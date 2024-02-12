

Easy Blues Songs For Guitar: 9 Song Examples

Blues music is the backbone of many popular genres, and learning to play blues songs on the guitar is a great way to develop your skills and understanding of the instrument. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player looking to expand your repertoire, these easy blues songs will get you started on your blues journey. In this article, we will explore nine blues songs that are perfect for guitarists of all levels, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Sweet Home Chicago” by Robert Johnson (1936)

This classic blues tune is a must-know for any guitarist. It features a simple chord progression in the key of E, and the iconic riff is instantly recognizable. Robert Johnson’s original recording has a raw and gritty feel to it, capturing the essence of the blues.

2. “Cross Road Blues” by Robert Johnson (1936)

Another Robert Johnson masterpiece, “Cross Road Blues” is a haunting blues song with a hypnotic guitar riff. It is played in the key of A and incorporates elements of Delta blues, making it a great song to practice your fingerpicking technique.

3. “Stormy Monday” by T-Bone Walker (1947)

T-Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday” is a slow blues ballad that showcases the expressive side of blues guitar playing. It features soulful bends, smooth chord progressions, and tasteful licks. This song is a perfect example of the emotional depth that can be achieved with the blues.

4. “Born Under A Bad Sign” by Albert King (1967)

“Born Under A Bad Sign” is a blues standard made famous by Albert King. It is played in the key of C and features a memorable guitar riff that sets the tone for the entire song. The song’s lyrics and melody perfectly capture the essence of the blues, making it a timeless classic.

5. “The Thrill Is Gone” by B.B. King (1970)

B.B. King’s “The Thrill Is Gone” is a blues masterpiece that showcases his incredible guitar skills and soulful vocals. It is played in the key of B minor and features a memorable guitar solo that is both melodic and expressive. This song is a perfect example of the power of the blues to convey deep emotions.

6. “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan (1983)

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” is a high-energy blues song that is guaranteed to get your fingers moving. It is played in the key of E and features a catchy guitar riff that is both bluesy and infectious. This song is a great example of how blues music can be both fun and challenging to play.

7. “Red House” by Jimi Hendrix (1967)

“Red House” is a blues standard written by Jimi Hendrix. It is played in the key of Bb and features a slow and soulful guitar solo that is both melodic and expressive. This song is a perfect example of Hendrix’s unique style and his ability to fuse blues and rock music seamlessly.

8. “Before You Accuse Me” by Eric Clapton (1989)

Eric Clapton’s “Before You Accuse Me” is a classic blues song that is played in the key of E. It features a catchy guitar riff and a straightforward chord progression, making it a great song for beginners to learn. Clapton’s smooth vocals and tasteful guitar playing make this song a joy to listen to.

9. “Dust My Broom” by Elmore James (1951)

“Dust My Broom” is a blues standard written by Robert Johnson but popularized by Elmore James. It is played in the key of E and features a slide guitar riff that is instantly recognizable. This song is a great example of how the blues can be played with a slide, adding a unique and distinctive sound to the music.

Common Questions About Easy Blues Songs For Guitar

1. What are some good blues songs for beginners?

– Some good blues songs for beginners include “Sweet Home Chicago,” “Before You Accuse Me,” and “Dust My Broom.”

2. What is the easiest blues song to play on guitar?

– “Sweet Home Chicago” is considered one of the easiest blues songs to play on guitar due to its simple chord progression and recognizable riff.

3. What key is most blues music played in?

– Blues music is most commonly played in keys such as E, A, and B.

4. Do I need to know how to play the blues scale to play blues songs?

– Knowing the blues scale can be helpful, but it is not strictly necessary to play blues songs. Many blues songs use simple chord progressions that can be played using basic open chords.

5. Can I play blues songs on an acoustic guitar?

– Absolutely! Blues can be played on both acoustic and electric guitars. Many blues legends started out playing on acoustic guitars before transitioning to electric.

6. Are there any specific techniques I should learn to play blues songs?

– Some common techniques used in blues guitar playing include bending strings, vibrato, slides, and hammer-ons/pull-offs. These techniques can add expression and depth to your playing.

7. How can I improve my blues guitar playing?

– Practice regularly, listen to blues music, study the playing styles of blues guitarists, and experiment with different techniques and improvisation.

8. Can I play blues songs on a beginner-level guitar?

– Yes, you can play blues songs on a beginner-level guitar. The most important thing is to have a guitar that is properly set up and in good playing condition.

9. Are there any online resources that can help me learn blues songs?

– Yes, there are many online resources such as video tutorials, tabs, and backing tracks available to help you learn blues songs. Websites like YouTube and Ultimate Guitar are great places to start.

10. Can I play blues songs without a band?

– Absolutely! Blues can be played solo on the guitar, and many blues songs were originally performed by solo artists. You can also use backing tracks or jam along with recordings to simulate a band experience.

11. How long does it take to learn to play blues songs on the guitar?

– The time it takes to learn to play blues songs on the guitar varies from person to person. With regular practice and dedication, you can start playing simple blues songs within a few months.

12. Can I improvise while playing blues songs?

– Yes, improvisation is a key aspect of blues guitar playing. Once you have a good understanding of the basics, you can start experimenting with your own licks and solos.

13. Can I use a guitar pick to play blues songs?

– While many blues guitarists prefer to use their fingers for a more nuanced tone, using a guitar pick is also common. It ultimately depends on your personal preference and the sound you want to achieve.

14. Are there any famous blues guitarists I should listen to for inspiration?

– Some famous blues guitarists you should listen to for inspiration include B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix.

15. What is the 12-bar blues progression?

– The 12-bar blues progression is a common chord progression used in blues music. It typically follows a I-IV-V pattern, where the chords are played for four bars each.

16. Can I play blues songs in different keys?

– Yes, you can play blues songs in different keys by simply transposing the chords and scales to the desired key. This can be done using a capo or by changing the fingerings on the guitar.

17. Can I create my own blues songs?

– Absolutely! Once you have a good understanding of the structure and techniques used in blues music, you can start creating your own blues songs. It is a great way to express your creativity and make the music your own.

In conclusion, learning to play blues songs on the guitar is a rewarding experience that allows you to explore the rich traditions of this timeless genre. By starting with these easy blues songs, you can develop your skills and understanding of the blues, while also honing your guitar technique. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, these songs will provide a solid foundation for your blues journey. So grab your guitar, hit the strings, and let the blues take you on a musical adventure.

Final Thoughts:

Playing blues songs on the guitar is a journey that never ends. The more you practice, the more you discover new techniques, licks, and styles. The blues is a genre that allows for endless improvisation and personal expression, making it a favorite among guitar players worldwide. So, keep exploring, keep learning, and most importantly, keep playing the blues. In the year 2024, let your guitar be your guide as you navigate the vast world of blues music. Happy playing!



