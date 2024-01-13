Divinity Original Sin 2 Fort Joy Black Cat



Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an immersive and captivating role-playing game that takes players on an epic journey through the world of Rivellon. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the presence of a mysterious black cat in the starting area known as Fort Joy. In this article, we will delve into the significance of the black cat and uncover six interesting facts about its role in the game.

The black cat in Divinity: Original Sin 2 serves as a unique companion that can be found roaming the grounds of Fort Joy. Despite its seemingly ordinary appearance, the black cat possesses an uncanny ability to communicate with the player character. It can provide valuable insights, hints, and even offer assistance during crucial moments throughout the game.

Now, let’s explore six fascinating facts about the black cat in Divinity: Original Sin 2:

1. The Black Cat’s Name:

The black cat in Fort Joy is named “Samuel.” While the cat cannot directly introduce itself, characters in the game refer to it by this name. Samuel is not just any ordinary cat; he is an ancient creature known as a “Familiar,” linked to a powerful Sourcerer.

2. The Cat’s True Identity:

Samuel, the black cat, is actually a Sourcerer named “Ahru.” He was transformed into a cat by a powerful spell as a means of protection. This transformation allows Ahru to remain hidden in plain sight, evading the Magisters who seek the capture and execution of Sourcerers.

3. Samuel’s Role in the Story:

Throughout the game, Samuel plays a crucial role in aiding the player character. He can detect hidden traps, secrets, and even provide advice on quests and the surrounding environment. His unique perspective and knowledge often prove invaluable.

4. Source Vampirism:

The black cat possesses an ability known as Source Vampirism. This allows him to consume the Source from deceased Sourcerers, granting him additional power. However, this power comes at a cost, as it can attract the attention of dangerous entities known as Voidwoken.

5. Samuel’s Connection to the Red Prince:

If the player character happens to have the Red Prince in their party, an intriguing dialogue option becomes available. Samuel reveals that he was once the Red Prince’s Familiar, but their bond was severed due to a series of unfortunate events. This revelation adds depth to both characters’ backstories.

6. Samuel’s Ultimate Destiny:

As the game progresses, Samuel’s true purpose is revealed. He yearns to be reunited with his original Sourcerer, Alexander, who is the main antagonist of the game. This quest for reunion adds an emotional element to the cat’s character and motivates players to assist Samuel in fulfilling his destiny.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions players often have about the black cat in Divinity: Original Sin 2, along with their corresponding answers:

1. Can the black cat die?

No, the black cat cannot die. If it takes fatal damage, it will simply teleport away and regenerate its health.

2. Can I control the black cat?

No, the black cat acts independently and cannot be controlled by the player. However, it often follows the player character, providing guidance and assistance.

3. Can I pet the black cat?

Yes, you can interact with the black cat and pet it. This action does not have any significant impact on the game but adds a delightful touch of immersion.

4. Can the black cat be killed by Voidwoken?

Yes, if the black cat consumes too much Source and attracts the attention of Voidwoken, they can attack and kill the cat. However, this is a rare occurrence.

5. Can I recruit the black cat as a companion?

No, the black cat cannot join your party as a controllable companion. It remains an independent character throughout the game.

6. Can the black cat help in combat?

No, the black cat does not engage in combat. Its role is primarily supportive, providing guidance and assistance to the player character.

7. Can the black cat be used to trigger traps?

Yes, the black cat can be sent ahead to detect and trigger traps, ensuring the player character’s safety.

8. Can the black cat open doors or unlock chests?

No, the black cat cannot interact with objects in the game world, such as doors or chests.

9. Can the black cat provide hints and tips?

Yes, the black cat often provides valuable hints and tips about quests, hidden areas, and potential dangers in the game.

10. Can the black cat be controlled by other players in multiplayer mode?

No, in multiplayer mode, only the host player can interact with the black cat.

11. Can the black cat be used as a distraction?

Yes, the black cat can be used to distract enemies, allowing the player character to gain a tactical advantage in combat.

12. Can the black cat be cured of its cat form?

No, the black cat’s cat form is permanent throughout the game.

13. Can the black cat be killed by friendly fire?

Yes, it is possible to accidentally kill the black cat with friendly fire, so caution is advised during combat.

14. Can the black cat be given items or equipment?

No, the black cat cannot equip or use items, and it does not have an inventory.

15. Can the black cat be used to trigger dialogue options?

No, the black cat cannot initiate dialogue or trigger specific dialogue options.

Divinity: Original Sin 2’s black cat, Samuel, adds a unique and intriguing element to the game’s narrative and gameplay. As players embark on their journey through Fort Joy and beyond, they will discover the depths of this enigmatic character and the vital role it plays in shaping the fate of Rivellon.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.