

Easiest Guitar Songs For Beginners Chords: 9 Song Examples to Get You Started in 2024

Learning to play the guitar can be an exciting and fulfilling journey. As a beginner, it’s important to start with easy songs that allow you to familiarize yourself with basic chords and strumming patterns. In this article, we will explore nine of the easiest guitar songs for beginners, along with interesting details about each song to keep you engaged and motivated in your musical endeavors.

1. “Wonderwall” by Oasis

Released in 1995, “Wonderwall” has become an iconic song that is often associated with beginner guitar players. The song primarily uses four chords – Em7, G, Dsus4, and A7sus4 – making it a great starting point for beginners. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics make it a crowd favorite at campfires and acoustic jam sessions.

2. “Horse with No Name” by America

This classic song from 1971 is perfect for beginners due to its simple chord progression of Em, D6/9, and A7sus4. “Horse with No Name” showcases the power of repetition and simplicity, allowing beginners to focus on their strumming technique and chord transitions.

3. “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s timeless folk anthem, released in 1962, is an excellent choice for beginners. The song revolves around three basic chords – G, C, and D – and offers an opportunity to practice your fingerpicking skills. Its thought-provoking lyrics and melodic structure make it an enduring favorite for guitarists of all levels.

4. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan

Another Bob Dylan classic, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is a must-learn song for beginners. This emotional ballad, released in 1973, features four simple chords – G, D, Am7, and C – that are repeated throughout the song. The song’s gentle strumming pattern and accessible chord progression make it an ideal choice for beginners.

5. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“I’m Yours,” released in 2008, is a feel-good hit that is loved by audiences of all ages. With four basic chords – C, G, Am, and F – this song offers beginners an opportunity to practice their chord transitions and experiment with different strumming patterns. Its positive vibe and catchy melody make it a great addition to any beginner’s repertoire.

6. “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

This classic folk song, popularized by The Animals in 1964, is a great introduction to fingerstyle guitar playing. “House of the Rising Sun” primarily uses Am, C, D, F, and E chords, allowing beginners to practice barre chords and develop their fingerpicking technique. The song’s haunting melody and captivating story make it a timeless favorite.

7. “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

Released in 1967, “Brown Eyed Girl” is a fun and upbeat song that is perfect for beginners. The song’s chord progression – G, C, D, and E minor – is relatively simple, allowing beginners to focus on their strumming technique and rhythm. Its catchy chorus and nostalgic lyrics make it a crowd-pleaser at any gathering.

8. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

“Wish You Were Here” is a classic rock ballad that was released in 1975. While the song may seem daunting at first, it primarily revolves around four chords – Em7, G, A7sus4, and C – making it accessible for beginners. This song is an excellent opportunity to practice your fingerpicking skills and explore different strumming patterns.

9. “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s

This heartfelt acoustic ballad, released in 2006, is a popular choice among beginner guitarists. “Hey There Delilah” primarily uses four chords – D, Bm, G, and A – which are played in a repetitive pattern throughout the song. Its simple yet beautiful melody and relatable lyrics make it an ideal choice for beginners.

Now, let’s address some common questions beginners often have:

Q1. How long does it take to learn these songs?

A1. The time it takes to learn these songs will vary depending on your dedication and practice routine. With consistent practice, you can expect to play these songs confidently within a few weeks or months.

Q2. Should I learn to read sheet music before attempting these songs?

A2. These songs can be learned using chord charts or guitar tabs, which are easier to understand for beginners. Learning to read sheet music can be helpful in the long run, but it is not a prerequisite for playing these songs.

Q3. What is the best way to practice these songs?

A3. Start by practicing each song’s chord progression slowly and gradually increase the tempo as you become comfortable. Focus on clean chord changes and strumming patterns, and don’t hesitate to break down challenging sections into smaller parts for better mastery.

Q4. Can I use a pick or should I play these songs with my fingers?

A4. You can use either a pick or your fingers, depending on your preference. Experiment with both techniques and choose the one that feels most comfortable to you.

Q5. Are these songs suitable for acoustic or electric guitar?

A5. While these songs are often played on acoustic guitars, they can also be adapted for electric guitar. Experiment with different tones and effects to make them suit your instrument of choice.

Q6. Can I sing along while playing these songs?

A6. Absolutely! Singing along while playing the guitar is a great way to improve your sense of rhythm and timing. Don’t be afraid to add your own personal touch to the songs.

Q7. How can I improve my chord transitions?

A7. Practice is key. Start by practicing chord changes slowly and gradually increase your speed. Focus on accuracy and aim for smooth transitions between chords.

Q8. What if I’m struggling with a particular chord?

A8. If you’re having trouble with a specific chord, isolate it and practice transitioning to and from that chord. You can also try different fingerings or seek guidance from a guitar teacher or online tutorials.

Q9. Can I play these songs with friends or in a band?

A9. Absolutely! These songs are widely recognized, and playing them with friends or in a band can be a great way to enhance your musical experience. Collaborating with others will also help you develop your sense of timing and learn how to play in sync with other musicians.

Q10. Are there any alternative chords I can use for these songs?

A10. While the songs mentioned here primarily use specific chords, feel free to experiment with different chord voicings or variations to make the songs sound unique to your playing style.

Q11. Is it important to memorize all the chords before attempting these songs?

A11. Memorizing chords is essential, but you can start by learning the chords used in a specific song and gradually expand your chord vocabulary as you progress.

Q12. Should I learn to play these songs by ear or rely on tabs?

A12. Both methods have their advantages. Learning to play by ear can enhance your musical ear and understanding, while using tabs can provide a visual guide for beginners. It’s recommended to use a combination of both to build a well-rounded skill set.

Q13. Can I play these songs on a left-handed guitar?

A13. Absolutely! Left-handed guitarists can play these songs by flipping the chord fingerings horizontally or restringing the guitar to accommodate their playing style.

Q14. How often should I practice these songs?

A14. Consistency is key. Aim to practice at least 15-30 minutes every day to build muscle memory and reinforce your progress.

Q15. What are some tips to improve my strumming technique?

A15. Start by practicing basic strumming patterns, focusing on maintaining a steady rhythm. Experiment with dynamics, accents, and muting techniques to add variety to your strumming.

Q16. Can I play these songs on a nylon-stringed guitar?

A16. Absolutely! While these songs are often associated with steel-stringed acoustic guitars, they can be played on nylon-stringed guitars as well. The choice of guitar will slightly alter the overall sound but won’t impact the playability of the songs.

Q17. What is the best way to stay motivated while learning these songs?

A17. Set small goals, celebrate your achievements, and keep in mind that progress takes time. Surround yourself with like-minded musicians, seek inspiration from your favorite guitarists, and enjoy the process of learning and playing music.

In conclusion, learning to play the guitar can be an incredibly rewarding experience. By starting with these nine easiest guitar songs for beginners, you’ll build a solid foundation of chords and strumming patterns. Remember to practice consistently, be patient with yourself, and most importantly, have fun along the way. Happy playing!



