Ed Howard Pittsburgh Steelers 1979



Ed Howard: The Unsung Hero of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 1979 Triumph

The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s were a powerhouse in the National Football League (NFL). Led by their legendary coach Chuck Noll and the “Steel Curtain” defense, the team won four Super Bowl championships in a span of six years. While names like Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris often steal the spotlight, another player who played a significant role in the Steelers’ success was Ed Howard. In this article, we will explore the intriguing story of Ed Howard, his contributions to the Steelers, and some interesting facts and tricks related to his career.

Interesting Facts about Ed Howard:

1. Ed Howard was a versatile player: While primarily known as a safety, Ed Howard was a versatile athlete who could play various positions in the secondary. He had the ability to cover receivers effectively and was also an exceptional tackler. This versatility made him a valuable asset to the Steelers’ defense.

2. He was a late-round draft pick: Ed Howard was not a highly touted prospect coming out of college. In fact, he was selected in the ninth round of the 1977 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being a late-round pick, he quickly proved his worth and earned a spot on the team’s roster.

3. Howard’s impact extended beyond statistics: Although Ed Howard’s stats may not jump off the page, his impact on the field was immeasurable. His ability to read plays, anticipate routes, and make crucial tackles often disrupted opposing offenses and allowed his teammates to make big plays. His contributions were often overshadowed by the more prominent names on the team, but his teammates and coaches recognized his importance.

4. He played alongside the renowned Steel Curtain defense: Ed Howard had the privilege of playing alongside some of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. The “Steel Curtain” defense, which included Hall of Famers like Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Joe Greene, and Mel Blount, was known for its dominance and intimidation. Howard’s ability to seamlessly fit into this formidable defense speaks volumes about his talent and football acumen.

5. Ed Howard’s career was cut short by injury: Unfortunately, Ed Howard’s promising career was cut short due to a severe knee injury. After playing just four seasons in the NFL, he was forced to retire prematurely. Despite his early departure from the game, his impact on the Steelers’ success cannot be understated.

Tricks to Emulate Ed Howard’s Success:

1. Study the game: Ed Howard’s success can be attributed, in part, to his deep understanding of the game. To emulate his success, aspiring football players should dedicate time to studying film, understanding offensive schemes, and learning the intricacies of their position.

2. Be versatile: As mentioned earlier, Ed Howard’s versatility was one of his greatest strengths. By being proficient in multiple positions, players increase their value to the team and provide coaches with more options. Developing skills in different areas of the game can lead to increased playing time and opportunities to make an impact.

3. Master the fundamentals: While flashy plays often grab headlines, mastering the fundamentals of the game is crucial for long-term success. Ed Howard was an exceptional tackler and had a keen understanding of proper technique. By focusing on the basics, aspiring players can build a solid foundation for their careers.

4. Develop strong football instincts: Ed Howard’s ability to read plays and anticipate routes was a major factor in his success. Developing strong football instincts can give players an edge on the field. This can be achieved through experience, film study, and a deep passion for the game.

5. Show resilience: Ed Howard’s career may have been cut short by injury, but he showed resilience throughout his football journey. Persevering through setbacks and maintaining a positive mindset is crucial for overcoming challenges in the sport. Emulating Howard’s resilience can help players bounce back from adversity and achieve their goals.

Common Questions about Ed Howard:

1. When was Ed Howard born?

Ed Howard was born on November 13, 1954.

2. Which college did Ed Howard attend?

Ed Howard attended Morgan State University in Maryland.

3. What position did Ed Howard primarily play?

Ed Howard primarily played as a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. How many Super Bowl championships did Ed Howard win with the Steelers?

Ed Howard won two Super Bowl championships with the Steelers, in 1978 and 1979.

5. What was Ed Howard’s career-ending injury?

Ed Howard suffered a severe knee injury that ultimately forced him to retire.

6. Did Ed Howard play for any other NFL teams?

No, Ed Howard only played for the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his NFL career.

7. What was Ed Howard’s jersey number?

Ed Howard wore jersey number 37 during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

8. Did Ed Howard receive any individual accolades during his career?

While Ed Howard did not receive any individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections or All-Pro nominations, his contributions to the Steelers’ defense were invaluable.

9. What made Ed Howard such a valuable player for the Steelers?

Ed Howard’s versatility, football instincts, and ability to read plays made him a valuable asset to the Steelers’ defense. He played a significant role in disrupting opposing offenses and allowing his teammates to shine.

10. How many seasons did Ed Howard play in the NFL?

Ed Howard played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

11. What did Ed Howard do after retiring from football?

After retiring from football, Ed Howard pursued a career in coaching. He worked as an assistant coach at various colleges and also served as a scout for NFL teams.

12. Is Ed Howard still involved in football?

As of the latest available information, Ed Howard is not currently involved in football. However, his impact on the game and the Steelers’ success will always be remembered.

13. How is Ed Howard remembered by his teammates and coaches?

Ed Howard is fondly remembered by his teammates and coaches as a hardworking, selfless player who always put the team first. His contributions to the Steelers’ defense were highly respected and valued.

14. Did Ed Howard ever make a significant impact in a Super Bowl?

While Ed Howard did not make any game-changing plays in the Super Bowl, his overall contributions to the Steelers’ defense during their championship runs cannot be underestimated.

15. Does Ed Howard hold any records or notable achievements?

While Ed Howard does not hold any specific records or notable achievements, his impact on the Steelers’ defense and their success in the late 1970s cannot be measured solely by statistics.

Final Thoughts:

Ed Howard may not be a household name when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ success in the 1970s, but his contributions to the team were immeasurable. As a versatile player with a deep understanding of the game, he played a vital role in the Steelers’ dominant defense. His resilience and ability to overcome setbacks, even when his career was cut short by injury, are inspiring. Ed Howard’s story serves as a reminder that sometimes the unsung heroes are the ones who make the biggest difference in a team’s success.



