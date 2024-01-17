

Do Not Draft List Fantasy Football 2017

Fantasy football is a highly popular game that allows fans to take on the role of a team manager and build their own dream team. As every new season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts start researching players, analyzing statistics, and creating draft lists. However, it is equally essential to identify the players who should not be drafted due to various reasons such as injury concerns, poor performance, or off-field issues. In this article, we will discuss the Do Not Draft List for the 2017 fantasy football season, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension: One of the most significant events of the 2017 fantasy football season was the suspension of Dallas Cowboys’ running back, Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott was suspended for six games due to alleged domestic violence incidents. Considering his absence for a significant portion of the season, it is advisable to avoid drafting him early.

2. Injury Concerns: Several prominent players are entering the 2017 season with injury concerns, making them risky choices. Some notable names include Andrew Luck, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, and Rob Gronkowski, who has a history of back and knee injuries. It would be wise to reconsider drafting these players until their health status becomes clearer.

3. Sophomore Slumps: It is not uncommon for players to experience a drop in performance during their second year in the NFL. This phenomenon, known as the “sophomore slump,” can be attributed to various factors, including increased pressure and opposing teams adapting to their playing style. Players like Dak Prescott and Jordan Howard, who had exceptional rookie seasons, might struggle to replicate their success in 2017.

4. Wide Receiver Inconsistency: Wide receivers can be notoriously inconsistent from season to season. Their performance can fluctuate due to factors such as changes in quarterback or offensive scheme. It is crucial to identify wide receivers who have a history of inconsistent production and avoid drafting them too early. Players like DeSean Jackson and T.Y. Hilton fall into this category.

5. Running Back Committees: The prevalence of running back committees in the NFL has increased over the years. Many teams now utilize multiple running backs, significantly impacting individual fantasy production. It is crucial to research teams with crowded backfields and avoid drafting running backs who might not receive enough touches. Examples include the New England Patriots’ backfield with Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, and James White.

6. Rookies’ Uncertainty: Rookies can be challenging to evaluate in fantasy football since they lack NFL experience. While some rookies such as Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey have shown immense potential, it is still uncertain how their skills will translate into the professional league. It is advisable to be cautious when drafting rookies and not rely heavily on their potential.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I draft Ezekiel Elliott despite his suspension?

It is best to avoid drafting Elliott in the early rounds since he will be suspended for six games. Instead, consider selecting him in later rounds when his value is lower, assuming your league’s roster sizes allow for a bench spot.

2. Is it worth taking a risk on injured players like Andrew Luck or Rob Gronkowski?

Drafting injured players carries significant risk. It is advisable to monitor their recovery progress during the preseason and consider drafting them only if they show signs of being fully healthy and ready to contribute.

3. How can I identify players prone to sophomore slumps?

Researching a player’s college and rookie seasons can provide insights into their potential for a sophomore slump. Look for signs of decline in performance or any changes in the player’s situation, such as a new coaching staff or significant roster turnover.

4. What should I do about inconsistent wide receivers?

If you decide to draft an inconsistent wide receiver, consider pairing them with a more reliable option. This strategy will provide a balance in your lineup and reduce the risk associated with relying solely on an inconsistent player.

5. How can I navigate running back committees?

Identify teams with crowded backfields and target the running backs who are likely to receive the most touches. Research depth charts, coaching tendencies, and preseason performances to gain insights into how touches will be distributed.

6. Are there any rookies worth drafting early?

While rookies can be enticing, it is usually best to exercise caution when drafting them. Consider their potential within their respective teams’ offensive schemes, their competition for playing time, and their overall talent level before investing a high draft pick.

7. Should I draft players who have changed teams during the offseason?

Changing teams can impact a player’s performance, as they need time to adjust to a new system and build chemistry with their new teammates. It is advisable to wait and see how a player performs in their new team before drafting them too early.

8. How much weight should I give to preseason performances when drafting?

Preseason performances should be considered but not overly relied upon. They can provide insights into a player’s readiness and potential role within their team, but they should not be the sole determining factor in drafting decisions.

9. What is the significance of strength of schedule when drafting?

Strength of schedule can impact a player’s production throughout the season. It is advisable to consider a player’s matchups against opposing defenses, especially during critical weeks, such as the fantasy playoffs.

10. Should I prioritize drafting a top-tier quarterback or focus on other positions?

The quarterback position is deep and offers plenty of viable options. It is often more beneficial to prioritize drafting running backs and wide receivers in the early rounds, as their scarcity and potential impact on your team’s success are greater.

11. How can I find value in late-round picks?

Late-round picks can often provide excellent value if you identify overlooked players with potential upside. Look for players in favorable situations, such as those who have recently taken over starting roles or are poised to benefit from injuries or suspensions.

12. What is the importance of handcuffing running backs?

Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup running back to your primary starter. This strategy protects against injuries and ensures you have a viable replacement if your starter goes down. It is advisable to select handcuffs for your top running backs to minimize potential loss.

13. How often should I update my draft list during the preseason?

It is essential to stay updated with the latest news, injuries, and performance updates during the preseason. Monitor training camp reports, preseason games, and injury updates to make informed decisions and adjust your draft list accordingly.

Final Thoughts:

Building a winning fantasy football team requires careful planning, research, and decision-making. While the Do Not Draft List provides valuable insights into players to avoid, it is equally important to remain flexible and adapt to changing circumstances throughout the season. Be prepared to adjust your strategy based on injuries, unexpected performances, or emerging rookies who exceed expectations. By combining knowledge, analysis, and a bit of luck, you can assemble a team capable of dominating your fantasy football league in 2017.





