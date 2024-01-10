

Does Facebook Notify When You Follow Someone You’re Friends With?

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, is constantly evolving and adding new features to enhance user experiences. One such feature is the ability to follow someone you are friends with, allowing you to see their public updates without being their friend. However, many users wonder if Facebook notifies the person when they start following them. In this article, we will explore this question and provide you with some unique facts about Facebook’s following feature.

1. Does Facebook notify when you follow someone you’re friends with?

The answer is no. Unlike when you send a friend request or accept one, Facebook does not send any notification to the person when you start following them. This means you can follow someone discreetly without them knowing.

2. Privacy settings and followers:

It’s important to note that the ability to follow someone depends on their privacy settings. If someone has set their account to private, you won’t be able to follow them unless they accept your friend request. However, if their account is public, you can easily follow them without any approval.

3. Limitations of the follow feature:

While following someone allows you to see their public updates, it does not grant you full access to their profile. You won’t be able to see their private posts, personal information, or interact with them directly through private messaging unless you are friends.

4. Unfollowing someone on Facebook:

If you no longer wish to see someone’s public updates, you can simply unfollow them. This can be done by visiting their profile, clicking on the “Following” button, and selecting the “Unfollow” option. Unfollowing someone does not remove them from your friend list, and they won’t be notified of your action.

5. The news feed algorithm:

Facebook’s algorithm determines what content appears on your news feed. When you follow someone, their public updates are more likely to appear on your feed. However, the algorithm also takes into account various other factors, such as the popularity of the post, your interactions with the person, and your overall activity on the platform.

Now, let’s address some common questions about following on Facebook:

1. Can someone see if I follow them on Facebook?

No, Facebook does not notify the person when you start following them, regardless of whether you are friends or not.

2. Can I follow someone without being their friend on Facebook?

Yes, you can follow someone without being friends with them, as long as their account is set to public.

3. Can someone see if I unfollow them on Facebook?

No, unfollowing someone is a discreet action, and they won’t be notified when you choose to unfollow them.

4. Can I see who is following me on Facebook?

Yes, if you have a personal account, you can see a list of your followers by visiting your profile and clicking on the “Followers” tab.

5. Can I follow someone without them knowing on Facebook?

Yes, when you start following someone, Facebook does not send any notification to the person, allowing you to follow them discreetly.

6. Can someone see my posts if I follow them on Facebook?

No, following someone only allows you to see their public posts. Your posts will only be visible to them if you are friends.

7. Can I follow someone and still be friends with them on Facebook?

Yes, following someone does not remove them from your friend list. You can choose to follow and be friends with the same person on Facebook.

8. Can I follow someone and hide my posts from them on Facebook?

Yes, you can customize your privacy settings and choose who can see your posts, even if you are following them.

9. Can I follow someone and later unfollow them on Facebook?

Yes, you have the freedom to follow and unfollow someone on Facebook at any time without their knowledge.

10. Can someone see my activity on Facebook if I follow them?

No, following someone does not give them access to your activity on Facebook. Your actions, such as liking or commenting on their posts, will not be visible to them unless they are your friend.

11. Can someone block me if I follow them on Facebook?

Yes, someone can choose to block you on Facebook, preventing you from interacting with them or seeing their profile altogether.

12. Can I follow someone and later become friends with them on Facebook?

Yes, you can send a friend request to someone you are following, and if they accept it, you will become friends.

13. Can someone see my friend list if I follow them on Facebook?

No, following someone does not grant them access to your friend list. Your friend list remains private unless you choose to share it with them.

14. Can someone see my private posts if I follow them on Facebook?

No, following someone only allows you to see their public posts. Your private posts will only be visible to your friends, not to those you are following.

In conclusion, Facebook does not notify someone when you start following them, providing a discreet way to keep up with their public updates. However, it’s important to respect users’ privacy settings and understand that following does not grant access to private posts or personal information.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.