

Do the Cubs Play Today and on What Channel?

The Chicago Cubs are a beloved Major League Baseball team with a rich history and a passionate fan base. If you’re one of those fans eagerly awaiting the next Cubs game, you might find yourself wondering, “Do the Cubs play today, and if so, on what channel?” In this article, we will answer that question and delve into some interesting facts about the Cubs.

Do the Cubs Play Today?

To find out if the Cubs play today, you can refer to their official website or check sports websites and apps that provide up-to-date schedules. The MLB also has an official app that offers game schedules, scores, and live updates. Since the Cubs’ schedule can vary, it’s always a good idea to consult these sources for the most accurate information.

On What Channel?

The broadcasting rights for Cubs games are shared among various networks, including local and national channels. The main channels to tune into for Cubs games are Marquee Sports Network, WGN-TV, ABC7 Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN. The exact channel for a specific game can depend on factors such as the opponent, the day of the week, and the broadcasting rights. To ensure you don’t miss a game, it’s best to consult your local TV listings or the Cubs’ official website for the channel information.

Interesting Facts about the Cubs:

1. Wrigley Field: The Cubs have been playing their home games at Wrigley Field since 1916, making it the second oldest ballpark in the MLB after Fenway Park. Wrigley Field’s iconic ivy-covered outfield walls and hand-operated scoreboard make it a historic and picturesque venue.

2. Curse of the Billy Goat: The Cubs endured a famous curse, known as the Curse of the Billy Goat, which supposedly originated in 1945 when a tavern owner and his pet goat were ejected from Wrigley Field during the World Series. The curse was believed to be the reason for the Cubs’ long championship drought, which lasted until 2016.

3. World Series Drought: Speaking of the championship drought, the Cubs went an agonizing 108 years without winning a World Series title. The drought finally ended in 2016 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling seven-game series, bringing immense joy to Cubs fans worldwide.

4. Ernie Banks: Ernie Banks, also known as “Mr. Cub,” was a legendary player who spent his entire career with the Cubs from 1953 to 1971. Banks was a two-time MVP, hit over 500 home runs, and became a symbol of the Cubs’ resilience and love for the game.

5. Rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals: The Cubs have a fierce and historic rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals, known as the “Cardinal-Cub rivalry.” The rivalry dates back to the early 1900s and is considered one of the most intense and passionate rivalries in baseball.

Common Questions about the Cubs:

1. When was the last time the Cubs won the World Series?

The Cubs won the World Series in 2016, ending a 108-year championship drought.

2. Who is the Cubs’ biggest rival?

The St. Louis Cardinals are considered the Cubs’ biggest rival.

3. What is the capacity of Wrigley Field?

Wrigley Field has a seating capacity of approximately 41,000.

4. Who is the Cubs’ all-time home run leader?

Ernie Banks holds the record for the most home runs hit by a Cubs player, with 512.

5. How many World Series titles have the Cubs won?

The Cubs have won three World Series titles in their history, in 1907, 1908, and 2016.

6. Who is the Cubs’ current manager?

As of 2021, David Ross is the manager of the Chicago Cubs.

7. Who is the Cubs’ most recent MVP?

Kris Bryant won the National League MVP award in 2016.

8. How many games are in a regular MLB season?

A regular MLB season consists of 162 games.

9. When did the Cubs move to Wrigley Field?

The Cubs moved to Wrigley Field in 1916.

10. Who was the first player to hit a home run at Wrigley Field?

Cubs player Heinie Zimmerman hit the first home run at Wrigley Field on April 23, 1914.

11. How many retired numbers do the Cubs have?

The Cubs have retired six numbers: 10 (Ron Santo), 14 (Ernie Banks), 23 (Ryne Sandberg), 26 (Billy Williams), 31 (Greg Maddux), and 42 (Jackie Robinson, retired throughout MLB).

12. Who holds the record for most strikeouts in a Cubs game?

Kerry Wood set the record for most strikeouts in a single game by a Cubs pitcher, with 20, on May 6, 1998.

13. What is the Cubs’ longest winning streak?

The Cubs’ longest winning streak in franchise history is 21 games, achieved in 1935.

14. How many no-hitters have the Cubs thrown?

The Cubs have thrown a total of 16 no-hitters in their history, with the most recent one being Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter on April 21, 2016.

Whether you’re eagerly waiting for the next Cubs game or simply interested in the team’s history, knowing if the Cubs play today and on what channel is essential for any dedicated fan. The Cubs have a storied past, filled with triumphs and challenges, and their games continue to captivate millions of fans around the world.





