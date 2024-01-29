

Title: Ed “Too Tall” Jones: A Dominant Force in the World of American Football

Introduction:

Ed “Too Tall” Jones is a legendary figure in American football, known for his exceptional skills and towering presence on the field. This article delves into the illustrious career of Ed Too Tall Jones, exploring his impressive stats, uncovering interesting facts, and answering common questions about this iconic sports figure.

Ed Too Tall Jones Stats:

1. Sack Master:

Ed Too Tall Jones was a defensive end who made a significant impact on the game. Throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1989, Jones tallied an impressive 106 career sacks, making him one of the most prolific pass rushers of his time.

2. Ironman:

Jones was known for his incredible durability and consistency. He played an astounding 224 consecutive games, a record that stood until 1999 and earned him the nickname “Ironman.”

3. Pro Bowl Appearances:

Ed Too Tall Jones was selected to play in the Pro Bowl three times during his career, in 1981, 1982, and 1983. This recognition further solidifies his status as one of the most dominant players of his era.

4. Super Bowl Champion:

Jones played a vital role in the Dallas Cowboys’ success during the 1970s and 1980s. He was part of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XII-winning team in 1978, contributing to their victory with his exceptional defensive skills.

5. Athletic Career Transition:

After retiring from football in 1989, Jones took a break to pursue a professional boxing career. He spent two years in the ring, achieving a record of 6-0 before returning to the Cowboys in 1992, where he played for one final season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Collegiate Success:

Before entering the NFL, Ed Too Tall Jones played college football at Tennessee State University. During his time there, he was a dominant force, earning All-American honors and leading his team to a 27-1 record over three seasons.

2. Nickname Origins:

Ed “Too Tall” Jones earned his famous moniker due to his extraordinary height of 6 feet 9 inches. The nickname is a testament to his imposing physical presence on the football field.

3. Defensive Versatility:

Despite his exceptional skills as a pass rusher, Jones was also proficient in defending against the run. He possessed the rare ability to disrupt offensive plays from either side of the field, making him a versatile and valuable asset to the Cowboys’ defense.

4. Impactful Return:

After his stint in professional boxing, Jones made a triumphant return to the Dallas Cowboys in 1992. His comeback energized the team and demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the sport.

5. Hall of Fame Induction:

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the game, Ed Too Tall Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. This prestigious honor solidifies his place among the greatest players in NFL history.

Common Questions about Ed Too Tall Jones:

1. How did Ed Too Tall Jones get his nickname?

Jones received his nickname due to his towering height of 6 feet 9 inches, which made him stand out among his peers.

2. What position did Ed Too Tall Jones play?

Jones primarily played as a defensive end throughout his career.

3. How many Super Bowls did Ed Too Tall Jones win?

Jones won one Super Bowl during his career with the Dallas Cowboys, specifically Super Bowl XII in 1978.

4. Did Ed Too Tall Jones play for any other teams besides the Dallas Cowboys?

No, Jones played his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1989.

5. What records did Ed Too Tall Jones hold during his career?

Jones held the record for the most consecutive games played with 224 until it was surpassed in 1999.

6. How many sacks did Ed Too Tall Jones accumulate during his career?

Jones recorded an impressive 106 career sacks, making him one of the most successful pass rushers in NFL history.

7. Did Ed Too Tall Jones have any individual awards or honors?

Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl three times during his career, in 1981, 1982, and 1983. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

8. What other sports did Ed Too Tall Jones pursue?

After retiring from the NFL, Jones briefly pursued a professional boxing career, achieving a record of 6-0.

9. How did Ed Too Tall Jones perform in college football?

Jones had an exceptional college career at Tennessee State University, earning All-American honors and leading his team to an impressive 27-1 record over three seasons.

10. What impact did Ed Too Tall Jones have on the Dallas Cowboys’ defense?

Jones was a crucial part of the Cowboys’ defense, excelling as both a pass rusher and against the run. His versatility and dominance greatly contributed to the team’s success.

11. How did Ed Too Tall Jones transition from boxing back to football?

After two years in professional boxing, Jones returned to the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 for one final season, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the sport.

12. What was Ed Too Tall Jones’ career after retiring from football?

After retiring from both football and boxing, Jones found success as a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

13. Where is Ed Too Tall Jones now?

Currently, Ed Too Tall Jones resides in Dallas, Texas, where he remains involved in various charitable and community initiatives.

14. How did Ed Too Tall Jones inspire future generations of players?

Jones’ exceptional career and physical prowess have inspired countless aspiring football players, demonstrating the importance of determination, hard work, and versatility.

15. What is Ed Too Tall Jones’ legacy in the NFL?

Ed Too Tall Jones is remembered as one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. His records, honors, and impact on the game solidify his place among the all-time greats.

Final Thoughts:

Ed Too Tall Jones left an indelible mark on the world of American football. His towering presence, exceptional skills, and versatility as a player made him a force to be reckoned with on the field. From his record-breaking consecutive games played to his impressive sack count and Super Bowl victory, Jones’ legacy is one of excellence and dedication to the sport. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, reminding them that with determination and hard work, they too can reach great heights in their chosen field.



