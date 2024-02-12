[ad_1]

Easy Guitar Songs Tabs For Beginners: 9 Song Examples to Get You Started in 2024

Learning to play the guitar is an exciting journey that opens up a world of musical possibilities. As a beginner, it is essential to start with easy guitar songs that are not only enjoyable but also help you develop fundamental techniques. In this article, we will explore nine popular songs with their corresponding tabs that are perfect for beginners in the year 2024. Let’s dive in!

1. “Wonderwall” by Oasis

Released in 1995, “Wonderwall” has become an anthem for aspiring guitarists. The song features simple chord progressions that are easy to grasp. The main chords used in this song are Em7, G, Dsus4, and A7sus4. By practicing these chords, you’ll not only learn a classic song but also develop your strumming and fingerpicking skills.

2. “Horse with No Name” by America

This iconic folk-rock tune from 1971 is an excellent choice for beginners. With just two chords – Em and D6/9 – you can easily capture the essence of “Horse with No Name.” The song’s repetitive nature allows you to focus on your strumming pattern and timing, making it an ideal choice for honing your rhythm skills.

3. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

“Wish You Were Here” is a timeless masterpiece that showcases the emotional power of the guitar. The song mainly revolves around four chords – G, Em7, A7sus4, and C – which are relatively easy to play. In addition to practicing chord changes, this song will help you develop your picking technique and dynamics.

4. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day

As one of Green Day’s most popular songs, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” offers a great opportunity for beginners to learn power chords. The main power chord progression consists of B5, F#5, G#5, and E5. By mastering power chords, you’ll be able to play countless rock songs in the future.

5. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is a beautiful ballad that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song primarily uses the chords C, Am, F, G, and E7, making it accessible for beginners. By practicing these chords and experimenting with strumming patterns, you’ll be able to convey the song’s heartfelt emotions.

6. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“I’m Yours” is a catchy and upbeat song that gained immense popularity when it was released in 2008. The song revolves around four chords – G, D, Em, and C – which are commonly used in many pop songs. By mastering these chords and the song’s strumming pattern, you’ll have a great foundation for playing contemporary music.

7. “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King

Released in 1961, “Stand by Me” is a timeless classic that has been covered by countless artists. The song primarily uses four chords – C, Am, F, and G – which are essential for every beginner guitarist to learn. By practicing these chords and adding simple embellishments, you’ll be able to capture the song’s soulful vibe.

8. “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s

This romantic acoustic ballad gained massive popularity in 2006 and remains a favorite among beginners. The song revolves around four chords – D, A, Bm, and G – which are relatively easy to play. By practicing these chords and incorporating fingerpicking, you’ll be able to recreate the song’s intimate atmosphere.

9. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Sweet Home Alabama” is a Southern rock anthem that never fails to get people singing along. The song primarily uses three chords – D, C, and G – making it an excellent choice for beginners. By mastering these chords and learning the iconic intro riff, you’ll have a crowd-pleasing song in your repertoire.

Now, let’s address some common questions beginners may have:

Q1: How long does it take to learn these songs?

A1: The learning process varies from person to person. With regular practice, you’ll start playing these songs confidently within a few weeks or months.

Q2: Do I need to know how to read sheet music?

A2: No, all the songs mentioned here can be learned using guitar tabs, which are a simplified form of sheet music.

Q3: Can I play these songs on an electric guitar?

A3: Absolutely! While some of these songs are originally played on an acoustic guitar, they can be easily adapted to the electric guitar.

Q4: Should I use a pick or my fingers to strum?

A4: It depends on your preference. Using a pick provides a brighter sound, while using your fingers gives a softer and more intimate tone.

Q5: How often should I practice?

A5: Consistency is key. Aim for at least 15-30 minutes of focused practice every day for optimal progress.

Q6: Are these songs suitable for children learning guitar?

A6: Yes, these songs are beginner-friendly and can be enjoyed by guitar learners of all ages.

Q7: Can I sing along while playing these songs?

A7: Absolutely! Singing along while playing guitar is a great way to develop your musicality.

Q8: Should I learn to play chords or melodies first?

A8: It’s recommended to start with chords as they form the backbone of most songs. Once comfortable, you can explore melodies and solos.

Q9: Can I record myself playing these songs?

A9: Yes, recording yourself playing is an excellent way to track your progress and identify areas for improvement.

Q10: How can I make the chord changes smoother?

A10: Practice each chord change slowly, ensuring that each finger finds its position before moving to the next chord. Gradually increase your speed as you become more comfortable.

Q11: Can I play these songs without a capo?

A11: Yes, all the songs can be played without a capo. However, using a capo can help you match the original key if you want to play along with the recording.

Q12: Should I learn music theory alongside these songs?

A12: While not necessary, learning basic music theory can enhance your understanding of the songs and help you progress as a musician.

Q13: Can I play these songs with friends in a band setting?

A13: Absolutely! These songs are often played in bands and are a great way to collaborate with fellow musicians.

Q14: What if I find some chords challenging to play?

A14: Don’t get discouraged! Keep practicing and start with songs that have simpler chord progressions. With time, you’ll be able to tackle more complex chords.

Q15: Can I find video tutorials for these songs?

A15: Yes, there are plenty of video tutorials available online that can guide you through the process of learning these songs.

Q16: Should I learn to read guitar tabs?

A16: Yes, learning to read guitar tabs will open up a vast library of songs that you can learn easily.

Q17: What’s the most important thing when learning to play guitar?

A17: Enjoy the process! Learning the guitar is a journey, and staying motivated and having fun will help you progress faster.

In conclusion, these nine easy guitar songs tabs for beginners will provide you with a solid foundation to embark on your musical journey in 2024. Remember to practice regularly, stay motivated, and have fun along the way. Happy strumming!

