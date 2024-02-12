

Easy Metal Songs For Guitar in 2024: 9 Song Examples and Interesting Details

Metal music has always been synonymous with heavy guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and powerful vocals. If you’re a beginner guitarist who aspires to play metal, you might be looking for some easy songs to get started. In this article, we’ll explore nine easy metal songs for guitar in 2024, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica (1991)

“Enter Sandman” is a timeless classic by Metallica that showcases their signature brand of heavy metal. With its iconic opening riff and catchy chorus, this song is a must-know for any aspiring metal guitarist. Its moderate tempo and straightforward structure make it an ideal choice for beginners.

2. “Breaking the Law” by Judas Priest (1980)

Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” is a staple in the metal genre. The song’s main riff is relatively simple yet highly effective, making it perfect for beginners. As you progress, you can also explore the song’s melodic solo sections, which will help you develop your lead guitar skills.

3. “Symphony of Destruction” by Megadeth (1992)

“Symphony of Destruction” is a fast-paced metal anthem by Megadeth. While the song’s rhythm sections might be challenging for beginners, it offers an excellent opportunity to practice palm muting and alternate picking techniques. As you master these techniques, you’ll be able to replicate the song’s heavy and aggressive sound.

4. “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne (1980)

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” features one of the most recognizable guitar riffs in metal history. This song is a great introduction to power chords and offers a chance to explore different techniques such as bending and vibrato. Additionally, the song’s solo section is a fantastic opportunity to practice your shredding skills.

5. “Ace of Spades” by Motörhead (1980)

With its relentless energy and aggressive guitar playing, “Ace of Spades” by Motörhead is a perfect choice for beginners looking to dive into the world of metal. The song’s main riff is relatively simple to play, yet it captures the essence of Motörhead’s fast-paced and raw sound.

6. “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath (1970)

“Iron Man” is a pioneering metal song by Black Sabbath that showcases the band’s dark and heavy sound. The main riff of this song is relatively easy to learn and is an excellent opportunity to practice power chords. As you progress, you can also explore the song’s melodic solo sections, which will help you develop your phrasing and bending techniques.

7. “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath (1970)

Another classic from Black Sabbath, “Paranoid,” is a relatively simple yet iconic metal song. The main riff is instantly recognizable and is a perfect introduction to palm muting and power chords. The song’s solo section is also a great way to practice your bending and vibrato techniques.

8. “Walk” by Pantera (1992)

Pantera’s “Walk” is a groove-laden metal anthem that showcases the band’s heavy and aggressive sound. The song’s main riff is relatively simple and provides an excellent opportunity to practice palm muting and alternate picking. Additionally, the song’s solo section is a great way to explore techniques such as pinch harmonics and string bending.

9. “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden (1983)

“The Trooper” by Iron Maiden features iconic guitar harmonies and fast-paced riffing. While the song’s rhythm sections might be challenging for beginners, it offers an excellent opportunity to practice alternate picking and develop your sense of timing. As you progress, you can also explore the song’s melodic guitar solos, which are a trademark of Iron Maiden’s sound.

Common Questions About Easy Metal Songs for Guitar:

1. Are these songs suitable for beginners?

Yes, these songs are specifically chosen for beginners who are interested in playing metal.

2. Do I need any specific gear to play these songs?

No, these songs can be played on any standard electric guitar and amplifier.

3. How long will it take to learn these songs?

The time required to learn these songs depends on your dedication and practice routine. With consistent practice, you should be able to play them within a few weeks or months.

4. Can I play these songs on an acoustic guitar?

While some of these songs can be played on an acoustic guitar, they are best suited for electric guitars due to their heavy sound.

5. Are there any specific techniques I need to learn?

Most of these songs will help you develop techniques such as power chords, palm muting, alternate picking, bending, and vibrato.

6. What are some good resources to learn these songs?

You can find guitar tabs and video tutorials for these songs on various online platforms, such as YouTube and guitar tab websites.

7. Can I modify these songs to suit my playing style?

Absolutely! Once you have learned the basics of these songs, feel free to add your personal touches and modify them to suit your playing style.

8. What if I struggle with a particular song?

If you find a particular song challenging, break it down into smaller sections and practice them individually. Slow down the tempo and gradually increase it as you become more comfortable.

9. Are there any other easy metal songs I can learn?

Certainly! The metal genre offers a vast array of easy songs for beginners. Explore bands such as Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica for more options.

10. Can I learn these songs by ear?

While learning songs by ear is an excellent skill to develop, it might be challenging for beginners. Utilize online resources, such as guitar tabs and tutorials, to make the learning process easier.

11. How can I improve my guitar playing speed?

To improve your speed, practice with a metronome at a comfortable tempo and gradually increase the speed over time. Focus on clean and accurate playing rather than sacrificing technique for speed.

12. Is it necessary to learn music theory to play metal?

While music theory can be beneficial, it is not necessary to play metal. However, having a basic understanding of scales and chords will enhance your playing and improvisation skills.

13. Can I play these songs with a band?

Absolutely! These songs are commonly played in bands, and learning them will prepare you for playing with other musicians.

14. How can I develop my own metal guitar style?

To develop your own style, listen to a wide range of metal guitarists and incorporate elements that resonate with you. Experiment with different techniques, tones, and songwriting approaches to create your unique sound.

15. How important is proper technique in metal guitar playing?

Proper technique is crucial in metal guitar playing to ensure clean and precise execution of heavy riffs and fast solos. Focus on developing a solid foundation of technique to enhance your playing in the long run.

16. Should I learn to read sheet music for playing metal?

While learning to read sheet music can be beneficial, it is not essential for playing metal. Most metal guitarists rely on guitar tabs and ear training to learn songs.

17. What should I do after mastering these songs?

After mastering these songs, you can continue to explore more challenging metal songs, experiment with different sub-genres, and start writing your own original metal compositions.

Final Thoughts:

Learning to play metal songs on the guitar is an exciting journey that requires dedication and practice. The nine easy metal songs mentioned in this article, along with their interesting details, provide a solid foundation for beginners in the year 2024. Remember to focus on technique, have fun, and don’t be afraid to put your own unique spin on these songs. With time and effort, you’ll be shredding like a pro and creating your own metal masterpieces. Rock on!



