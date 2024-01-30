Eagles 53 Man Roster 2015



The Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster for the 2015 season was an intriguing mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents. Under the guidance of head coach Chip Kelly, the team was known for its fast-paced offense and aggressive defensive play. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Eagles’ roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, along with answering fifteen common questions about the team.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Versatility in the Offensive Line: One of the standout features of the Eagles’ roster was the versatility of their offensive line. Several players, such as Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Allen Barbre, could seamlessly switch positions, providing flexibility in case of injuries or strategic changes during games. This adaptability was a key aspect of Kelly’s offensive system, which relied heavily on quick decision-making and fluidity.

2. The Dynamic Duo of DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews: The Eagles’ backfield boasted two talented running backs in DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews. Both players had previously enjoyed successful seasons with their respective teams and were expected to form a formidable rushing attack. Although injuries plagued Mathews throughout the season, when healthy, this duo was a force to be reckoned with, adding depth and power to the Eagles’ offense.

3. Defensive Improvements: The Eagles’ defense showed significant improvements in the 2015 season, with the addition of players like Byron Maxwell, Kiko Alonso, and Walter Thurmond. Maxwell, a highly sought-after cornerback, brought his skills from the Seattle Seahawks, while Alonso provided stability at the linebacker position. Thurmond, a former cornerback, transitioned to safety and excelled, showcasing his versatility and football IQ.

4. The Unpredictability of Chip Kelly: Chip Kelly was known for his unconventional coaching methods and willingness to take risks. This unpredictability extended to his roster decisions, with surprising cuts and acquisitions made throughout the season. Kelly’s willingness to make bold moves kept fans and opponents on their toes, making the Eagles an intriguing team to watch.

5. Special Teams Excellence: The Eagles’ special teams unit was a force to be reckoned with in 2015. Led by kicker Cody Parkey and punter Donnie Jones, the team consistently executed successful field goals, extra points, and punts. This reliability put the Eagles in advantageous situations, often pinning opponents deep in their own territory or securing crucial field position.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the starting quarterback for the Eagles in 2015?

Answer: Sam Bradford was the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 season.

2. Did the Eagles have a successful season in 2015?

Answer: The Eagles finished the 2015 season with a record of 7 wins and 9 losses, missing the playoffs. While the season did not meet the team’s expectations, there were notable improvements in certain areas.

3. Who were the key wide receivers on the roster?

Answer: The Eagles’ wide receiver corps in 2015 featured Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor, and Riley Cooper as the primary targets for the quarterbacks.

4. How did the Eagles fare against their division rivals?

Answer: The Eagles had mixed success against their division rivals in 2015. They went 3-3 in games against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins.

5. Which rookie players made an impact on the roster?

Answer: Nelson Agholor, a rookie wide receiver, made an impact on the roster with his speed and route-running abilities. Additionally, defensive back Eric Rowe showed promise with his coverage skills.

6. How did the Eagles’ running game perform in 2015?

Answer: The Eagles’ running game struggled to find consistency in 2015. Although DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews had individual successes, the overall rushing attack fell short of expectations.

7. Who led the Eagles in tackles in 2015?

Answer: Linebacker Jordan Hicks led the Eagles in tackles during the 2015 season. Despite missing a few games due to injury, Hicks made a significant impact when on the field.

8. Did the Eagles have a strong pass rush in 2015?

Answer: The Eagles’ pass rush was a bright spot in 2015, thanks to the contributions of players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Vinny Curry. They collectively recorded a respectable number of sacks and quarterback pressures.

9. How did the Eagles’ offensive line perform in 2015?

Answer: The offensive line had its ups and downs in 2015. While injuries and inconsistent play affected their performance at times, they still managed to provide adequate protection for the quarterbacks and open running lanes.

10. Who was the starting tight end for the Eagles in 2015?

Answer: Brent Celek and Zach Ertz shared the starting tight end duties for the Eagles in 2015. Both players brought different skill sets to the position, with Ertz being more of a receiving threat and Celek excelling in blocking.

11. How did the Eagles’ defense rank in terms of points allowed?

Answer: The Eagles’ defense ranked 28th in the league in terms of points allowed, giving up an average of 26.9 points per game.

12. Did the Eagles have any Pro Bowl selections in 2015?

Answer: The Eagles had two players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015: Fletcher Cox and Darren Sproles.

13. Who was the team’s primary kick returner in 2015?

Answer: Darren Sproles served as the Eagles’ primary kick returner in 2015, showcasing his speed and elusiveness on special teams.

14. How did the Eagles fare in turnover differential in 2015?

Answer: The Eagles finished the 2015 season with a turnover differential of -5, meaning they had five more turnovers than takeaways.

15. What were the expectations for the Eagles heading into the 2015 season?

Answer: The Eagles were expected to be contenders in the NFC East and make a push for the playoffs, given their roster talent and the previous success under Chip Kelly.

Final Thoughts:

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster for the 2015 season was a mix of excitement, versatility, and unpredictability. While the team fell short of expectations, there were notable improvements in various areas, such as the defense and special teams. The Eagles’ roster showcased the potential for success, but ultimately, it required further refinement and adjustments to reach its full potential.



