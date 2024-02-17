Playstation Plus is a subscription-based service offered by Sony Interactive Entertainment for their Playstation gaming consoles. It offers a variety of benefits to its users, including free monthly games, exclusive discounts, online multiplayer gaming, and cloud storage for game saves. But does Playstation Plus have a free trial for those who are interested in trying out the service before committing to a subscription? In this article, we will explore this question in depth, as well as provide some interesting facts and tricks about Playstation Plus.

**7 Interesting Facts and Tricks About Playstation Plus**

1. **Free Monthly Games**: One of the most popular benefits of Playstation Plus is the free monthly games that are offered to subscribers. These games are typically a mix of indie titles, classic games, and sometimes even AAA titles. Subscribers can download and play these games for as long as their subscription is active.

2. **Exclusive Discounts**: Another benefit of Playstation Plus is the exclusive discounts that are offered to subscribers. These discounts can range from a percentage off the retail price of a game to special deals on DLC and in-game currency. Subscribers can save a significant amount of money on their gaming purchases by taking advantage of these discounts.

3. **Online Multiplayer Gaming**: Playstation Plus is required for online multiplayer gaming on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles. This means that if you want to play online with friends or join multiplayer matches in your favorite games, you will need a Playstation Plus subscription.

4. **Cloud Storage**: Playstation Plus offers cloud storage for game saves, allowing users to back up their game progress and transfer it between consoles. This can be especially useful if you have multiple Playstation consoles or if you need to replace your console for any reason.

5. **Share Play**: Playstation Plus includes a feature called Share Play, which allows users to invite a friend to join their game session remotely. This can be a fun way to play games together, even if you are not in the same physical location.

6. **Automatic Game Updates**: With Playstation Plus, your games will automatically update to the latest version, so you don’t have to worry about manually downloading and installing updates. This can save you time and ensure that you are always playing the most up-to-date version of your games.

7. **Free Trials**: While Playstation Plus does not have a free trial for the service as a whole, Sony occasionally offers free trials for specific games or features that are included with Playstation Plus. Keep an eye out for these promotions, as they can be a great way to try out the service before committing to a subscription.

**16 Common Questions About Playstation Plus**

1. **Is Playstation Plus required for online multiplayer gaming?** Yes, Playstation Plus is required for online multiplayer gaming on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles.

2. **Can I play free-to-play games online without Playstation Plus?** Yes, you can play free-to-play games online without a Playstation Plus subscription.

3. **How much does Playstation Plus cost?** The cost of Playstation Plus varies depending on the length of the subscription. A one-month subscription is $9.99, a three-month subscription is $24.99, and a one-year subscription is $59.99.

4. **Are there discounts available for Playstation Plus subscriptions?** Yes, Sony occasionally offers discounts on Playstation Plus subscriptions, especially during holiday sales or special events.

5. **Can I share my Playstation Plus subscription with other accounts on the same console?** Yes, you can share your Playstation Plus subscription with other accounts on the same console by setting the console as your primary PS4 or PS5 console.

6. **Can I use my Playstation Plus subscription on multiple consoles?** Yes, you can use your Playstation Plus subscription on multiple consoles, as long as you are signed in with the same account.

7. **Do I lose my free monthly games if I cancel my Playstation Plus subscription?** Yes, you will lose access to the free monthly games that are offered through Playstation Plus if you cancel your subscription. However, you will regain access to them if you resubscribe in the future.

8. **Can I play my free monthly games after my Playstation Plus subscription expires?** No, you can only play the free monthly games that are offered through Playstation Plus while your subscription is active.

9. **Can I buy Playstation Plus gift cards?** Yes, you can purchase Playstation Plus gift cards at various retailers, both online and in-store.

10. **Can I get a refund for my Playstation Plus subscription?** Sony’s refund policy for Playstation Plus subscriptions varies by region, so it’s best to check with customer support for more information.

11. **Can I use Playstation Plus on a Playstation 3 console?** Yes, Playstation Plus is available for the Playstation 3 console, but some features may be limited compared to the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles.

12. **Can I transfer my Playstation Plus subscription to a different account?** No, Playstation Plus subscriptions are non-transferable and are tied to the account that they were purchased on.

13. **Can I play online multiplayer games on the Playstation 5 without Playstation Plus?** No, a Playstation Plus subscription is required for online multiplayer gaming on the Playstation 5.

14. **Can I use Playstation Plus on multiple accounts on the same console?** Yes, you can use Playstation Plus on multiple accounts on the same console, as long as the accounts are on the same primary console.

15. **Can I use Playstation Plus on a Playstation Vita console?** Yes, Playstation Plus is available for the Playstation Vita console, but some features may be limited compared to the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles.

16. **Can I purchase Playstation Plus subscriptions in different regions?** Yes, you can purchase Playstation Plus subscriptions in different regions, but keep in mind that the subscription may be subject to region-specific restrictions and content.

**Final Thoughts**

While Playstation Plus does not have a free trial for the service as a whole, there are still opportunities to try out specific games or features that are included with the service. Keep an eye out for promotions and free trials that Sony may offer from time to time, as they can be a great way to experience the benefits of Playstation Plus without committing to a subscription. Overall, Playstation Plus offers a variety of benefits to gamers, from free monthly games to exclusive discounts and online multiplayer gaming. If you are a Playstation enthusiast, it may be worth considering a subscription to Playstation Plus to enhance your gaming experience.