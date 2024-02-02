[ad_1]

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition Collectorʼs Edition Steam: A Must-Have for RPG Enthusiasts

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition is a game that has captivated RPG enthusiasts since its initial release in 2014. Developed by Larian Studios, this epic fantasy adventure has gained a dedicated following, leading to the release of the Collectorʼs Edition on Steam. In this article, we will explore the unique features of the Collectorʼs Edition, share some interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and delve into our final thoughts on this exceptional game.

Collectorʼs Edition Features:

The Collectorʼs Edition of Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition on Steam offers a range of exclusive content that enhances the gaming experience. Here are some notable features included in this edition:

1. Artbook: Dive into the stunning world of Rivellon with this 150-page artbook that showcases the game’s beautiful concept art, character designs, and landscapes. Immerse yourself in the visual inspiration that brought this game to life.

2. Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition with the included soundtrack. Composed by Kirill Pokrovsky, the music perfectly captures the essence of the game and adds an extra layer of immersion.

3. Map of Rivellon: Navigate the vast and intricate world of Rivellon with the included map. Plan your quests, discover hidden locations, and uncover secrets as you explore every nook and cranny of this captivating realm.

4. Recipe Cards: Unleash your inner chef with the recipe cards included in the Collectorʼs Edition. Experiment with various ingredients and cooking techniques to create powerful potions, delicious meals, and deadly poisons.

5. Developer’s Journal: Gain insight into the development process of Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition with the Developer’s Journal. Explore the challenges faced by the developers, their creative decisions, and the evolution of the game from its inception to its final form.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Cooperative Gameplay: Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition offers a unique cooperative gameplay experience that allows you to play with a friend. Take on the roles of two Source Hunters and work together to solve puzzles, engage in combat, and make choices that shape the game’s narrative.

2. Environmental Interactions: The game features a highly interactive environment where you can use the elements to your advantage. Combine water and electricity to shock enemies, create poison clouds with fire and poison barrels, or freeze your foes with a well-aimed water spell followed by an ice attack.

3. Crafting System: The enhanced edition introduces a robust crafting system that allows you to create powerful weapons, armor, and potions. Experiment with different combinations of materials to discover unique recipes and unleash your creativity.

4. Tactical Combat: Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition features turn-based combat that requires strategic thinking and careful planning. Position your characters strategically, exploit enemy weaknesses, and make use of the game’s extensive skill tree to gain the upper hand in battle.

5. Enhanced Storyline: The Enhanced Edition of Divinity Original Sin features an expanded and improved storyline with new quests, dialogue options, and characters. Dive deeper into the lore of Rivellon and uncover the secrets that lie within its borders.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I play Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition without playing the original game?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition is a standalone game, so you can enjoy it without playing the original version.

2. Is the Collectorʼs Edition worth the price?

If you are a fan of the game or a collector of gaming memorabilia, the Collectorʼs Edition offers exclusive content that enhances the overall experience. However, if you are solely interested in the gameplay, the standard edition provides the same immersive experience.

3. Can I play the game solo?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition can be played solo. You can control both Source Hunters and experience the game’s rich storyline on your own.

4. Are there any differences between the PC and console versions?

While the core gameplay remains the same, the PC version offers mod support and a more customizable experience. Console versions have optimized controls for gamepads and a more streamlined UI.

5. How long is the gameplay?

The gameplay length can vary depending on your playstyle and exploration habits. On average, it takes around 60 to 80 hours to complete the main storyline and all side quests.

6. Can I import my save file from the original game to the Enhanced Edition?

Yes, you can import your save file from the original game to the Enhanced Edition, allowing you to continue your adventure seamlessly.

7. Is the game beginner-friendly?

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition offers a comprehensive tutorial that introduces the game mechanics and provides guidance. While it may take some time to grasp all the intricacies, the game caters to both experienced RPG players and newcomers to the genre.

8. Can I play with friends who own the standard edition?

Yes, you can play with friends who own the standard edition. The Enhanced Edition is fully compatible with the original version for cooperative play.

9. Are there different difficulty levels?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition offers four difficulty levels: Explorer Mode, Classic Mode, Tactician Mode, and Honor Mode. Each level provides a different level of challenge, allowing players to tailor their experience to their preferences.

10. Can I customize my character’s appearance?

While you cannot customize your character’s appearance in the Enhanced Edition, you have full control over their attributes, skills, and abilities.

11. Are there any romance options in the game?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition features romance options for your characters, allowing you to develop relationships with certain NPCs and experience unique storylines.

12. Can I respec my character’s skills?

Yes, the Enhanced Edition introduces the ability to respec your character’s skills and abilities. You can visit a certain NPC in the game to reallocate your points and try different playstyles.

13. Is there a New Game Plus mode?

No, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition does not have a New Game Plus mode. However, the expansive world and branching storylines provide ample replayability.

14. Can I play with a controller?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition offers full controller support, allowing you to play the game comfortably from your couch.

15. Are there any post-release updates or expansions planned?

As of now, Larian Studios has not announced any post-release updates or expansions for Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition.

Final Thoughts:

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition Collectorʼs Edition on Steam is a must-have for RPG enthusiasts. With its immersive storyline, cooperative gameplay, interactive environment, and comprehensive customization options, this game offers a captivating experience that will keep you engaged for hours on end. The Collectorʼs Edition exclusive content adds an extra layer of depth and immersion, making it a valuable addition to any fan’s collection. Whether you are a seasoned RPG player or a newcomer to the genre, Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition is a game that should not be missed.

