

Draft Strategy Fantasy Football 2018: Unlocking the Path to Victory

Fantasy football season is upon us, and as millions of fans gear up for their drafts, it’s crucial to have a solid draft strategy in place. A well-executed draft can lay the foundation for a successful season, and with some insider knowledge and careful planning, you can gain a significant advantage over your opponents. In this article, we will delve into the key elements of draft strategy for the 2018 season, uncovering six interesting facts along the way. Additionally, we will address thirteen common questions to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the topic. Let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts:

1. The Rise of the Running Backs: In recent years, the NFL has become increasingly pass-oriented. However, running backs have once again become the focal point of fantasy football drafts. This shift is due to the emergence of a new generation of dual-threat running backs who are equally skilled at rushing and receiving. Investing in top-tier running backs early in the draft has become a popular strategy.

2. The Tight End Renaissance: Tight ends have historically been an afterthought in fantasy drafts, but that is changing rapidly. With a handful of elite tight ends dominating the position, securing a top-tier tight end early can provide a significant advantage over opponents who settle for average options later in the draft.

3. The Quarterback Conundrum: Quarterbacks have long been the stars of the NFL, but in fantasy football, their value has diminished. With the emergence of numerous reliable options, waiting until the later rounds to draft a quarterback has become a viable strategy. This allows you to prioritize other positions and capitalize on the depth at quarterback.

4. The Rookie Revolution: In recent seasons, rookies have made an immediate impact in the fantasy football landscape. From Alvin Kamara to Kareem Hunt, we have witnessed rookies who become true game-changers. Keeping a close eye on rookies and identifying potential breakout stars can be a game-winning strategy.

5. Bye Weeks Matter: It may seem like a minor detail, but keeping track of bye weeks can make a significant difference in your draft strategy. By ensuring that you have coverage for each week, you avoid being forced to start subpar players during crucial matchups.

6. The Injury Factor: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and they can wreak havoc on your fantasy team. Staying informed about player injuries and their potential impact on performance is essential. Drafting handcuffs, or backup players to your star players, becomes crucial in mitigating the risk of losing a key contributor.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds?

A: It depends on your league’s scoring system and personal preferences. However, given the scarcity of elite running backs, many experts advise prioritizing them in the early rounds.

2. Is it worth drafting a quarterback early?

A: With the depth at the quarterback position, it is generally more advantageous to wait until the later rounds to draft a quarterback and focus on securing top-tier players in other positions.

3. How should I approach drafting rookies?

A: Rookies can be risky, but they also have tremendous upside. Look for rookies in situations where they can make an immediate impact and consider them as high-upside picks in the middle to late rounds.

4. Should I draft players from the same team?

A: It can be beneficial to have players from the same team, particularly if they have a strong offensive system. However, it’s important not to put all your eggs in one basket and diversify your roster.

5. How should I handle players coming off injuries?

A: Injured players can be high-risk, high-reward picks. Assess the severity of the injury, the player’s recovery timeline, and potential impact on performance. Drafting their backup as a handcuff is also a wise move.

6. Is it worth drafting a defense and kicker early?

A: Unless your league has specific scoring rules, it is generally recommended to wait until the later rounds to draft a defense and kicker. Focus on securing skill position players first.

7. How do I determine player value in an auction draft?

A: Research average draft values (ADP) and auction values to gauge player worth. Analyze market trends and adjust your bids accordingly to secure value picks.

8. Should I draft based on matchups?

A: While matchups can influence player performance, it’s crucial not to overreact to individual matchups. Instead, prioritize drafting players with consistent production and high ceilings.

9. How important is drafting depth?

A: Depth is crucial, especially for injury-prone positions like running back. Having solid bench players who can step in during bye weeks or injuries can make a significant difference in your season.

10. When should I draft a backup quarterback or tight end?

A: Generally, it’s unnecessary to draft a backup quarterback or tight end unless you have a significant injury history or concerns about the position. Focus on securing starting caliber players first.

11. Should I follow expert rankings or trust my instincts?

A: Expert rankings can provide valuable guidance, but ultimately, you should trust your instincts. Do your research, create your rankings, and don’t be afraid to deviate from the consensus if it aligns with your strategy.

12. How should I approach drafting in a PPR league?

A: In PPR (points per reception) leagues, prioritize players who are involved in their team’s passing game, such as running backs who catch a lot of passes or possession wide receivers.

13. Should I focus on drafting players with high ceilings or high floors?

A: Striking a balance between high ceilings and high floors is the key. Aim for consistent performers early in the draft, but don’t shy away from high-upside picks in the middle to late rounds.

Final Thoughts:

Drafting in fantasy football is a thrilling and strategic endeavor that can set the stage for a successful season. By understanding the latest trends, embracing new strategies, and staying informed about player developments, you can gain a significant edge over your opponents. Remember, adaptability and creativity are essential in building a winning roster. So, as you embark on your draft journey for the 2018 season, use these insights, trust your instincts, and prepare for an unforgettable fantasy football experience. Good luck!





