

Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 Action Replay Codes and 6 Interesting Facts

Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 is a popular fighting game based on the famous anime and manga series Dragon Ball Z. Released in 2005 for the Nintendo DS, the game offers an immersive experience for fans to battle with their favorite characters. To enhance the gameplay and unlock additional features, players often turn to Action Replay codes. In this article, we will explore some Action Replay codes for Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2, along with six fascinating facts about the game. Additionally, we have compiled a list of 15 common questions regarding the game, with answers provided.

Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 Action Replay Codes:

1. Infinite Health: 1201fdfc 000003e7

This code provides your character with unlimited health, ensuring they can withstand any attack.

2. Infinite Ki: 1201fdec 000003e7

With this code, your character’s Ki energy will remain infinite, allowing for continuous powerful attacks.

3. Unlock All Characters: 2201fde1 000000ff

By entering this code, you can unlock all the characters in the game, including both heroes and villains.

4. Max Experience Points: 1201fde4 0000270f

This code instantly maxes out your character’s experience points, allowing for rapid progression.

5. One-Hit KO: 1201fde0 000003e8

With this code activated, your attacks will knock out opponents with a single hit.

6. Infinite Time: 1201fdf8 000003e7

This code freezes the game’s time limit, giving you unlimited time to strategize and defeat your opponents.

Now that we have covered some Action Replay codes, let’s delve into six interesting facts about Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2:

1. Unique Story Mode: The game features a unique “What If?” story mode, allowing players to experience alternative storylines and battles that diverge from the original Dragon Ball Z plot.

2. Tag-Team Battles: Supersonic Warriors 2 introduces tag-team battles, enabling players to switch between characters during combat, strategizing and executing powerful combinations with their chosen team.

3. Multiple Game Modes: In addition to the story mode, the game offers other modes such as Z Battle, Free Battle, and Practice, providing players with various options to test their skills and enjoy the game.

4. Diverse Character Roster: The game includes a wide range of characters from the Dragon Ball Z universe, including fan favorites like Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Frieza, Cell, and many more. Each character possesses unique abilities and fighting styles.

5. Interactive Environments: The game features interactive environments that can be utilized during battles. Players can smash opponents into mountains, destroy buildings, and even blast them into space for intense and visually stunning combat sequences.

6. Unlockable Content: In addition to the Action Replay codes mentioned earlier, players can unlock additional content by completing certain challenges and meeting specific criteria, such as unlocking new stages, characters, and alternate costumes.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have regarding Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2:

1. Can I play Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 on a Nintendo 3DS?

Yes, the game is compatible with the Nintendo 3DS, allowing players to enjoy the game on both the DS and 3DS systems.

2. Are there any new characters introduced in Supersonic Warriors 2 compared to its predecessor?

Yes, Supersonic Warriors 2 introduces several new characters, including Pikkon, Janemba, Majin Vegeta, and Super Buu with Gotenks absorbed.

3. Can I play multiplayer battles with my friends?

Yes, the game supports multiplayer battles through local wireless connection, allowing you to challenge your friends.

4. Are there any special moves and combos in the game?

Yes, each character has their own unique special moves and combos that can be executed through specific button combinations.

5. Can I customize my characters’ abilities or upgrade them?

No, the game does not feature character customization or upgrade systems. However, unlocking new characters provides a variety of options for battles.

6. Are there any hidden stages in the game?

Yes, by fulfilling certain conditions in the story mode or completing specific challenges, players can unlock hidden stages to battle in.

7. Can I save my progress in the game?

Yes, the game includes a save feature, allowing you to save your progress and continue from where you left off.

8. How many different storylines are there in the “What If?” mode?

The “What If?” mode offers multiple storylines, each presenting a unique twist to the original Dragon Ball Z plot, providing players with exciting alternative scenarios.

9. Can I use the Action Replay codes on a DS emulator?

Yes, Action Replay codes can be used on DS emulators, but it may vary depending on the emulator used.

10. Are there any hidden easter eggs or references to other Dragon Ball media in the game?

Yes, the game includes various easter eggs and references, such as character interactions and dialogue, paying homage to iconic moments from the Dragon Ball series.

11. Can I play as the Dragon Ball Z villains?

Yes, the game allows players to select and play as both heroes and villains from the Dragon Ball Z universe.

12. Is there a sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2?

No, Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 is the final installment in the Supersonic Warriors series.

13. Can I unlock alternate costumes for characters?

Yes, by completing specific challenges and meeting certain requirements, players can unlock alternate costumes for various characters.

14. Are there any online multiplayer features in the game?

No, the game only offers local wireless multiplayer options and does not support online multiplayer.

15. Can I play Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 on other gaming consoles?

No, Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 is exclusively available for the Nintendo DS platform.

In conclusion, Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 offers an exhilarating fighting experience for fans of the series. By utilizing Action Replay codes, players can enhance their gameplay and unlock additional content. With its unique story mode, diverse character roster, and interactive environments, the game provides hours of entertainment. Whether battling alone or challenging friends in multiplayer mode, Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors 2 is a must-play for any Dragon Ball Z enthusiast.





