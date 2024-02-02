

Eagles Wins And Losses 2014: A Look Back at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Performance

The Philadelphia Eagles had an eventful season in 2014, showcasing their strengths and weaknesses on the field. With a record of 10 wins and 6 losses, they secured a spot in the playoffs, but fell short of their ultimate goal. In this article, we will delve into the Eagles’ wins and losses of the 2014 season, highlighting their key performances, interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions fans may have had.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Offense: The 2014 Eagles’ offense was one to remember. Led by head coach Chip Kelly’s innovative play-calling, the team set a franchise record for total yards in a season with 6,676 yards. Their high-octane offense averaged 29.6 points per game, making them one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

2. LeSean McCoy’s Dominance: Running back LeSean McCoy had a spectacular season, rushing for 1,319 yards and five touchdowns. He led the league in rushing yards, securing his second rushing title in three years. McCoy’s elusive running style and ability to break tackles made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

3. The Nick Foles Story: Quarterback Nick Foles had a rollercoaster season in 2014. After an outstanding 2013 campaign, expectations were high for Foles. However, he struggled with consistency and suffered a broken collarbone mid-season, sidelining him for several games. Although his performances were not at the same level as the previous year, Foles still managed to throw for 2,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

4. Darren Sproles’ Impact: Acquiring Darren Sproles from the New Orleans Saints proved to be a brilliant move for the Eagles. Sproles excelled both as a running back and a return specialist, providing an additional dimension to the team’s offense. He contributed 329 rushing yards, 387 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns.

5. Defense Woes: While the Eagles’ offense thrived, their defense struggled at times. They allowed an average of 25 points per game, ranking in the bottom half of the league. The team’s lack of consistency on defense often put added pressure on their offense to outscore opponents.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did the Eagles perform in the playoffs? The Eagles made it to the playoffs but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the New Orleans Saints. The game ended with a score of 26-24 in favor of the Saints.

2. Who were the key players on the Eagles’ offense in 2014? LeSean McCoy, Jeremy Maclin, and Darren Sproles were vital contributors to the team’s offensive success. McCoy led the league in rushing yards, Maclin recorded over 1,300 receiving yards, and Sproles provided versatility and big-play ability.

3. What were the Eagles’ strengths in the 2014 season? The Eagles’ strengths were their explosive offense, particularly their rushing attack, and their ability to accumulate yards at a rapid pace. They also had a strong special teams unit, with Darren Sproles making significant contributions.

4. Where did the Eagles struggle during the season? The team’s defense was their biggest weakness. They struggled to consistently stop opponents and gave up too many points. Injuries to key defensive players also hampered their performance.

5. What were some memorable games from the 2014 season? The Eagles had several thrilling games that season. One notable game was their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which they won 45-21. LeSean McCoy had a career day, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Another memorable game was their Week 3 contest against the Washington Redskins, where they came back from a 17-point deficit to win in the final minutes.

6. Did the Eagles have any notable rookies in 2014? Yes, wide receiver Jordan Matthews had an impressive rookie season. He recorded 872 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a future star in the league.

7. How did the Eagles fare against their division rivals in 2014? The Eagles had mixed results against their division rivals. They split their series with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins, winning two games and losing two in each matchup.

8. Did the Eagles have any Pro Bowl selections in 2014? Yes, LeSean McCoy, Jason Peters, and Connor Barwin were selected to the Pro Bowl that year. McCoy and Peters had standout seasons, while Barwin contributed with 14.5 sacks.

9. What were the Eagles’ biggest weaknesses on defense? The Eagles struggled with their secondary, often allowing big plays and struggling to defend deep passes. Their lack of consistent pass rush also hurt their ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

10. How did Chip Kelly’s innovative offense impact the team’s performance? Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense revolutionized the team’s play style. The Eagles’ fast-paced attack often caught opponents off guard and allowed them to accumulate yards and points at a rapid pace. However, the high tempo also put pressure on the defense, leading to fatigue and struggles in close games.

11. Did the Eagles have any notable injuries during the season? Yes, the Eagles suffered several key injuries throughout the 2014 season. Quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone, running back Darren Sproles dealt with a knee injury, and linebacker DeMeco Ryans suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

12. How did the Eagles fare in close games? The Eagles had mixed results in close games. They won some nail-biters, showcasing their ability to come through in clutch moments. However, they also lost games in the final minutes due to defensive breakdowns or missed opportunities.

13. What changes did the Eagles make in the offseason following the 2014 season? The Eagles made several significant changes in the offseason. They traded quarterback Nick Foles to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for Sam Bradford, signed cornerback Byron Maxwell in free agency, and made multiple draft picks to bolster their defense.

14. Did the Eagles make the playoffs in subsequent seasons? The Eagles made the playoffs in 2013 and 2018 but failed to secure a playoff berth in the seasons following their 2014 campaign.

15. What lessons can be learned from the Eagles’ 2014 season? The 2014 season taught the Eagles the importance of a balanced team. While their offense was explosive, their defense lacked consistency, highlighting the need for a well-rounded roster. It also emphasized the significance of staying healthy, as key injuries to key players hindered their performance.

In conclusion, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2014 season was characterized by an explosive offense, notable individual performances, defensive struggles, and a playoff run that fell short. While the team showcased their strengths and weaknesses, it was clear that improvements were needed to achieve sustained success. The 2014 season serves as a reminder that building a well-rounded team and staying healthy are crucial elements in the pursuit of championship glory.



