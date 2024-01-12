

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Threads of a Curse: A Deep Dive into the Latest Expansion

Divinity: Original Sin 2, developed by Larian Studios, has captivated RPG enthusiasts since its release in 2017. With its rich storytelling, immersive gameplay, and intricate mechanics, the game has garnered a dedicated fan base. The game’s latest expansion, Threads of a Curse, builds upon the already impressive foundation, expanding the world of Rivellon and introducing exciting new content. In this article, we will delve into the depths of this expansion and explore six interesting facts about it.

1. Expanding the Narrative:

Threads of a Curse immerses players further into the lore of Rivellon, introducing new characters, quests, and stories. The expansion focuses on the cursed island of Fort Joy, where a powerful sorceress named Sister Schori is causing havoc. Players will unravel the mysteries surrounding the curse, making choices that will shape the outcome of the island’s inhabitants.

2. New Origin Characters:

The expansion offers two new origin characters, each with their unique stories and abilities. The first is Runa, a cursed human who must struggle with her inner demons while navigating the treacherous world of Fort Joy. The second is Radeka, a lizard shaman with a dark past and a deep connection to the island’s curse. These new characters bring fresh perspectives and experiences to the game, enhancing the overall gameplay and replayability.

3. Enhanced Source Skills:

Threads of a Curse introduces new source skills, further expanding the already extensive range of abilities available to players. These skills allow players to manipulate the world around them, harnessing the power of source magic in creative and strategic ways. From summoning spectral creatures to unleashing devastating spells, the new source skills add depth and versatility to combat encounters.

4. Dynamic Environmental Interactions:

The expansion enhances the environmental interactions that were a standout feature of the original game. Players can now manipulate the environment to gain a tactical advantage in battles. Freeze enemies with icy surfaces, electrify water to shock foes, or create poisonous clouds to hinder enemy movements. These dynamic interactions add a new layer of strategy to combat, encouraging players to think creatively and exploit their surroundings.

5. New Game Master Mode:

Threads of a Curse introduces the highly anticipated Game Master Mode, allowing players to create their own custom campaigns and share them with others. This mode offers a robust set of tools, enabling players to craft intricate stories, design challenging encounters, and control the world as a Game Master. With limitless possibilities, the Game Master Mode is a dream come true for tabletop RPG enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant community of creators and players.

6. Enhanced Multiplayer Experience:

The expansion enhances the already impressive multiplayer experience of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Players can now embark on the adventure with up to four friends, each controlling their own character. The multiplayer mode supports both cooperative and competitive gameplay, allowing players to work together or engage in PvP battles. With the addition of the Game Master Mode, players can also enjoy custom campaigns crafted by the community, further expanding the multiplayer possibilities.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Threads of a Curse:

1. Is Threads of a Curse a standalone expansion?

No, Threads of a Curse is not a standalone expansion. It requires the base game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, to play.

2. What platforms is the expansion available on?

The expansion is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

3. How much does Threads of a Curse cost?

The expansion can be purchased separately or as part of the Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, which includes all previous DLCs. The pricing varies depending on the platform and region.

4. Can I play the expansion without completing the main game?

Yes, you can play the expansion without completing the main game. However, it is recommended to have a basic understanding of the game’s mechanics and story before diving into the expansion.

5. Can I continue my existing save file with the expansion?

Yes, you can continue your existing save file with the expansion. The new content seamlessly integrates into the base game, allowing you to explore the expansion’s features without restarting.

6. How long is the gameplay in Threads of a Curse?

The length of gameplay varies depending on individual playstyles and choices. On average, players can expect around 15-20 hours of additional content in the expansion.

7. Can I access the new source skills in the main game?

Yes, the new source skills introduced in the expansion can be accessed in the main game as well, offering new strategic options for players to explore.

8. Can I play the Game Master Mode with friends?

Yes, the Game Master Mode supports multiplayer, allowing you to play custom campaigns created by the Game Master with your friends.

9. Is the expansion available in all languages?

The expansion is available in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, and more. The availability of languages may vary depending on the platform.

10. Is there a level requirement to play Threads of a Curse?

There is no specific level requirement to play the expansion. However, it is recommended to have a character of a decent level to fully enjoy the new challenges and content.

11. Can I transfer my progress from the base game to the expansion?

Yes, your progress from the base game, including character levels, gear, and quests, will carry over seamlessly to the expansion.

12. Are there any new achievements in the expansion?

Yes, the expansion includes new achievements for players to unlock, adding an extra layer of challenge and satisfaction.

13. Can I play Threads of a Curse in split-screen mode?

Unfortunately, split-screen mode is not available in the expansion. However, you can still enjoy the multiplayer experience online.

14. Can I play the Game Master Mode on console?

Yes, the Game Master Mode is available on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

15. Are there any plans for future expansions or DLCs?

As of now, Larian Studios has not announced any future expansions or DLCs for Divinity: Original Sin 2. However, the developers have a history of supporting their games post-release, so fans can hope for more exciting content in the future.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Threads of a Curse expands upon an already exceptional game, offering players a deeper dive into the world of Rivellon. With new characters, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and the addition of the Game Master Mode, this expansion is a must-have for fans of the game. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the series, Threads of a Curse will undoubtedly provide countless hours of immersive and engaging gameplay. So, gather your party and prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure through the cursed island of Fort Joy.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.