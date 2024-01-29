

Eagles Playoff Wins Since 2000: A Triumph in the World of Football

Introduction:

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a force to be reckoned with in the National Football League (NFL) since the turn of the millennium. With numerous playoff appearances and memorable victories, the Eagles have solidified their place among the league’s elite teams. In this article, we will delve into the Eagles’ playoff wins since 2000, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to this topic, providing a comprehensive overview of the Eagles’ playoff success.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Eagles’ First Playoff Win of the Millennium:

The Eagles’ first playoff win since 2000 came on January 11, 2002, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. The Eagles won the game 31-9, with quarterback Donovan McNabb throwing for two touchdowns and running for another. This victory was significant as it marked the beginning of a successful playoff run for the Eagles during the early 2000s.

2. The Miracle at the Meadowlands II:

On December 19, 2010, the Eagles faced the New York Giants in a crucial NFC East matchup. Trailing by 21 points with less than eight minutes left in the game, the Eagles orchestrated an incredible comeback led by quarterback Michael Vick. They scored four touchdowns, including a punt return for a touchdown by DeSean Jackson as time expired, resulting in a 38-31 victory. This memorable win showcased the Eagles’ resilience and ability to never give up.

3. Nick Foles’ Super Bowl Heroics:

In the 2017-2018 season, the Eagles made a historic playoff run, culminating in their first-ever Super Bowl win. Quarterback Nick Foles, who had taken over for the injured Carson Wentz, played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ success. Foles delivered exceptional performances throughout the playoffs, including a record-breaking performance in Super Bowl LII, where he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, earning him the game’s MVP honors.

4. The Battle of the Birds:

The Eagles’ playoff rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons has been intense over the years. In the divisional round of the 2002 playoffs, the Eagles faced off against the Falcons in a game that would go down in history. With the Falcons leading 20-6 in the fourth quarter, the Eagles staged a comeback, scoring two touchdowns to win the game 20-17. This victory propelled the Eagles to their first NFC Championship Game since 1980.

5. The Double Doink:

In the 2018-2019 season, the Eagles faced the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round. With seconds left on the clock and the Bears leading by one point, the Eagles attempted a field goal for the win. As the ball sailed through the uprights, Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey’s kick was partially blocked, hitting the goalpost twice before bouncing out. This miss, aptly named the “Double Doink,” secured the Eagles’ 16-15 victory, sending them to the next round.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many playoff wins have the Eagles had since 2000?

The Eagles have had 15 playoff wins since 2000.

2. What is the Eagles’ overall playoff record since 2000?

The Eagles’ overall playoff record since 2000 is 15 wins and 14 losses.

3. How many Super Bowl appearances have the Eagles made since 2000?

The Eagles have made three Super Bowl appearances since 2000, winning one (Super Bowl LII).

4. Who has been the Eagles’ most successful quarterback in the playoffs since 2000?

Nick Foles is widely regarded as the Eagles’ most successful quarterback in the playoffs since 2000.

5. How many times have the Eagles faced the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl since 2000?

The Eagles faced the New England Patriots once in the Super Bowl since 2000, during Super Bowl LII.

6. Who was the head coach during the Eagles’ first playoff win since 2000?

The head coach during the Eagles’ first playoff win since 2000 was Andy Reid.

7. How many NFC Championship Games have the Eagles reached since 2000?

The Eagles have reached the NFC Championship Game five times since 2000.

8. Who is the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher in the playoffs since 2000?

LeSean McCoy is the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher in the playoffs since 2000.

9. How many times have the Eagles won the NFC East division since 2000?

The Eagles have won the NFC East division six times since 2000.

10. Who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII for the Eagles?

Zach Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII for the Eagles.

11. Who was the opposing team’s quarterback during the “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” game?

Eli Manning was the opposing team’s quarterback during the “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” game.

12. How many times have the Eagles faced the Atlanta Falcons in the playoffs since 2000?

The Eagles have faced the Atlanta Falcons four times in the playoffs since 2000.

13. Who was the head coach during the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in the 2017-2018 season?

Doug Pederson was the head coach during the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in the 2017-2018 season.

14. How many points did the Eagles score in their first playoff win since 2000?

The Eagles scored 31 points in their first playoff win since 2000.

15. Who was the opposing team’s quarterback during the “Double Doink” game?

Mitchell Trubisky was the opposing team’s quarterback during the “Double Doink” game.

Final Thoughts:

The Eagles’ playoff wins since 2000 demonstrate their resilience, determination, and ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. From thrilling comebacks to historic Super Bowl triumphs, the Eagles have captured the hearts of football fans worldwide. As the team continues to build on their legacy, Eagles fans eagerly await the next chapter in their playoff success story.



