narrative.

1. The game’s subtitle, “I Want To See The Ending,” stems from the main character Adell’s motivation to save the human world and witness the conclusion of the story.

2. Disgaea 2 introduces the Dark Assembly, a governing body where players can propose bills, bribe senators, and influence the laws that govern the Netherworld.

3. The item world, a feature first introduced in Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, returns in Disgaea 2, allowing players to dive into items and strengthen them by defeating enemies.

4. Disgaea 2 features a humorous and light-hearted storyline, filled with quirky dialogue and comical situations. The game’s humor is one of its defining characteristics and contributes to its overall charm.

5. The game received a re-release for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) in 2009, titled Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days. This version includes additional content, such as new characters, story scenarios, and gameplay mechanics.

6. Disgaea 2 has received positive reviews from critics and players alike, praising its deep gameplay, memorable characters, and replay value. It has become a beloved title within the tactical RPG genre.

1. Can I play Disgaea 2 without having played the first game?

Yes, Disgaea 2 has a standalone story and can be enjoyed without playing the first installment.

2. How long does it take to complete Disgaea 2?

The main story can take around 30-40 hours to complete, but there is a wealth of additional content that can extend the gameplay time significantly.

3. Is Disgaea 2 available on other platforms?

Yes, besides the PlayStation 2 and PSP, Disgaea 2 has also been released on the PlayStation 3 and PC.

4. Can I level up my characters indefinitely?

Yes, Disgaea 2 has a level cap of 9999, allowing players to continuously strengthen their characters.

5. Are there multiple endings in Disgaea 2?

Yes, the game features multiple endings depending on the player’s choices and actions throughout the story.

6. Can I recruit and customize different character classes?

Absolutely! Disgaea 2 offers a wide variety of character classes, each with their own unique skills and abilities. Players can also customize their characters’ appearances and stats.

7. Is Disgaea 2 a turn-based game?

Yes, the battles in Disgaea 2 are turn-based, with players taking turns to move and attack with their characters.

8. Can I play Disgaea 2 cooperatively with a friend?

Unfortunately, Disgaea 2 does not have a cooperative multiplayer mode.

9. Are there any hidden secrets or Easter eggs in the game?

Yes, Disgaea 2 is known for its numerous hidden secrets, secret characters, and humorous Easter eggs. Exploring the game thoroughly will uncover many surprises.

10. Can I transfer my progress from the PlayStation 2 version to the PSP version?

Unfortunately, there is no official way to transfer progress between the PlayStation 2 and PSP versions.

11. Does Disgaea 2 have any post-game content?

Yes, after completing the main story, players can engage in challenging post-game content, including high-level boss battles and secret dungeons.

12. Can I play Disgaea 2 on the go?

Yes, the PSP version of Disgaea 2 allows you to take the game on the go and enjoy the tactical RPG experience wherever you are.

13. Is Disgaea 2 a beginner-friendly game?

While Disgaea 2 can be enjoyed by newcomers to the series, its depth and complexity may require some time to fully grasp all its mechanics and systems.

14. Can I replay Disgaea 2 with New Game Plus?

Yes, after completing the game, players can start a New Game Plus, carrying over their progress and items to experience the story again with increased difficulty.

15. Is Disgaea 2 worth playing in 2021?

Absolutely! Disgaea 2’s timeless gameplay, charming characters, and vast amount of content make it a must-play for any RPG enthusiast, even in the present day.

In conclusion, Disgaea 2: I Want To See The Ending is a captivating tactical RPG that offers a unique blend of engaging gameplay, memorable characters, and a quirky storyline. With its deep mechanics, abundance of content, and humorous dialogue, this game is a must-play for fans of the genre. So gather your team of misfits, prepare for strategic battles, and embark on an unforgettable journey through the Netherworld.





